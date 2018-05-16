Students honored by AMAE at Día del Maestro in Fresno

Students and teachers were recognized for their achievements at the annual Día del Maestro awards banquet presented by the Fresno chapter of the Association of Mexican American Educators.
Master of ceremonies, Graciela Moreno, a news anchor for ABC Channel 30, announced the names of each of the 30 Fresno County students on stage of the Golden Palace last Friday (May 11) evening. Over 300 guests, which included their families, attended the banquet to cheer the accomplishments of the students.
Numerous educators and local leaders were also introduced for their continued support in the community.
Día del Maestro dates back to 1918 in San Luis Potosí, México. A group of students honored their teacher, Sr. Isidro, on May 15, 1917, according to event’s program. The annual event is now celebrated worldwide.
Visit vidaenelvalle.com to see a gallery of photos from the event.
Comments