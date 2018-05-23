Madera County ArtsFest brings families together

Valley residents enjoyed a day of family fun during the fifth annual Madera County ArtsFest held May 12 at the office of Madera County Superintendent of Schools.
“ArtsFest is a great way for families to enjoy the day and celebrate art,” said Dr. Cecilia Massetti, Madera County Superintendent of Schools.
The free, family-friendly event, which was hosted by the Madera County Schools Foundation and Madera County Superintendent of Schools, aims to promote art in the county.
“We are excited to see families return year after year for the fun activities for kids, live music, art demonstrators, snow cones and popcorn,” Massetti said.
The event included hands-on art booths, live bands, live art demonstrators, face painting, opportunity drawings, free snow cones and popcorn. Children decorated flower pots and bags, painted rocks and necklaces, drew chalk murals and swirled pool paintings.
Artists Elizabeth Castro and Steve Carney demonstrated their art while the band Mistery, Minarets High School Show Band, and Galaxy Dance Academy Ballet Folklorico performed on the outdoor stage throughout the day.
The Howard Jazz Band, a Minarets High School singer-songwriter, Chawanakee Academy Guitar Ensemble, and students from Washington Elementary, Lincoln Elementary, and Madera High Schools performed on the indoor stage in the art gallery.
The ArtsFest event was held also in conjunction with a student art gallery where artwork from students in kindergarten through high school were displayed.
“Each year the students amaze us with their talents,” said Massetti. “The art gallery was a great way to showcase their exceptional work.”
More than 270 students from 22 schools in Madera County participated in an art contest this spring. Students competed in separate divisions: K-3rd grade, 4th-6th grade, 7th-8th grade, and 9th-12th grade. The entries were also judged in separate categories: 2-dimensional art, 3-dimentional art and still photography.
“We are already looking forward to next year’s event,” said Massetti.
María G. Ortiz-Briones: 559-441-6782, @TuValleTuSalud
