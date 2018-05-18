FCC president’s medallion recipient Pedro Martínez tends to needs of military veterans in college

When the Fresno City College Class of 2018 marches into Selland Arena on Friday night (May 18), Iraq War veteran Pedro Martínez will be leading the procession of 1,600 graduates as winner of the Tony Cantú President’s Medallion.
That means the Purple Heart recipient was judged to be the college’s top graduating student.
The journey to that point, however, has been a constant struggle for the 36-year-old Martínez.
“This is like the first semester that I actually even feel that I’m even worth of being a student because of my depression and being an immigrant,” said Martínez, who was brought to the U.S. as a child and grew up in the Bay area.
As the oldest of four, he would often care for his younger siblings while his parents went to work.
“I made sure the house was clean by the time they got home,” he recalled.
When his parents moved the family to Los Baños, Martínez was surprised by world of gangs where he had to choose red or blue to signify a gang affiliation.
“The walls were already put in front of me before I even started school,” said Martínez. “Being in school was a chore. All I wanted was to graduate so my parents wouldn’t be mad at me.”
Martínez did graduate from high school, but he wasn’t sure he would continue on to college.
He joined the military because “one of my cousins joined the military and my dad looked up to him.”
Martínez, who re-enlisted with the U.S. Army seven times, was scared of going to school. He kept re-enlisting “because it was less scary than applying to college.”
He lost friends to war.
His father died while Martínez was in the military.
He cared for his mother until she died. In fact, he left the Army and turned down a solid career – he was staff sergeant – so he could spend more time with his dieing mother.
His commander called him into the office.
“Are you sure you want to leave? You have all these years invested.”
Martínez knew being with his mother was more important.
Then, he encountered his worst fear: School.
“It had been years since he had been in school,” said Martínez, who managed a 4.0 GPA in earning an associate degree in human services. “I never felt smart. I felt inferior.”
Plus, he still had demons from war and from growing up as an immigrant child.
He attended a different community college before he went to Fresno City College, with a strong veterans’ support program, he said.
Martínez has been front and center in the effort to make sure veterans get the help they need to deal with emotional wounds from the war. He is not shy about saying he is in therapy as he works to demystify and de-stigmatize how therapy is viewed by “macho” folk in the Latino community.
“Yes, we have problems and we have to work on them,” said Martínez, who isn’t bashful about admitting he needs therapy.
Martínez has been working on dealing with bad memories, plus trying to improve his memory that suffered from a traumatic head injury in war.
Therapy helps, he said.
“It has really turned on a light switch on this massive warehouse where you have boxes and boxes and boxes of suppressed memories, and moments in my life from Iraq, childhood, everything,” he said.
“I just have to go through the triggers every day or every week. Those triggers are the boxes being opened.”
Some days, Nancy, his wife of three years, needs to push him out of bed to go to classes.
“My wife sees all the pain,” he said. “My family has given me a sense of insight and power to be honest.”
Martínez also draws inspiration from a 14-year-old daughter from a previous relationship. She lives in Texas, but visits often. “That’s my motivation to get better.”
Martínez will attend Fresno State and major in social work.
He is an active member of the Movimiento Estudiantil Chicano de Aztlán (MEChA), and volunteers with Barrios Unidos.
“I can honestly tell you, though, that I don’t believe I have met a student, a man, who has worked harder to overcome his demons, learn to love life again and be joyful than Mr. Pedro Martínez,” said Dr. Margaret Mericle, dean of the Social Sciences Division.
Patricio Galindo, a 2016 President’s Medallion recipient and now a dean’s medalist at Fresno State, said Martínez is someone “I kind of look up to.”
“In many ways, Mr. Martínez is typical of our students: An immigrant, a veteran, a second-language learner. A caregiver for his terminally ill mother until her death,” said Mericle. “But in other ways, Mr. Martínez is very atypical.”
