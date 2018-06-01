Dinuba High graduates march as fireworks are launched aftter the 116th commencement ceremony on campus on May 30. Over 4,000 spectators attended and applauded the 384 graduates.
Dinuba High graduates march as fireworks are launched aftter the 116th commencement ceremony on campus on May 30. Over 4,000 spectators attended and applauded the 384 graduates. DANIEL CÁSAREZ dcasarez@vidaenelvalle.com
Dinuba High graduates march as fireworks are launched aftter the 116th commencement ceremony on campus on May 30. Over 4,000 spectators attended and applauded the 384 graduates. DANIEL CÁSAREZ dcasarez@vidaenelvalle.com

Fresno

Graduations: Dinuba High School Emperors

By DANIEL CÁSAREZ

dcasarez@vidaenelvalle.com

June 01, 2018 12:10 PM

Name: Dinuba High School

Date: May 30

Site: Dinuba High School stadium

Latino Valedictorians: Leslye Álvarez-Valencia, Tabytha Joelle García, Lucina Mariela Jarquín, Isabel Ashlie Rivera, Isaac Paul González, Nayelí Castillo-Correa, Biridiana Citlali Covarrubias, Cynthia Orozco-Ramírez, Julissa López, Pedro Valdéz, Leslie Valdovinos-Piñeda, Jacob Luna, Marella Leila Tolentino, Gerardo Jarquín, Brenda Latalia Blas Sánchez, Ayleen Aguilera, Andrew Pequet Mariano, Andrés Martínez, Kaylla Nicole Moya, Ángel David León, Melissa Alejandra Cabrera, Calista Estel Domingcil, Christian Durán, Monica Cortés Bedolla, Jacqueline Rodríguez

Graduates: 384

Latino enrollment: 92.6 percent (1,840 of 1,988)

Quote: “The experiences, both good and bad, that we encountered throughout high school have comformed us to the young adults we are now.” Leslye Álvarez-Valencia, Valedictorian

Highlight: The announcement of 82 graduates signing to four-year universities brought about a lengthy applause from the audience.

  Comments  