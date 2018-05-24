Latino graduation is running out of space

Fresno State has a “great problem” when it comes to its Chicano/Latino Commencement Celebration.
It’s not that the country’s largest graduation ceremony of its kind, now in its 42nd year, has trouble attracting Latino graduates and their supporters.
It’s that the Save Mart Center was busting at the seams once again last Saturday night as 1,075 graduates and about 15,000 spectators turned the celebration into a fiesta of music, folklórico dance, the wave, cheers, tears and thunderous roars of approval.
“This is the last graduation of the weekend. I think we saved the best for last,” said President Joseph I. Castro during his opening remarks.
His audience was almost double from the university’s 107th commencement held six hours earlier at the same venue. That ceremony drew 8,394.
That means organizers of the university’s first ethnic graduation event will have to come up with a solution: Limit the attendance by giving each graduate a certain number of tickets for family and friends, or seek a bigger venue.
The only place bigger at Fresno State is Bulldog Stadium, which hosted the regular and Latino commencement before the Save Mart Center was built.
“I expect that we’ll have to figure out whether we want to keep this venue or look for another,” said Castro shortly after 8:15 p.m. as the arena emptied as graduates and supporters took their celebration outside.
“I’ll talk with the committee, but I think we’ll be outgrowing it in the next few years.”
Castro is looking at the numbers that back him up: Latinos account for almost half of the student enrollment.
Latino enrollment keeps growing (it was 25 percent of the university’s enrollment in 2002).
“We received 26,000 applications for fall of 2018, which is a record for us,” said Castro. “And, I anticipate we’re going to continue to see increases there because the students in the Valley want to come here. I love it!”
That means more Latino students wanting to be a part of the cultural celebration that began with 38 graduates inside a building at the Fresno fairgrounds.
“We’ll be graduating 3,000 to 4,000 Latino students each year,” said Castro.
Dr. Víctor Torres, director of Los Danzantes de Aztlán and coordinator of the graduation celebration, said the main focus is the cultural aspect.
“We like to acknowledge the sacrifices and the support of the families,” said Torres. “It is not an individual achievement; it’s a collaborative family effort.”
That meant:
▪ Los Danzantes kicking off the event for early arrivals with the high-kicking Baja California dance called calabaceados.
▪ Mariachi Fresno State, featuring vocalist Alejandra Tejeda, began with ‘Pelea de Gallos (Feria de San Marcos)’ before serenading the crowd with favorites like ‘No Me Queda Más.’
▪ The parade of flags signaling the start of the student procession. The flags of the home countries, including the U.S., of the graduates entered the arena first to the mariachi sound of ‘Marcha de Zacatecas.’
▪ Volunteers reading the names of each graduate and their parents on stage. The grads then shook hands with Castro and high-fived other university dignitaries before getting a hug from Fresno State First Lady Mary Castro.
▪ Tejeda and Mariachi Fresno State returned to perform ‘Las Golondrinas,’ a ranchera farewell classic.
Castro honored retired Fresno State administrator France Peña Olgín and migrant student counselor Raúl Z. Moreno with Bold Visionary Awards.
“Y que vivan los imigrantes,” said Moreno in Spanish as he accepted his award.
“I know the work it takes to put this together,” said Peña Olgin of the ceremony as she accepted her award. “So I want to congratulate the committee, congratulate Víctor Torres for all the hard work.”
Dr. Víctor Olivares said over the years they have learn to refine the process and one of the things the committee does is to send out early communication to graduates and their families through technology such as emails to let them know what it is expected on the day of the ceremony like what would be allow and what can’t be bring to the commencement.
Olivares said the Chicano/Latino ceremony has been so successful that the event has outgrown the largest venue on campus.
“We have to cut the registration. We had more students that wanted to come for example than we have projected space,” Olivares said. “We have to cut it off at a certain time. I feel bad because I sent emails out, but it is first-come, first-serve.”
He said last year the ceremony reach maximum capacity of 15,000 people attending, making it the biggest in the country.
To put it in perspective, Olivares said last year’s morning graduation attendance was 8,000 people versus 16,000 people trying to attend the Latino ceremony which organizers had to end up turning away people.
“This year is about the same, 15,000 people are in the arena,” he said.
Comments