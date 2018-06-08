Graduations: Madera South High Stallions

Name: Madera South High School
Date: June 7
Site: Lee DaSilva Stadium at Madera High School
Latino Valedictorians: Francisco Ortega, Alexis López, Noe Villaviciencio-Ramírez, Harvin Diaz, Emily Ruiz, Alberto Melchor-Maldonado, Alejandra Flores, Leticia López-Aguilar, Héctor Moreno Sánchez, Carolina Ramírez-Martin, Hannah Gilleran, Giselle González-Montesinos, Yesenia Giron-Cortés, Kimberly Deodanes-Vaca, Stephanie Hernández, Alexis Ayala, Adore Berzamina, Leslie Arevalo, Javier Vásquez-Ruiz, Gerardo Padilla, Alison Martínez-Martínez, Karina Hinojosa, Hannah Casillas, Amitahi Castro-Jiménez, Carol Cortés, ,Ángel Reyes Gaspar, Marco Ramírez, Arianna Gallegos, Jacqueline González-Aparicio.
Number of graduates: 580-plus
Latino enrollment: 92.4 percent (2,917 of 3,156)
Quote: “No matter how far or where you go, we want you to return to us. Once a Stallion, always a Stallion.” Oracio Rodríguez, Madera South High principal.
Highlight: Huge applause when keynote speaker, Dr. Joel Ramírez, was introduced as the youngest from immigrant farm working family and raised in Lindsay. Dr. Ramírez returned to practice medicine in the Porterville area where he was raised.
