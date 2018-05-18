Fresno State dean’s medalist: Guadalupe’s work ethic comes from Mexican tradition and field work

Guadalupe Remigio Ortega is helping to bridge the gap between the traditional Mexican culture and that of the new generation of immigrants in college.
Her family background resonates from Oaxaca and Sinaloa, México, the origins of her parents.
Her early memories are of cramped living quarters, working in the fields of the Central Valley, and summer months in Oregon picking berries. She’s picked and rolled grapes in the fields, pruned and tied vines, and picked strawberries around Sanger.
Nearly all of her eight siblings worked hours under the blistering, hot sun. Guadalupe, the third youngest of the siblings, graduates from Fresno State on Saturday (May 19) with a master’s degree in English and the graduate dean’s medalist from the College of Arts and Humanities.
She’s the first among her eight siblings to obtain a college education.
Ortega is not stopping there. The 27-year-old Ortega will pursue a doctorate in composition at the University of Wisconsin-Madison.
She’s fortunate, yes, but, Ortega, who still lives at home, and uses a dining table as a desk, thinks of her siblings and parents as the reason for her success. The decision made by her father to keep them out of school seems archaic and difficult to accept by many.
Ortega, and her siblings defend it.
“My dad had decided that the first two, the oldest, would work in the fields,” said Ortega, a 2010 graduate of Washington Union High School in Easton.
Miguel and Francisca Ortega were anywhere from age 10 to 12 working the fields to help keep the family afloat, though they still shared homes with relatives. Their father, Pablo Remigio, who is now 65, met his future wife, Josefina Ortega, now 56, in Sinaloa, but are of Oaxacan descent. Pablo never attended organized schooling in México, and Josefina had a third-grade education, according to Guadalupe. They’ve been married 39 years.
Guadalupe, who goes by ‘Lupe,’ remembers the family sharing a one-bedroom home in Easton.
“Five girls slept in one room, the other room had two of my mom’s brothers living there. And my brothers slept with my mom and dad in the living room,” she remembers.
Pablo’s Mexican heritage came with him to the states, while Guadalupe herself has become an inspiration to her younger siblings.
“I don’t want to feel that my dad was a bad person, it was the first time he brought his family to the U.S. It made sense at the moment, the more hands you have at work, the more food you have for your family,” said Guadalupe, who has “greatly benefited” from the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals (DACA) program.
“I never let my status stop me from doing my things. My junior year, I knew I wanted to go to college. Undocumented, I knew I couldn’t get financial aide. I applied to private colleges, and was accepted, but couldn’t pay. I was crying, what was I going to do, I can’t just not going to school. By the time I went to Fresno State I was able to get a Cal Grant because the Dream Act was already in place.”
She believes the strong work ethic introduced by her parents has given her strength. Guadalupe is pregnant and due in October. She simply told her parents that she’s pregnant and her plans on obtaining her doctorate in Wisconsin haven’t changed.
Marcus Collins, her child’s father, is in the military. They hope to co-habitate in Wisconsin. They are engaged, but between the military and college, a date has yet to be determined.
Guadalupe, whose favored readings include Francisco Jiménez’s ‘Cajas de Cartón’ (Cardboard Boxes) about a migrant child worker, who yearns for the chance at an education, teaches English 1A and English 125 at Reedley College.
Guadalupe wants to bridge the gap for Latinos in college. In her master’s program thesis, she hopes to implement race methodologies to alleviate the marginalization.
Her work in the master’s program at Fresno State was added to the first-year writing program on campus.
She’s come to understand that, she too, is somewhat traditional. And she doesn’t want students to forget their background. One of her assignments for her Reedley College students is a culturally conscience practice, where students must write testimonials on themselves and their families.
“It’s challenging even now, though I finished my master’s. The higher my education becomes, the harder it is for me to balance academics and at home,” she said.
Her accomplishments have also inspired her younger siblings. One is in a community college.
“It’s hard for me to go to college, it can be very stressful just trying to survive college, and do the things my parents want me to do at home,” she adds.
She’s helping the family financially, but, she admits, it’s a mental challenge.
“Just trying to be an academic, a professional, and at the same time, a traditional Mexican daughter,” Guadalupe said.
“I’m the first in my family to go to college. I’m very excited to start; I know there’s not many brown people in Madison, but I’ll make myself believe that I’m smart, talented and gifted, but not feel unsecured based on color of my skin. It’s challenging, let my achievement speak for who I am,” she said.
The words from her parents still ring clearly in her mind.
“Yes, I’m going to school to help myself, but my career and my degree to help you financially in the future,” she said. “Everything I did for them, my parents specifically, they weren’t able to help me out with my tests, but they did teach me a lot of values. ‘Echale ganas en la escuela si no quieres estar aquí,’ the words I’ve carried with me throughout my education in college and graduate school.”
Comments