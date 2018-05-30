Trump afirma que vetará cualquier ley migratoria si no tiene fondos para muro

El presidente Donald J. Trump aseguró la semana passad que vetará cualquier legislación de inmigración que surja del Congreso si no incluye fondos para un muro fronterizo y más medidas de seguridad en la frontera.
Trump hizo esas declaraciones en una entrevista emitida hoy por la cadena Fox News, en una advertencia hacia los republicanos moderados de la Cámara Baja que están presionando a su liderazgo para forzar un voto sobre la situación migratoria.
“A menos que incluya el muro, y me refiero a un muro (de hormigón), un muro real, y a menos que incluya una seguridad fronteriza muy fuerte, no obtendrá mi aprobación,” dijo el presidente.
“Hay proyectos de ley en proceso. Estoy viendo uno o dos de ellos. Veremos qué sucede, pero puedo decirles que ahora hay un estado de ánimo para (aumentar) la seguridad fronteriza,” añadió.
En la Cámara de Representantes, algunos republicanos moderados se han unido a los demócratas para apoyar lo que se conoce como una petición de descarga, una maniobra legislativa que, si obtiene una mayoría mínima de votos, obligará a que se abra un debate sobre las leyes migratorias propuestas hasta ahora.
Los republicanos moderados exigen que cualquier acuerdo republicano de inmigración incluya un camino hacia la ciudadanía para los jóvenes indocumentados conocidos como “soñadores”, algo a lo que el ala conservadora del partido se ha opuesto.
El propio Trump ha respaldado un camino hacia la ciudadanía para los “soñadores”, pero solo como parte de un paquete legislativo que también incluya fondos para su muro fronterizo y otros cambios migratorios, incluido poner fin a la reagrupación familiar y a un programa de lotería de visas.
“Creo que es hora de obtener todo el paquete,” insistió el mandatario.
Friday night concerts at Plaza Paz
FRESNO
Mariachi Alegre will kick off the Nights in Plaza Paz sunset concert series on Friday (June 1) at Arte Américas.
Doors open at 7 p.m., with the show starting at 8 p.m.
There will be food trucks and cold drinks. People are encourage to bring their own chairs, although seats are available.
Admission is $10 general, $10 members, $5 ages 3-9.
This year, there will be no outdoor shows in July due to the weather.
The schedule: Latin Connection (June 8); The New Monsanto Band (June 15); Patrick Contreras (June 22); Larry Flores Band (June 29); Heavy Weather (Aug. 3); RAW (Aug. 10); Cruizin’ Kings: Old School Night (Aug. 17); The Box (Aug. 24); 40 Watt Hype (Aug. 31); Califas (Sept. 7); John Clifton Blues Band (Sept. 14); August (Sept. 21); Como La Flor: A Tribute (Sept. 28).
Details: (559) 266-2623.
Central Valley Piñata Festival
FRESNO
The 2nd annual Central Valley Piñata Festival will take place on June 23 at Roeding Park Playland, from 11a.m. to 6 p.m. in Fresno. The event includes piñata making workdshops and activities, community dance groups as well as live music.
Details: call Armando Valdez at (559) 273-4914.
Alzheimer’s Spanish Caregiver Conference
FRESNO
The Alzheimer’s Association, Valley Caregiver Resource Center and Fresno Alzheimer Memory Center will have their Spanish Caregiver Conference on Saturday, June 30, at the West Fresno Family Resource Center, 1802 E. California Ave. in Fresno.
The free event will take place from 8 a.m. to 12 p.m. and it will include a light breakfast.
Guest speaker includes Dr. Jose Bautista to share information about what is normal and not normal in terms of aging and how important it is to speak with your doctor about any changes in our memory, thinking, and judgment. He will also be covering risk factors for Alzheimer’s disease.
To register or more information: Call Susana Rodríguez at (559) 224-9154 or email at srodriguez@valleycrc.org
Comments