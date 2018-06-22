Fresno native overcome obstacles to become a doctor

Fresno native Andrés M. Anaya overcame many obstacles to become an emergency medicine doctor.
His path to medical school to become a physician was not easy for Anaya, who is the oldest child of a farmworker family and whose parents are deaf.
Anaya’s first language was American sign language and at the age of 5, he began translating for his family.
He said translating for his parents came with a lot of challenges.
Anaya said his father was born in the United States while his mother was born in Michoacán, México.
Anaya said his family moved to north Fresno since his parents wanted better education for their three children.
“I was born and raised in Fresno, very proud of that,” said the 44 year old Anaya, who graduated from Hoover High School.
Economic, cultural and social challenges led to academic difficulties for him at school.
While in high school, Anaya said he was told that college wasn’t for him.
“And I believe it,” said Anaya, who is also a first-generation college student and the first one in his family to become a doctor.
Back in high school, Anaya never imagine that many years later he would be attending one of the top medicals schools in the county on a full ride.
Following high school, Anaya took a job in a tire factory where he suffered an industrial accident that almost killed him. The accident landed him in the emergency department, leaving him temporarily paralyzed and physically and emotionally traumatized.
It took several years for Anaya to overcome his injuries, but from then on, he set his mind to becoming an emergency medicine physician.
In that moment of his accident, Anaya said that everything became possible.
Anaya said one of the problems in the community is the limitation to dream big.
Because of his experience while he was a high school, Anaya said he likes to talk to high school and college students and serve as a mentor to encourage them to dream big.
Anaya graduated from the UCSF School of Medicine and wanted to come back to the Central Valley.
Anaya said the first time he applied to medical schools “it was a disaster. I didn’t have any guidance.”
But that didn’t stop him for reapplying to medical school a year later. And when he received his acceptance letter to Fresno during Christmas time, Anaya said he gave the acceptance letter to his father on his birthday, Dec. 22, in a box.
“He was trying to make sense of it,” said Anaya. “Only time I’ve ever seen my dad cry. My family was very happy.”
After earning his medical degree, Anaya returned to Fresno in 2014 for residency training.
“The Valley needs more doctors,” he said, adding that he plans to take care of his patients as he would do for his own family.
He completed a four-year residency in emergency medicine in the Central Valley. As a medical student, Anaya conducted third-year rotations in obstetrics/gynecology and surgery at UCSF Fresno, the largest physician-training program between Sacramento and Los Angeles – training more than 300 physicians and 300 rotating medical students each year.
Anaya said UCSF Fresno was his first, second and third choice for residency.
“This is where I wanted to go,” Anaya said. He plans to learn Spanish now that he is done with residency so he could be trilingual and serve Valley patients in English, Spanish and American sign language.
Anaya was among more than 100 medical residents and fellows along with three oral and maxillofacial surgery dental residents and five physician assistants that graduated from UCSF Fresno this year during a graduation ceremony held June 14, at the William Saroyan Theatre, in downtown Fresno.
Of the 107 graduates, 44 percent of the new graduating physicians will stay in the Central Valley to care for patients, teach future physicians or continue their medical education.
The San Joaquin Valley has the lowest ratios of licensed medical doctors and doctors of osteopathic medicine per 100,000 people in California, according to a July 2017 report from the Healthforce Center at UCSF.
After graduation, Anaya will stay in the San Joaquin Valley to care for patients at Saint Agnes Medical Center.
María G. Ortiz-Briones: 559-441-6782, @TuValleTuSalud
Comments