CAMP graduation ceremony brings tears to the eyes of graduates, familias

It was a ceremony full of emotions and tears as parents celebrated the achievements of their graduating students during the 28th annual graduation luncheon Class of 2018 Harvesting Academic Excellence of the College Assistance Migrant Program Saturday afternoon (May 19) at the Fresno State North Gym.
“We all know we are hard working people,” said special guest speaker Roberto Carlos Vaca, Orosi High School principal. “We all know that we came here as immigrants for a better future.”
The College Assistance Migrant Program also known as CAMP at Fresno State University is a federally funded five-year grant currently serving 60 students per year.
The program is committed to provide access, orientation, and academic retention, personal and financial assistance to eligible freshmen students from migrant or seasonal farm working families.
Vaca, who was born in Zamora, Michoacán, México, shared his story about how when he was 9 years old his parents send him to the United State to better himself.
After graduating from Sanger High School in 1999, Vaca was recruited to attend Fresno State where he participated as a student-athlete on the men’s cross-country and track and field teams. He obtained his bachelors degree in psychology and a certificate in nonprofit management and leadership through the American Humanics program.
“At the age of nine I knew that was the best decision,” said Vaca, who is also a Fresno State Alumni and former CAMP instructor. “I wanted a better future, a better life.”
And indeed, Vaca got a better future and life. In 2006, Vaca was selected as the Graduate Dean’s Medalist for the Division of Student Affairs earning his masters degree in counseling and student services with an emphasis in higher education and the pupil personnel services credential. He also earned a preliminary administrative services credential in 2008 and a master’s in education – administration and leadership in 2012.
Vaca was also named as the Administrator of the Year in 2009 by the Association of Mexican American Educators (AMAE)
Vaca remembered that from that moment he was only 9, he didn’t get to live with his parents any more.
“That’s the price that a lot of us paid to reach the American dream,” Vaca said, adding that he wanted to share his story because he knew “every single one of you have gone through a lot.”
“I know it wasn’t easy to reach graduation,” Vaca told graduating students. “But I also know the power of education is one of the most important things we can do as immigrants.”
One of the graduating students was Ricardo Andrade, who was a nominee for the Division of Student Affairs and Enrollment Management graduate dean’s medalist.
As a young Latino male, Andrade faced many challenges including social influences, lack of guidance and financial uncertainty.
Despite everything he faced, Andrade’s resilience and curiosity pave his way into higher education.
He is graduating with his master in Student Affairs and College Counseling.
“The higher education, administration and leadership program has given me the time and space to further understanding of my role in higher education,” Andrade said.
Another graduate, María Magdalena Saldaña Díaz is graduating with two bachelor’s degrees, one in business administration/international business and the other one in Spanish.
Saldaña Díaz, who was born in Puriandiro, Michoacán, México, graduated from Orosi High School.
One of her goals is to “work in a big company for their import/export department, where I get to do business with other people all over the world.”
She thanks her parents and family for all their support.
María G. Ortiz-Briones: 559-441-6782, @TuValleTuSalud
