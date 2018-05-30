Nelson Esparza wants to make a bigger impact in the community by running for Fresno City Council District 7.
“The city council is somewhere I believe I can take more initiative and have a greater impact within the community I live in,” Esparza said.
“One of the primary difference between myself and other candidates is that I have actually represented the people in the district already,” said Esparza, whose Fresno County Board of Education Area 3 he represents includes an “overwhelming majority of them.”
“Before I even got on this race, before I started campaigning, I already had a very good idea about the different issues facing the district since I represent them already,” said Esparza, an economics instructor at Fresno City College.
“So when I got to talk to these folks, talk to people in my district, my neighbors, it’s not an introduction, it is a revisiting with them,” Esparza said. “How things are going, what we need to do better.”
Esparza said his commitment to the community is reflected in his dedication to ensuring Fresno continues to have an educated workforce for decades to come. Additionally, Esparza is an active volunteer in various community organizations.
“We already had an open line of communication. I am somebody that they know and they trust,” said Esparza, who was born and raised in the Central Valley.
Esparza earned his master’s degree in public policy from the UCLA Luskin School of Public Affairs, and his bachelor’s degree in economics from the UC Riverside.
Even though he was elected to the Fresno County Board of Education in 2016 and still has two years left on the board, Esparza said running for District 7 doesn’t change his ultimate goal of serving the community.
“I represent a very large area. The county school board area is the same size as supervisor area number 3,” Esparza said.
“The ability to legislate programs, push programs is limited in the county school board,” Esparza said.
However some of the many initiatives he has supported as trustee of the board of education includes supporting a new special education local plan area to keep more of the student’s dollars local as well as hosting Fresno’s Career Technical Education Summit in partnership with Fresno City College and Fresno Unified School District, while maintaining a healthy and balanced budget at the Fresno County Office of Education.
“There are many different variables that go to the outcome of successful children,” Esparza said, adding that many take place outside the classroom.
Esparza believes the community has a proud history of opportunity and perseverance. He vowed to always look out for his middle-class and working-class neighbors who are the foundation of what makes Fresno a special place to live.
Asked why he would leave his trustee position, Esparza responds, “I am not leaving I am going to be serving the same exact people that I serve now.”
“It is up to them to decide if I am doing a good enough of a job (as trustee) to allow me the opportunity to serve them at the city council,” Esparza said. “Where we can do more together.”
María G. Ortiz-Briones: 559-441-6782, @TuValleTuSalud
Nelson Esparza
- Occupation: Economics Instructor at Fresno City College, Fresno County Board of Education trustee Area 3.
- Residency: Fresno
- Campaign website: http://nelsonforfresno.org/about-nelson/
Comments