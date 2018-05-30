Islas wants to be a champion for District 7

For the past decade Veva Islas has been a leader and champion for Fresno’s residents through to her non-profit organization.
Islas wants to continue in a bigger capacity on the Fresno City Council as the District 7 representative.
“I think there are a couple of obvious things that set me apart and a couple of things that are more substantive,” said Islas who was born in Fresno to hardworking farm worker parents.
“I have 10 years of being on record already as leader and a champion for district 7,” said Islas, who has served on the board for Community Water Center, the Latino Coalition for a Healthy California, the California Institute for Rural Studies, and the California Bicycle Coalition.
She is also a member of the Fresno County Bicycle Coalition, the League of Mexican American Women, the Kennedy Club, the San Joaquín Valley Democratic Club, the National Women’s Political Caucus and Fresno County Women’s Democratic Club.
“I think that the most substantive things that set me apart from my opponents are that I’ve been working in this district for over 10 years as the founder and director of Cultiva la Salud,” said Islas whose public health promotion initiative is dedicated to creating healthier communities in the San Joaquín Valley.
“And unlike my opponents I actually do have substantive policy changes that I can point to over the decade of service,” said Islas.
Cultiva fosters policies, systems and environmental improvements that allow for greater access to healthy foods/beverages and increased opportunities for physical activity. Cultiva’s efforts also focus on building community leadership so residents can be more effective in advocating for healthy changes in their communities.
“I raised $10 million in grant funds, so I hire locally. Some of my employees actually do live in District 7. I have invested locally, contacting with interpreters, child care providers, and local business,” she said. “I use my grants resources locally. We have help to start business so we have the four vendors that are selling fruit and vegetables. I think those are the substantive things that set me apart from the obvious things of being a woman and a Latina.”
“I am the only woman running to represent District 7. And District 7 has never had a woman represent it. When you look at the demographics of the district we are largely Latino district and the majority of voters are Latinas.”
“So I think in terms of the identity match, I fit in with the demographics of my district,” said Islas, who is the first in her family to attend college and graduate with an advanced degree.
Islas has a bachelor’s degree in health science with an emphasis in Community Health from Fresno State, and received a master of public health degree in health education and promotion from Loma Linda University.
“I was actually born in this district,” Islas said, adding that she was born in 1969 at Valley Medical Center which was located at the bottom part of the district a long the Ventura Street and Kings Canyon Road border. “And two of my three sons were born in the district at Community Medical Center also which is in District 7.”
“I have deep family connections to the district,” said Islas.
Islas said all her field staff for the campaign is as diverse as the district itself.
“I wanted to be diverse and representative of the people in my district,” Islas said, adding that even her campaign director and some of her staff live in the district.
Adding that through her campaign, she created employment opportunities for residents of the district.
Islas was also appointed by Gov. Jerry Brown to serve on the California Partnership for the San Joaquin Valley Board, and the Health Benefit Exchange Board for California (Covered CA).
In 2017, Islas was selected as a National Culture of Health Leader by the Robert Wood Johnson Foundation.
María G. Ortiz-Briones: 559-441-6782, @TuValleTuSalud
Veva Islas
- Occupation: founder and director of Cultiva la Salud
- Residency: Fresno
- Campaign website: http://voteveva2018.com/
Comments