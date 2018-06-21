Las Palmas de Sal Gonzales Sr. to provide innovative housing in southeast Fresno

Las Palmas de Sal Gonzales Sr. rising from the dirt field on Kings Canyon Road across from Wal-Mart is more than a tribute to a United Farm Workers’ supporter whose mission was to make sure no one went hungry.
The $32 million, 129-unit complex sitting on 4.89 acres in southeast Fresno is being touted as a national model on how to provide affordable housing that combines a safe and healthy environment for families and the elderly.
“It will be like a beautiful oasis here in southeast Fresno,” said Manuel Bernal, chief operating officer of the César Chávez Foundation.
The foundation began courting Fresno County Supervisor Sal Quintero back when he was on the city council representing that part of the city five years ago that a housing complex for inter-generational made sense. Quintero, said Bernal, was not a fan of apartment complexes, so it took extra convincing.
The result was unveiled Wednesday (June 20) at a ‘Hard Hat Celebration’ attended by about 175 people on the site where workers toiled on the complex’s foundation in the shadows of the iconic palm trees that line that stretch of Kings Canyon.
“The lack of affordable housing that’s of high quality is a terrible need,” said Paul Chávez, son of the UFW founder and president of the foundation. “In 1962 when my father and Dolores Huerta and Gilbert Padilla and others founded what became the United Farm Workers, one of the issues they talked about was the lack of affordable housing. It’s an issue that continues today.”
The complex, which received $15 million through the California cap and trade program, is expected to be completed by July 2019. Rents will vary from $336 to $931 a month, depending on a person’s income. There will be 1-, 2- and 3-bedroom units available.
Eighty-nine of the units will be designated for low-income families, and another 46 will be for low-income seniors.
My dad and the founders understood that workers aren’t just workers. That after a hard day’s work in the fields, they come home and become parents who are concerned about educational opportunities for their children and the health and welfare of the elderly.
Paul Chávez, César Chávez Foundation president
The complex – which is a 20-minute ride to downtown on the FAX Q bus line – will include a computer lab, recreational room, community kitchen, patio courtyard, picnic area, garden area, children’s activities, a library, two multipurpose rooms, and a senior activity area.
“It’s important that people have a clean, decent place to live in; but, we also understand there’s a unique opportunity to provide other services,” said Chávez, whose foundation has four complexes in the city and others throughout the county.
They feature the Sí Se Puede learning centers for children, who get after-school and homework assistance.
“But more than that, we have enrichment programs. We want them to go to museums and national parks,” added Chávez. “We want them to see that they world they come from is bigger than what they are used to seeing. Hopefully, it will open some eyes about future possibilities.”
The reason is simple, said Chávez.
“My dad and the founders understood that workers aren’t just workers,” he said. “That after a hard day’s work in the fields, they come home and become parents who are concerned about educational opportunities for their children and the health and welfare of the elderly.”
The foundation has built, renovated or manages about 5,000 units of housing in California, Arizona, New México and Texas.
The foundation has a goal of adding another 15,000 “to address this critical need,” said Chávez.
The complex, said Craig Shields, will include rooftop solar collections, bike paths on Kings Canyon and easy access to shopping.
“This will be a national model,” said Bernal.
Complex named after UFW supporter
The union was built by “tremendous contributions made under tremendous odds” by common people, said Chávez. That, he added, is why the foundation has named housing complexes after them.
Gonzales Sr. was the director of the Fresno Food Bank when he died in 2001. But, his contributions to the region’s poor stretched back decades. He was a farmworker and delegate at the UFW founding convention in 1962.
He was active in the union’s strikes and walkouts that lead to a historic pact with Delano grape growers in 1970. He also served as director of West Side Planning, an anti-poverty program that helped Latino family farmers, and worked for California Rural Legal Assistance in McFarland.
He ensured that the farmworkers who went on strike never went hungry.
Helen Chávez
Chávez recalled when his mother, the late Helen Chávez, asked him to drive her to Fresno for Sal Gonzales Sr.’s rosary.
“On the way home, she said she would always be grateful to Sal. ‘He ensured that the farmworkers who went on strike never went hungry,’” said Chávez.
Others praised Sal Sr. for giving back to the community.
“What stood out for me was his passion,” said Bernal, the foundation CEO, who recalled meeting him at the food bank “wearing his best dirty shirt” sorting through fruits and vegetables late one evening.
“I asked him why? ‘This is to provide for our community,’ he said.”
Bernal met Sal Sr. in the late 1960s. “He was a friend of my brother Jessie,” he said.
Sal Jr. – who was accompanied by his wife, Zulima, and daughter, Salima – said the complex is proof that the nation and its people can still work together.
“It reinstates for my daughter that this country still works,” said Sal Jr. “We may disagree or agree, but we’re together in this.”
He still keeps the phone message from Paul Chávez that informed him about the naming of the complex.
“My family is humbled,” said Sal Jr.
Sal Sr. was the oldest of 15 children born to Salvador and Socorro Gonzales, who moved from México to McFarland.
