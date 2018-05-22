107th Fresno State Commencement / May 19, 2018 / Save Mart Center

A graduate waves at the crowd during the 107th Fresno State Commencement on May 19 at the Save Mart Center.
Fresno State dean's medalist Leonard Serrato (Division of Student Affairs and Enrollment Management) takes video of 107th Fresno State Commencement on May 19 at the Save Mart Center.
Fresno State dean's medalist Leonard Serrato (Division of Student Affairs and Enrollment Management) takes video of 107th Fresno State Commencement on May 19 at the Save Mart Center.
President's Medalist Patricio Galindo glances at the crowd in the Save Mart Center during the 107th Fresno State Commencement on May 19.
Marine Corps veteran Patricio Galindo sends greetings to his family during the 107th Fresno State commencement May 19 at the Save Mart Center.
Serena Galindo, third from left, looks on during the graduation ceremony where here husband, Patricio Galindo, was honored.
A military veteran waves an American flag inside the Save Mart Center during the 107th Fresno State Commencement on May 19.
The 107th Fresno State Commencement on May 19 drew 8,394 to the Save Mart Center. Two graduates look up at the crowd.
The 107th Fresno State Commencement on May 19 drew 8,394 to the Save Mart Center.
The 107th Fresno State Commencement on May 19 drew 8,394 to the Save Mart Center.
The 107th Fresno State Commencement on May 19 drew 8,394 to the Save Mart Center.
Fresno State dean's medalists Yvette Espinoza, Annemarie Schwanz (the graduate level University Medalist) and Brandon Sepúlveda attended the 107th Fresno State Commencement on May 19 at the Save Mart Center.
The 107th Fresno State Commencement on May 19 drew 8,394 to the Save Mart Center. A graduate makes a cell phone call.
The 107th Fresno State Commencement on May 19 drew 8,394 to the Save Mart Center. A graduate gives thanks to her parents with her message on her mortarboard.
Fresno State President Joseph I. Castro looks at a sea of graduates during the school’s 107th commencement May 17 at the Save Mart Center.
Fresno State President Joseph I. Castro looks at a sea of graduates during the school’s 107th commencement May 17 at the Save Mart Center.
Fresno State student body president Blake Zante welcomed people to the 107th Fresno State Commencement on May 19 at the Save Mart Center.
Master’s degree recipient Alejandra Tejeda sang the national anthem at the 107th commencement for Fresno State at the Save Mart Center on May 19.
Master’s graduate Alejandra Tejeda sang the national anthem at the 107th Fresno State Commencement on May 19 at the Save Mart Center.
Fresno State dean’s medalist Selena Carbajal takes part in the 107th Fresno State Commencement on May 19 at the Save Mart Center.
Fresno State President Joseph I. Castro presided over the 107th Fresno State Commencement on May 19 at the Save Mart Center.
California State University trustee John Nilon awarded an honorary doctorate during the 107th Fresno State Commencement on May 19 at the Save Mart Center.
Fresno State President Joseph I. Castro gives James R. Provost an honorary doctorate during the 107th Fresno State Commencement on May 19 at the Save Mart Center. Provost is a civil engineer.
Fresno State President Joseph I. Castro gives James R. Provost an honorary doctorate during the 107th Fresno State Commencement on May 19 at the Save Mart Center. Provost is a civil engineer.
Fresno State provost Lynette Zelezny speaks during the 107th Fresno State Commencement on May 19 at the Save Mart Center. Zelezny will become the next president of California State University, Bakersfield.
Dr. Ignacio Hernández was honored with a Promising New Faculty Award during the 107th Fresno State Commencement on May 19 at the Save Mart Center. Provost is a civil engineer.
Lyles College of Engineering dean’s medalist Annemarie Schwanz earned the University Medal as the top graduate level graduate at the 107th Fresno State Commencement on May 19 at the Save Mart Center.
Standout long distance runner Annemarie Schwanz earned the University Medal as the top graduate level graduate at Fresno State's commencement May 19 at the Save Mart Center.
Marine Corps veteran Patricio Galindo earned the President’s Medal as the top undergraduate at the 107th Fresno State commencement May 19 at the Save Mart Center.
Marine Corps veteran Patricio Galindo hugs Fresno State President Joseph I. Castro after earning the University Medal as the top undergraduate at the 107th Fresno State commencement May 19 at the Save Mart Center.
Fresno State President Joseph I. Castro presented Patricio Galindo with the President’s Medal as the top undergraduate at the 107th Fresno State Commencement on May 19 at the Save Mart Center.
Patricio Galindo received the President’s Medal as the top undergraduate at the 107th Fresno State Commencement on May 19 at the Save Mart Center.
Marine Corps veteran Patricio Galindo earned the President’s Medal as the top undergraduate at the 107th Fresno State commencement May 19 at the Save Mart Center.
The 107th Fresno State Commencement on May 19 drew 8,394 to the Save Mart Center.
Master's graduate Alejandra Tejeda sends a message on her mortarboard at the 107th Fresno State Commencement on May 19 at the Save Mart Center.
