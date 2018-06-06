Graduations: McLane High School in Fresno

Name: McLane High School (Fresno)
Date: June 5
Site: McLane High School stadium
Latino Valedictorians: Ilse Paola Reyes, April Espínoza Robledo, Ana Jaiby Gastelum Rivera, Rey Marie Ybarra-Martínez, Nelson Blong Cha, Na Vue, Erica Covarrubias, Beatriz Natalie López, Alma Delia Renteria, Alexis Brianna Telles, Arianna Del Real, Ariel García Martínez, Sandy Zaragosa, Monserrat Rodríguez Casillas, Lizeth Guadalupe Pimentel, Angelica Murillo Guzmán.
Graduates: 350-plus
Latino enrollment: 68.7 percent (1,217 of 1,772)
Quote: “I didn’t make the smart choices like you have.” McLane principal Brian Wulf
Highlight: The opening ceremony celebrates diverse cultures of the school enrollment with a march about the stadium represented by students in costumes of their heritage.
