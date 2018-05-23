Fresno City College Commencement / May 18, 2018 / Selland Arena | Vida en el Valle
News
Sports
Entertainment
Opinion
Home
Subscriptions
Full Menu
Home
Subscriptions
Home
Customer Service
Customer Service
About Us
Contact Us
News
News
State
California
Fresno
Merced
Modesto
Sacramento
Stockton
Government/Politics
Special Reports
Nation & World
Sports
Sports
International Sports
Opinion
Opinion
Cartoons
Letters to the Editor
Submit a Letter
Living
Living
Entertainment
Entertainment
Local Deals
Fresno
Merced
Modesto
Sacramento
Classifieds
Place An Ad
Jobs
Cars
Homes
Rentals
Daily Deals
Fresno
May 23, 2018 10:21 AM
Fresno City College Commencement / May 18, 2018 / Selland Arena
LinkedIn
Google+
Pinterest
Reddit
Print
Order Reprint of this Story
Alex Banda walks on the Selland Arena flloor during the 2018 Fresno City College graduation ceremony on May 18.
1
of 108
i
LinkedIn
Google+
Pinterest
Reddit
Print
Order Reprint of this Story
More Galleries
Fresno State's CAMP graduation luncheon/May 19, 2018, North Gym
107th Fresno State Commencement / May 19, 2018 / Save Mart Center
Fresno State Chicano/Latino Commencement Celebration / May 19, 2018
AMAE celebrates Día del Maestro in Fresno; 30 students recognized
UC Merced Latino Graduation 2018
UC Merced graduating class of 2018
Alicia Villarreal se entregó su público en Modesto
March for Our Lives Fresno
Trending Stories
A yacht, cocaine, prostitutes: Winery partly owned by Nunes sued after fundraiser event
The Bee asks Devin Nunes: Are you going to hold any town forums?
Police arrest person suspected of threatening Clovis Unified school on social media
They went on a family cruise because her dad is dying. Then Border Patrol detained him
This foreign service officer from Fresno circled the globe 'creating a better world'
Fresno Foxes Football Club delivers pro soccer to Fresno
Guatemalan star Ricardo Arjona makes his Fresno stop
Miss Kings County 2018 / Hanford / March 3, 2018
7th annual CSU Folklórico Show / Fresno State / Feb. 17, 2018
Mariachi Los Camperos | Fresno, Feb. 11
Stanislaus County Academic Decathlon 2018
Fresno County Academic Decathlon 2018
Bizarre Art Festival at Calwa Park / Jan. 28
Women's March Fresno / Jan. 20, 2018
Nuestra Herencia / Hanford Fox Theatre / Jan. 14, 2018
Best of 2017 in photos: María G. Ortiz-Briones
Best of 2017 photos: Juan Esparza Loera
Naturalization ceremony / Fresno Convention Center / Dec. 19, 2017
Fresno City College Police Academy Graduation / Dec. 11, 2017
Celebrate with Ballet Folklórico Oro de México & Ballet Folklórico Infantil Orgullo Mexicano in Porterville / Dec. 15
Las Cafeteras dan concierto intimo a sus fans en Fresno
Subscriptions
Subscriber Services
Site Information
Customer Service
About Us
Contact Us
Social, Mobile & More
Facebook
Twitter
Advertising
Information
Place a Classified
Find&Save Local Shopping
More
Copyright
Privacy Policy
Terms of Service