FCC dean’s medallion winners: Tragic stories, tough students, heartwarming outcomes

Fresno City College president Carole Goldsmith poses with the dean’s medallion recipients (left to right): Pedro Martínez, Salam Alloh, Christopher Madrigal, Robert Christopher Quijano, Marisa Owens, Eon Johnson, Joanna Guerrero, and, Ángel González at the May 10 ceremony. JUAN ESPARZA LOERA jesparza@vidaenelvalle.com