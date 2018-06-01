Graduations: Dinuba High School Emperors

Name: Dinuba High School
Date: May 30
Site: Dinuba High School stadium
Latino Valedictorians: Leslye Álvarez-Valencia, Tabytha Joelle García, Lucina Mariela Jarquín, Isabel Ashlie Rivera, Isaac Paul González, Nayelí Castillo-Correa, Biridiana Citlali Covarrubias, Cynthia Orozco-Ramírez, Julissa López, Pedro Valdéz, Leslie Valdovinos-Piñeda, Jacob Luna, Marella Leila Tolentino, Gerardo Jarquín, Brenda Latalia Blas Sánchez, Ayleen Aguilera, Andrew Pequet Mariano, Andrés Martínez, Kaylla Nicole Moya, Ángel David León, Melissa Alejandra Cabrera, Calista Estel Domingcil, Christian Durán, Monica Cortés Bedolla, Jacqueline Rodríguez
Graduates: 384
Latino enrollment: 92.6 percent (1,840 of 1,988)
Quote: “The experiences, both good and bad, that we encountered throughout high school have comformed us to the young adults we are now.” Leslye Álvarez-Valencia, Valedictorian
Highlight: The announcement of 82 graduates signing to four-year universities brought about a lengthy applause from the audience.
Comments