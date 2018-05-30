Villaraigosa endorsed by Dyers, visits Fresno

With a week to go until the primary, Antonio Villaraigosa visited Fresno on Tuesday, May 29, to highlight his agenda of expanding opportunity for every Californian as well as gaining the endorsement for Fresno Police Officer Association and Fresno Police Chief.
Villaraigosa has been to the Central Valley more than 50 times.
“I’ve been knocking on the door of people living here in Fresno, farmers and farm workers, people working in the business community, law enforcement, for a long time, about three years,” Villaraigosa said.
“Having a governor in office who understand the importance of keeping those individuals (violent criminals) in prison when they need to be kept in prison is something that we definitely need,” said Fresno Police Chief Jerry Dyer during a press conference outside the police department. “I am confident that Antonio Villaraigosa posses the discernment to be able to exercise that discretion wisely and making those decision in terms of when to sign certain legislations, the impact it is going to have in law enforcement, and more important the impact it is going to have in the citizens of our community throughout California.”
Villaraigosa’s visit to Fresno is part of continuing his campaigning around the state discussing his platform to bring people together to create good jobs, public safety, promote quality public schools and protect immigrants and refugees.
“I stand here today proud to announce my complete support and endorsement of what I believe is going to be the next governor of the state of California, Antonio Villaraigosa,” said Dyer.
In all those 17 year that he has been a police chief in Fresno, Dyer said has never stepped forward and made an endorsement of a gubernatorial candidate until today.
Villaraigosa said he couldn’t be prouder to the endorsement of the Fresno County’s deputy sheriffs, Fresno Police Officer association and the police chiefs including Dyer’s.
“For me I recognize how important public safety is in our state and our cities,” Villaraigosa said, adding he was the chief executive of a city that had the highest violent crime rates in the nation. “I committed my city, I committed my administration to reducing violent crime. While I was mayor growing the police department 10,000 strong, first and only time we ever hit that mark.”
“Violent crime went down 49 percent, homicide 45 percent, gang crime 55 percent. And they did it with the same philosophy that chief Dyer brings to Fresno and that I know both department support and that is - you need community trust. You need community building, you need to work with the community.”
“Yes, I do believe that public safety is the number one responsibility of government,” Villaraigosa said, adding that he also believe in criminal justice reform. “But it’s got to be evidence base and we got to be willing to retool and look at what is working and what is not.”
Villaraigosa said that the only thing he know that works is “put more cops on the streets. .. I rather focus on the front end than the tale end.”
“We need a governor who understands how difficult the job of a police officer is,” Dyer said. “We need a governor who supports the efforts of our law enforcement agency.”
Dyer said a mayor of Los Angeles, Villaraigosa demonstrated the continued support of the officers on the streets as well as his police chief providing resources at a difficult time financially.
Dyer said that is why Villaraigosa has the support of many law enforcement agencies and associations including the Fresno Police Officer Association.
He said California is a pivotal point in terms of leadership and the states needs a proven governor.
Villaraigosa said he is committed as governor to have a cabinet level officer of public safety and homeland security, one that would work on the ground with police departments, work with police chiefs, work with those involve in the prevention and intervention communities.
“Together in a holistic approach to take on crime,” Villaraigosa said.
As part of his 57th visit to the Central Valley, Villaraigosa toured afterschool boxing and educational programs.
Villaraigosa met young boxers with Eric Schmidt, President of the Fresno Deputy Sheriff’s Association at Heartbeat Boxing Gym on Van Ness Avenue. He also tour afterschool program with City Councilmember Luis Chávez at Theodore Roosevelt High School, held a roundtable with elected and community leaders and attended the Get Out the Vote gathering of supporters at Teamsters Hall on Olive Avenue.
Villaraigosa served as Speaker of the California Assembly and as the 41st Mayor of Los Angeles. The primary election will be held on June 5.
Learn more at antonioforcalifornia.com.
María G. Ortiz-Briones: 559-441-6782, @TuValleTuSalud
