Children in Fresno County received free dental screening

Samantha Sánchez was one of the many elementary school-age children in Fresno County who received free dental screenings during a dental clinic held Saturday at the Fresno City College Dental Hygiene Clinic.
The free dental clinic on April 28 ran from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m., was possible thanks to the Fresno County Department of Public Health and the Seal and Save our Smiles in conjunction with FCC.
Luisa Bransford, register dental hygienist and faculty at FCC’s dental hygienist and medical assistant programs said the clinic was open to children in kindergarten through sixth grade.
Bransford said the dental clinic is set up stations for the screenings and supplies to serve approximately 250 children during the three-hour free dental clinic.
At one of the stations, FCC dental hygiene students Caitlin Sanzberro and Jessica Saucedo, helped 7-year-old Samantha who is a student at Vang Pao Elementary.
After Sanzberro and Saucedo were done with the tooth cleaning, Samantha received hygiene instructions that included proper brushing and flossing.
Samantha’s aunt, Sandra Sánchez, said her brother, Samantha’s father, learned about the clinic thanks to a school flyer that was sent home.
According to Bransford, the free dental clinic provides parents or families that don’t have a family dentist or the means to go to a dentist in California with a dental exam for their children.
“I think it is really good benefit for people that don’t have access to getting dental treatment,” said Sánchez.
Since her brother couldn’t take Samantha on Saturday because of his work scheduled, Sánchez offered to take her niece to have her teeth check out.
The 7-year-old Samantha said at first she was nervous but her nerves went away during the screening.
Sánchez also recalled that when she was a child, her own mother had taken her to the same free dental clinic for screening.
“My mom brought me here when I was little,” Sánchez said.
Sánchez said the staff at the dental clinic was very professional, polite and friendly.
Since AB1433 - which into effect on Jan. 1, 2017 - requires that all school-age children have a dental exam before their first year in public school, the clinic targets children that don’t have access to dental care.
According to kidsdata.org, between 2011 and 2012, 10.5 percent of children in Fresno County ages 2-11 never visited a dentist.
According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, dental caries, which are largely preventable, remain the most common chronic disease of children aged 6 to 11 years-old and teenagers12 to 19 years-old.
“We’ve been doing this program for more than 20 years,” said Dr. Greg Nalchajian, one of the doctors volunteering at the dental clinic. “The key to this is we are trying to educate the public and help them understand the need for children’s dental care.”
Nalchajian said there is such a demand for that since there is a decay problem with the youth.
“Our goals is three things. One, we want to provide free care. We want help children have a good dental experience which set them up for better experiences in the future,” Nalchajian said. “Number two, we want to educate the children on how to take better care of their teeth ... and the third part, we want to empower those children to then go back and teach their families how to take great care of teeth.”
Bransford said the clinic wouldn’t be possible without those who volunteer their time for the event.
“We all come together and volunteer our time to make ourselves available so anybody walking through that door can get some care,” Nalchajian said.
Clínica dental gratuita ayuda a niños
Samantha Sánchez fue uno de los muchos niños en edad de educación primaria del Condado de Fresno que recibió exámenes dentales gratuitos el sábado en la Clínica de Higiene Dental de Fresno City College (FCC).
La tía de Samantha, Sandra Sánchez, dijo que su hermano, el padre de Samantha, se enteró de la clínica por un volante que la escuela mandó a casa.
“Yo creo que es realmente un buen beneficio para la gente que no tiene acceso a tratamientos dentales,” dijo Sánchez.
Ya que su hermano no pudo llevar a Samantha el sábado porque su horario de trabajo, Sánchez se ofreció a llevar a su sobrina para que le revisaran los dientes.
Samantha, de 7 años, dijo que al principio estaba nerviosa pero que los nervios se le acabaron durante el examen.
Sánchez también recuerda que cuando ella era niña, su propia madre la llevó a la misma clínica dental para sus exámenes.
“Mi mama me trajo aquí cuando yo era pequeña,” dijo Sánchez.
Sánchez dijo que el personal de la clínica dental fue muy profesional, cortes y amistoso.
En una de las estaciones, los estudiantes de higiene dental de FCC, Caitlin Sanzberro y Jéssica Saucedo le ayudaron a Samantha de 7 años, ella va a la Primaria Van Pao.
Después de que Sanzberro y Saucedo terminaron con la limpieza dental, Samantha recibió instrucciones de higiene que incluyeron la manera correcta de cepillarse y usar el hilo dental.
Ya que el AB1433 – que entró en efecto el 1 de enero de 2017 – exige que todos los niños en edad escolar reciban un examen dental antes de su primer año en la escuela pública, las clínicas se enfocan en niños que no tienen acceso a cuidado médico.
De acuerdo con kidsdata.org, entre 2011 y 2015, un 10.5 por ciento de los niños en el Condado de Fresno, entre las edades de 2 y 11 años, nunca habían visitado a un dentista.
De acuerdo a los Centros para Control y Prevención de Enfermedades, la caries dental, que en gran parte es prevenible, sigue siendo la enfermedad crónica más común entre los niños de 6 a 11 años y entre los adolescentes de 12 a 19 años.
“Hemos estado hacienda esto durante más de 20 años,” dijo el Dr. Greg Nalchajian, uno de los médicos voluntarios en la clínica dental. “La clave de esto es que estamos tratando de educar al pública y de ayudarlos a comprender la necesidad del cuidado dental en los niños.”
Nalchajian dijo que hay una demanda por el servicio ya que hay un problema de caries en la juventud.
“Nuestras metas son tres cosas. Una, queremos proveer cuidado gratuito. Queremos ayudar a los niños a que tengan una buena experiencia dental que los prepara para mejores experiencias en el futuro,” dijo Nalchajian. “Número 2, queremos educar a los niños a cómo cuidar mejor de sus dientes … y la tercera parte, queremos facultar a estos niños a que regresen y les enseñen a sus familias la manera de cuidar fabulosamente de sus dientes.”
Luisa Bransford, técnica en higiene dental titulada e instructora en FCC, dijo que la clínica no hubiera sido posible sin las personas que se dan de voluntarios para el evento.
“Todos nos reunimos y nos damos de voluntarios para estar disponibles y que toda persona que pase por esa puerta pueda recibir cuidado,” dijo Nalchajian.
La clínica dental gratuita del 28 de abril estuvo abierta de las 9 a.m. a las 12 p.m., y fue posible gracias al Departamento de Salud Pública del Condado de Fresno y Seal and Save our Smiles en asociación con FCC.
De acuerdo con Bransford, la clínica les da a los padres de familia o a las familias que no tienen un dentista familiar, o los medios para ir a un dentista en California, un examen dental para sus niños.
La clínica se diseñó con el propósito de dar servicio a aproximadamente 250 niños.
María G. Ortiz-Briones: 559-441-6782, @TuValleTuSalud
Comments