First Latino U.S. Poet Laureate to have name on new elementary school in southeast Fresno

The Cilantro Man keep making news!
Juan Felipe Herrera, the first Latino to be named U.S. Poet Laureate, will have his name graced on the Fresno Unified School District’s newest elementary school.
Juan Felipe Herrera Elementary School will be located on Church Avenue, near Willow Avenue in southeast Fresno, not far from Elizabeth Terrónez Middle School. The Fresno school board made its choice Wednesday night (May 9).
There were 114 names – including Barack Obama, Dolores Huerta, Armando Rodríguez, and, Derek Carr – submitted for the school name.
Herrera, who taught at Fresno State and UC Riverside, responded on social media to well-wishers by thanking them.
Last year, the Fowler native was given an honorary degree in arts from Fresno State.
Upon receiving the honorary degree at Fresno State’s 105th commencement at the Save Mart Center before a record crowd of 10,753, Herrera revealed he used to be ashamed of his parents because they did not have much of an education and worked in the fields.
“I used to be ashamed of being without all the resources. Then I realized they weren’t poor. They were pioneers,” he said.
That evening, speaking in front of a bigger crowd – a record 13,640 at Fresno State’s Chicano/Latino Commencement Graduation – Herrera encouraged the graduates to surpass the achievements of the previous pioneers.
“We want to realize the dreams of your parents, the dreams of your grandparents,” he said. “It is going to be a new thing to do.
“What you are going to do has never been done before. It’s a new time and we are the cinnamon tsunami! We have to work together.”
