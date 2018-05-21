AMAE celebrates Día del Maestro in Fresno; 30 students recognized

Clovis High senior Daniela Lupercio was honored by the Association of Mexican American Educators at the annual Día del Maestro awards banquet at the Golden Palace in Fresno on May 11. She will study cosmetology at Lyles Beauty College. Lupercio’s name is read off by emcee Graciela Moreno on stage during the event.
Sunnyside High senior Melvin Alás Guerra was honored by the Association of Mexican American Educators at the annual Día del Maestro awards banquet at the Golden Palace in Fresno on May 11. Guerra will study construction at Fresno City College.
Buchanan High (Clovis) senior Elizabeth Alarcón was honored by the Association of Mexican American Educators at the annual Día del Maestro awards banquet at the Golden Palace in Fresno on May 11. Alarcón will study environmental studies at the University of California, Los Angeles.
Sanger High senior Edgar Aguirre Ramírez was honored by the Association of Mexican American Educators at the annual Día del Maestro awards banquet at the Golden Palace in Fresno on May 11. Ramírez will study aeronautics at Embry-Riddle Aeronautical University.
Fresno Unified School trustee Claudia Cazáres honor students and their families during the Association of Mexican American Educators at the annual Día del Maestro awards banquet at the Golden Palace in Fresno on May 11.
Fresno Unified School trustees Valerie Davis, on left, and Claudia Cazáres honor students and their families during the Association of Mexican American Educators at the annual Día del Maestro awards banquet at the Golden Palace in Fresno on May 11.
Selma Unified educator Virginia Vargas was honored by the Association of Mexican American Educators at the annual Día del Maestro awards banquet at the Golden Palace in Fresno on May 11. Virginia, a former administrator, is currently a third-grade teacher at Garfield Elementary School.
Edison High (Fresno) senior Icelyn Yépez was honored by the Association of Mexican American Educators at the annual Día del Maestro awards banquet at the Golden Palace in Fresno on May 11. Yépez will study business at the University of California, Davis.
McLane High (Fresno) senior Rosa Villalba was honored by the Association of Mexican American Educators at the annual Día del Maestro awards banquet at the Golden Palace in Fresno on May 11. Villalba will study law enforcement at Fresno State.
Fowler High senior Carina Valdéz was honored by the Association of Mexican American Educators at the annual Día del Maestro awards banquet at the Golden Palace in Fresno on May 11. Valdéz will study psychology at Fresno Pacific University.
Fresno High senior Shaymany Suárez was honored by the Association of Mexican American Educators at the annual Día del Maestro awards banquet at the Golden Palace in Fresno on May 11. Suárez will study biology at Fresno State.
Reedley High senior Yessima Silva was honored by the Association of Mexican American Educators at the annual Día del Maestro awards banquet at the Golden Palace in Fresno on May 11. Silva will study marketing at Iona College in New York.
Reedley High senior Dalia Segura was honored by the Association of Mexican American Educators at the annual Día del Maestro awards banquet at the Golden Palace in Fresno on May 11. Segura will study biology at Callifornia State University, Los Angeles.
Washington Union senior Armando Santos was honored by the Association of Mexican American Educators at the annual Día del Maestro awards banquet at the Golden Palace in Fresno on May 11. Santos will study hospitality and event planning at the University of Nevada, Las Vegas.
Clovis West High senior Cheyne Sauceda was honored by the Association of Mexican American Educators at the annual Día del Maestro awards banquet at the Golden Palace in Fresno on May 11. Sauceda will study hospitality and event planning at the University of Nevada, Las Vegas.
Duncan Polytechnic High senior Jennifer Ruiz Zarate, on far right, was honored by the Association of Mexican American Educators at the annual Día del Maestro awards banquet at the Golden Palace in Fresno on May 11. Ruiz Zarate will study nursing administration at Fresno City College.
Parlier High senior Amairany Rodríguez was honored by the Association of Mexican American Educators at the annual Día del Maestro awards banquet at the Golden Palace in Fresno on May 11. Rodríguez will study business administration at Fresno State.
Central High (East) senior Xochitl Pérez was honored by the Association of Mexican American Educators at the annual Día del Maestro awards banquet at the Golden Palace in Fresno on May 11. Pérez will study kinesiology at Washington State University.
Kerman High senior Mercedes Peña was honored by the Association of Mexican American Educators at the annual Día del Maestro awards banquet at the Golden Palace in Fresno on May 11. Peña will study civil engineering at Fresno State.
Edison High senior Briana Pelayo-Figueroa was honored by the Association of Mexican American Educators at the annual Día del Maestro awards banquet at the Golden Palace in Fresno on May 11. Pelayo-Figueroa will study civil engineering at Fresno State.
Roosevelt High senior Salma Pantaleón Damaso was honored by the Association of Mexican American Educators at the annual Día del Maestro awards banquet at the Golden Palace in Fresno on May 11. Pantaleón Damaso will study chemical engineering at the University of California, Davis.
Clovis North senior Mark Padilla was honored by the Association of Mexican American Educators at the annual Día del Maestro awards banquet at the Golden Palace in Fresno on May 11. Padilla will study business administration at the University of New Mexico.
Patiño School of Entrepreneurship student María Navarro was honored by the Association of Mexican American Educators at the annual Día del Maestro awards banquet at the Golden Palace in Fresno on May 11. Navarro will study business at Chico State.
Firebaugh High student Lizbeth López was honored by the Association of Mexican American Educators at the annual Día del Maestro awards banquet at the Golden Palace in Fresno on May 11. López will study science at the West Hills College.
Clovis High student Diego López was honored by the Association of Mexican American Educators at the annual Día del Maestro awards banquet at the Golden Palace in Fresno on May 11. López will study mechanical engineering at the California State Polytechnical University, San Luis Obispo.
Design Science High student Kayla Gómez was honored by the Association of Mexican American Educators at the annual Día del Maestro awards banquet at the Golden Palace in Fresno on May 11. Gómez will study international relations at the University of California, Santa Cruz.
Edison High senior Victor Godinez was honored by the Association of Mexican American Educators at the annual Día del Maestro awards banquet at the Golden Palace in Fresno on May 11. Godinez will study agriculture at Fresno State.
Central High senior Nicole Garza was honored by the Association of Mexican American Educators at the annual Día del Maestro awards banquet at the Golden Palace in Fresno on May 11. Garza will study biology at the University of California, Merced.
Reedley High senior Leydy García was honored by the Association of Mexican American Educators at the annual Día del Maestro awards banquet at the Golden Palace in Fresno on May 11. She will study nursing at education at Reedley College.
Fresno High senior Jaqueline Cervantes was honored by the Association of Mexican American Educators at the annual Día del Maestro awards banquet at the Golden Palace in Fresno on May 11. Cervantes will study business and art at the University of California, Santa Cruz.
Fowler High student Joseph Carrasco was honored by the Association of Mexican American Educators at the annual Día del Maestro awards banquet at the Golden Palace in Fresno on May 11. Carrasco will study nursing at Fresno State.
Reedley High senior Emiliano Andrade was honored by the Association of Mexican American Educators at the annual Día del Maestro awards banquet at the Golden Palace in Fresno on May 11.Andrade will study biology at Fresno State.
Armando Valdéz, a camera man and sound technician for numerous outlets and organizations, was honored by the Association of Mexican American Educators at the annual Día del Maestro awards banquet at the Golden Palace in Fresno on May 11.
Juan Esparza Loera, the editor of Vida en el Valle newspaper based in Fresno, was honored by the Association of Mexican American Educators at the annual Día del Maestro awards banquet at the Golden Palace in Fresno on May 11.
