New father gets another memorable delivery as Fresno State’s top graduate

Fresno State President Joseph I. Castro delivered the University Medalist to Marine Corps veteran Patricio Galindo as the top undergraduate at the university’s 107th commencement Saturday morning in front of a packed Save Mart Center.
Two days earlier, doctors delivered his first child: A healthy, 8 pounds, 2 ounce boy named Patricio. Mother, Serena, got a release from the hospital to witness her husband earn his bachelor’s in social work with a 3.85 GPA.
“I am so humble,” Galindo said in accepting the medal to go with the dean’s medalist honor from the College of Health and Human Services.
“I was very surprised,” he said. “I knew there were a lot of amazing candidates, with great experience. Wow, they will make a change in the world.”
Galindo said he “felt out of place,” until he heard his name announced.
“My accomplishment is everyone’s accomplishment also,” said Galindo, who reached out to veterans at Fresno State and sent care packages to the military during the holidays.
While at Fresno City College, he volunteered for the program No One Dies Alone and visited veterans who were dieing alone at the Veterans Hospital.
The credit, the 27-year-old Galindo said, is not his alone. First and foremost is his wife, who earned a master’s last year at Fresno State.
“She’s always behind me, and inspires me to go farther,” said Galindo.
Looking up at the south side of the arena where his wife and other relatives looked on, Galindo said, “I’m so happy and you inspire me.”
Galindo also credits his late brother Julián, who died in a car accident a semester away from earning his bachelor’s degree. Education is the only way in life, his brother stressed.
Also, former Fresno City College colleague Pedro Martínez, also a war veteran, showed Galindo that admitting to having PTSD and getting therapy for it is no shame.
Galindo also won the Tony Cantú President’s Medallion at Fresno City College in 2016 as the top graduate.
Saturday morning’s commencement took a different approach that made the ceremony go quicker.
The dean’s medalists, in both undergraduate and graduate division, were featured in a video instead of being introduced one by one on stage by their dean.
Annemarie Schwanz from the Lyles College of Engineering won the University Medalist as the top graduate level graduate.
“Today is my favorite day of the year!” said Castro. “I’m excited to share in today’s celebration with you.”
The commencement was special: His son, Isaac, and daughter-in-law, Marilyn, also graduated.
Castro granted degrees to a record 6,076 graduates from 51 countries. That included 78 doctorate degrees.
“Today is a time of joy and celebration,” he said in his address. “It is also a time of gratitute -- gratitude to those who came before us -- whose hard work established the foundation for your current and future success.”
Castro encouraged the graduates to “model civil and respectful dialogue in your communities.”
“Our society needs thoughtful leaders who listen to and learn from others while inspiring collaboration to discover creative solutions to challenging problems.
“I see bold leaders in all of you!”
Alejandra Tejeda, who earned her master’s degree in music, sang the national anthem.
Other undergraduate dean’s medalists:
▪ Elizabeth Barba, Kremen School of Education and Human Development.
▪ Katelin Britton, Jordan College of Agricultural Sciences and Technology.
▪ Selena Carbajal, College of Social Services.
▪ Yvette Espinoza, Lyles College of Engineering.
▪ Prabhsimrat Gill, College of Arts and Humanities.
▪ Anouch Hakopyan, Craig School of Business.
▪ Majerle Reeves, College of Science and Mathematics.
▪ Brandon Sepúlveda, Division of Student Affairs and Enrollment Management.
Graduate dean’s medalists were: Jodi Benbrook, Cheenou Her, Christina Macías, Savannah Nakamura, Guadalupe Remigio Ortega, Jeffrey Ruser, Leonard Serrato, and, Jacob Vázquez.
