Fresno State Chicano/Latino Commencement Celebration / May 19, 2018

The 42nd annual Chicano/Latino Commencement Celebration May 19 at the Save Mart Center drew a crowd of 12,878.
The U.S. flag led the parade of flags to open the 42nd annual Chicano/Latino Commencement Celebration May 19 at the Save Mart Center.
The parade of flags opened the 42nd annual Chicano/Latino Commencement Celebration May 19 at the Save Mart Center.
The parade of flags opened the 42nd annual Chicano/Latino Commencement Celebration May 19 at the Save Mart Center.
The parade of flags opened the 42nd annual Chicano/Latino Commencement Celebration May 19 at the Save Mart Center.
Fresno State First Lady Mary Castro walks past the display of flags during the 42nd annual Chicano/Latino Commencement Celebration May 19 at the Save Mart Center.
Fresno State President Joseph I. Castro walks past the display of flags during the 42nd annual Chicano/Latino Commencement Celebration May 19 at the Save Mart Center.
Larry Salinas of the Office of the President walks past the display of flags during the 42nd annual Chicano/Latino Commencement Celebration May 19 at the Save Mart Center.
The 42nd annual Chicano/Latino Commencement Celebration May 19 at the Save Mart Center had 1,075 graduates participate, including Yenedit Valencia.
Dr. Víctor Olivares was on the organizing committee of the 42nd annual Chicano/Latino Commencement Celebration May 19 at the Save Mart Center.
KFTV Channel 21 morning show host Sayra Vázquez served as emcee at the 42nd annual Chicano/Latino Commencement Celebration May 19 at the Save Mart Center.
Fresno State President Joseph I. Castro welcomed graduates and guests to the 42nd annual Chicano/Latino Commencement Celebration May 19 at the Save Mart Center.
Dr. Víctor Torres was the organizer of the 42nd annual Chicano/Latino Commencement Celebration May 19 at the Save Mart Center.
Migrant counselor Raúl Z. Moreno was honored with the Bold Visionary Award at the 42nd annual Chicano/Latino Commencement Celebration May 19 at the Save Mart Center.
Paula Castadio, provost Lynette Zelezny and Fresno State First Lady Mary Castro wait for the start of the 42nd annual Chicano/Latino Commencement Celebration May 19 at the Save Mart Center.
Retired outreach specialist Frances Peña Olgín was honored with the Bold Visionary Award at the 42nd annual Chicano/Latino Commencement Celebration May 19 at the Save Mart Center.
Alejandra Tejeda gets hooded at the 42nd annual Chicano/Latino Commencement Celebration May 19 at the Save Mart Center.
Fresno State First Lady Mary Castro gave hugs to each of the 1,075 graduates at the 42nd annual Chicano/Latino Commencement Celebration May 19 at the Save Mart Center.
A graduate walks on stage at the 42nd annual Chicano/Latino Commencement Celebration May 19 at the Save Mart Center.
A graduate gets a handshake from Fresno State President Joseph I. Castro at the 42nd annual Chicano/Latino Commencement Celebration May 19 at the Save Mart Center.
A graduate gets a handshake from Fresno State President Joseph I. Castro at the 42nd annual Chicano/Latino Commencement Celebration May 19 at the Save Mart Center.
A graduate gets a handshake from Fresno State President Joseph I. Castro at the 42nd annual Chicano/Latino Commencement Celebration May 19 at the Save Mart Center.
A graduate gets a handshake at the 42nd annual Chicano/Latino Commencement Celebration May 19 at the Save Mart Center.
A graduate gets a handshake at the 42nd annual Chicano/Latino Commencement Celebration May 19 at the Save Mart Center.
A graduate gets a handshake at the 42nd annual Chicano/Latino Commencement Celebration May 19 at the Save Mart Center.
A graduate gets a handshake at the 42nd annual Chicano/Latino Commencement Celebration May 19 at the Save Mart Center.
A graduate walks on stage at the 42nd annual Chicano/Latino Commencement Celebration May 19 at the Save Mart Center.
A graduate walks on stage at the 42nd annual Chicano/Latino Commencement Celebration May 19 at the Save Mart Center.
A graduate walks on stage at the 42nd annual Chicano/Latino Commencement Celebration May 19 at the Save Mart Center.
Yenedit Valencia gets a handshake from Fresno State President Joseph I. Castro at the 42nd annual Chicano/Latino Commencement Celebration May 19 at the Save Mart Center.
Yenedit Valencia gets high-fives at the 42nd annual Chicano/Latino Commencement Celebration May 19 at the Save Mart Center.
A video camera captures the 42nd annual Chicano/Latino Commencement Celebration May 19 at the Save Mart Center.
A graduate gets a hug at the 42nd annual Chicano/Latino Commencement Celebration May 19 at the Save Mart Center.
A graduate waves from the stage at the 42nd annual Chicano/Latino Commencement Celebration May 19 at the Save Mart Center.
A graduate walks on stage at the 42nd annual Chicano/Latino Commencement Celebration May 19 at the Save Mart Center.
A graduate waves from the stage at the 42nd annual Chicano/Latino Commencement Celebration May 19 at the Save Mart Center.
A graduate gets a handshake from Fresno State President Joseph I. Castro at the 42nd annual Chicano/Latino Commencement Celebration May 19 at the Save Mart Center.
Graduates play with a beach ball at the 42nd annual Chicano/Latino Commencement Celebration May 19 at the Save Mart Center.
A crowd of 12,878 spurred to do the wave during the 2½-hour ceremony at the Save Mart Center.
A woman snaps a photo of a graduate at the 42nd annual Chicano/Latino Commencement Celebration.
A graduate watches the proceedings on a giant screen at the 42nd annual Chicano/Latino Commencement Celebration.
Dr. Helda Pinzón-Pérez leads the crowd in singing 'El Rey' at the 42nd annual Chicano/Latino Commencement Celebration May 19 at the Save Mart Center.
Mariachi Fresno State performed ‘Las Golondrines’ to close out the 42nd annual Chicano/Latino Commencement Celebration May 19 at the Save Mart Center.
Alejandra Tejeda and Mariachi Fresno State performed ‘Las Golondrines’ to close out the 42nd annual Chicano/Latino Commencement Celebration May 19 at the Save Mart Center.
Larry Salinas from the Office of the President snaps a photo the 42nd annual Chicano/Latino Commencement Celebration May 19 at the Save Mart Center.
Larry Salinas from the Office of the President took part in the 42nd annual Chicano/Latino Commencement Celebration May 19 at the Save Mart Center.
Deidi Sánchez and María Lemus attended the 42nd annual Chicano/Latino Commencement Celebration May 19 at the Save Mart Center.
A graduate waves from the stage at the 42nd annual Chicano/Latino Commencement Celebration May 19 at the Save Mart Center.
Alejandra Tejeda sings ‘La Pelea de Gallos (Feria de San Marcos)’ alongside Mariachi Fresno State at the 42nd annual Chicano/Latino Commencement Celebration May 19 at the Save Mart Center.
Dr. Víctor Torres welcomed a crowd of 12,878 to the Save Mart Center for the 42nd annual Chicano/Latino Commencement Celebration May 19.
