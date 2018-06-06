Scenes from the Class of 2018 graduation at McLane High School (Fresno) on June 5. Over 350 Highlanders marched through the commencement celebration held on campus.
Scenes from the Class of 2018 graduation at McLane High School (Fresno) on June 5. Over 350 Highlanders marched through the commencement celebration held on campus. DANIEL CÁSAREZ dcasarez@vidaenelvalle.com
Scenes from the Class of 2018 graduation at McLane High School (Fresno) on June 5. Over 350 Highlanders marched through the commencement celebration held on campus. DANIEL CÁSAREZ dcasarez@vidaenelvalle.com

Fresno

Graduations: McLane High School in Fresno

By DANIEL CÁSAREZ

dcasarez@vidaenelvalle.com

June 06, 2018 05:13 PM

Name: McLane High School (Fresno)

Date: June 5

Site: McLane High School stadium

Latino Valedictorians: Ilse Paola Reyes, April Espínoza Robledo, Ana Jaiby Gastelum Rivera, Rey Marie Ybarra-Martínez, Nelson Blong Cha, Na Vue, Erica Covarrubias, Beatriz Natalie López, Alma Delia Renteria, Alexis Brianna Telles, Arianna Del Real, Ariel García Martínez, Sandy Zaragosa, Monserrat Rodríguez Casillas, Lizeth Guadalupe Pimentel, Angelica Murillo Guzmán.

Graduates: 350-plus

Latino enrollment: 68.7 percent (1,217 of 1,772)

Quote: “I didn’t make the smart choices like you have.” McLane principal Brian Wulf

Highlight: The opening ceremony celebrates diverse cultures of the school enrollment with a march about the stadium represented by students in costumes of their heritage.

  Comments  