Fresno City College graduate spent 15 years in prison, now he is working on becoming a lawyer

Alex Banda – whose prison passport includes stops at state prisons in Corcoran, Wasco, New Folsom, Soledad and Mule Creek, most in solitary confinement – is living proof of redemption.
The 46-year-old Fresno native totaled 15 years behind bars, but didn’t waste his time. He would go to the prison law library and read.
Lots of reading.
Every day for two hours, when he was not in solitary confinement.
He learned enough to successfully defend himself in court twice (a hung jury in one instance; an innocent verdict for him on another).
Friday night, Banda joined about 550 ther Fresno City College graduates at Selland Arena to celebrate completion of their degrees.
Banda was caught selling drugs when he was 18, and was shipped off to prison for five years. He celebrated his 18th birthday in juvenile hall.
It got worse after that.
I didn’t change in time for my mother to remember.
Alex Banda, Fresno City College highest honors graduate
“I grew up in a bad neighborhood, the westside,” said Banda, who graduated from with a degree in psychology with a 3.8 GPA. “I got caught up in the lifestyle of gangs and drugs and the fast life. Of course, the violence comes with it.”
So, what turned his life around?
“My sister Gladys graduated from Fresno Pacific and I texted her: ‘I’m proud of you. You inspire me to go back to school!’”
She responded: “If you’re serious, meet me at Starbucks downtown tomorrow.”
They met, and she enrolled him online.
“If it hadn’t been for that, I probably would never have come to Fresno City,” said Banda.
Banda had a recording studio and label, and an interest in music, when he enrolled in hopes he would learn more about the business.
Instead, he got into the Puente program and met Kenneth Chacón and Matt Watson.
Watson, after hearing about Banda’s background, suggested he enroll in the newly established Pathway to Law School.
Watson wasn’t the only one who suggested Banda go to law school.
While successfully fighting a charge for running a chop shop, Banda represented himself and the judge congratulated him.
“You did a great job Mr. Banda. You should be a lawyer.”
Banda replied, “Can I still be a lawyer?”
The judge responded, “You know what? If you get out and change your life, and you go to school, yeah. All you’ll need is a pardon from the governor.”
Banda was intrigued. “If I do that, would you be willing to write a reference letter to the governor?”
The judge thought about it for a minute, and then responded positively.
“It’s on the record,” said Banda.
Banda regrets he was unable to show his achievements to his mother, María Dolores Banda, who is the final stages of dementia and hardly recognizes anyone.
“I was the last one she remembered,” said Banda, who made the dean’s list seven times. “I didn’t change in time for my mother to remember.”
Banda doubts he would have succeeded had he started college straight out of high school (he got his GED at Soledad Prison).
“I wish I could have come to college when I was young instead of going to prison when I was 18,” he often thinks. “If I had come to college then, I would have already been a lawyer.”
However, he realizes he most likely would have failed straight out of high school.
“I wasn’t ready then. At 18, I was still wild,” he said. “I wouldn’t have been able to focus on my work. There’s too many fine women around here.
“Now that I’m older, that’s not a distraction anymore. I’m here to get educated. I stay focused on that.”
Banda is also looking out for other students who were in his shoes. He started the All of Us or None student club for students who were formerly incarcerated. The three incoming officers have been in prison a combined 100 years, Banda reckons.
“Because of the new laws, a lot of people are coming out of prisons,” said Banda. “This program tries to help ex-offenders that are trying to change their lives.”
Banda figures that his sister and others didn’t give up on him.
He believes he should not give up on others.
