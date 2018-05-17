UC Merced graduating class of 2018 | Vida en el Valle
News
Sports
Entertainment
Opinion
Home
Subscriptions
Full Menu
Home
Subscriptions
Home
Customer Service
Customer Service
About Us
Contact Us
News
News
State
California
Fresno
Merced
Modesto
Sacramento
Stockton
Government/Politics
Special Reports
Nation & World
Sports
Sports
International Sports
Opinion
Opinion
Cartoons
Letters to the Editor
Submit a Letter
Living
Living
Entertainment
Entertainment
Local Deals
Fresno
Merced
Modesto
Sacramento
Classifieds
Place An Ad
Jobs
Cars
Homes
Rentals
Daily Deals
Fresno
May 17, 2018 12:20 PM
UC Merced graduating class of 2018
LinkedIn
Google+
Pinterest
Reddit
Print
Order Reprint of this Story
1
of 44
i
LinkedIn
Google+
Pinterest
Reddit
Print
Order Reprint of this Story
More Galleries
UC Merced Latino Graduation 2018
Alicia Villarreal se entregó su público en Modesto
March for Our Lives Fresno
Fresno Foxes Football Club delivers pro soccer to Fresno
Guatemalan star Ricardo Arjona makes his Fresno stop
Miss Kings County 2018 / Hanford / March 3, 2018
7th annual CSU Folklórico Show / Fresno State / Feb. 17, 2018
Mariachi Los Camperos | Fresno, Feb. 11
Trending Stories
When will power be restored after major outage in Fresno?
Two die in car crash with big rig east of Fresno
An accident took her sight, but not her dream. She's now a Fresno State graduate
Want to buy a home in California? Here's how much you need to earn — by county
Power knocked out to thousands in Fresno due to fatal crash into tower
Stanislaus County Academic Decathlon 2018
Fresno County Academic Decathlon 2018
Bizarre Art Festival at Calwa Park / Jan. 28
Women's March Fresno / Jan. 20, 2018
Nuestra Herencia / Hanford Fox Theatre / Jan. 14, 2018
Best of 2017 in photos: María G. Ortiz-Briones
Best of 2017 photos: Juan Esparza Loera
Naturalization ceremony / Fresno Convention Center / Dec. 19, 2017
Fresno City College Police Academy Graduation / Dec. 11, 2017
Celebrate with Ballet Folklórico Oro de México & Ballet Folklórico Infantil Orgullo Mexicano in Porterville / Dec. 15
Las Cafeteras dan concierto intimo a sus fans en Fresno
Celebración de la Virgen de Guadalupe - Iglesia Santa Brígida en Hanford, 10 de diciembre del 2017.
2017 Navidad en el Barrio / Dec. 9, 2017
2017 Juguetón Toy Giveaway / Chuckchansi Park / Dec. 9, 2017
2017 London Christmas Parade / Dec. 9, 2017
Fresno welcomes its very 'Funky Fulton Christmas' parade, part 2
Subscriptions
Subscriber Services
Site Information
Customer Service
About Us
Contact Us
Social, Mobile & More
Facebook
Twitter
Advertising
Information
Place a Classified
Find&Save Local Shopping
More
Copyright
Privacy Policy
Terms of Service