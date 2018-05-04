Activistas de EE.UU. llegan a la frontera para apoyar a la caravana migrante

Un grupo de activistas de Estados Unidos llegó hoy al Parque de la Amistad de San Diego para expresar su solidaridad con los miembros de la caravana de migrantes centroamericanos que pedirán asilo en la garita de San Ysidro.
En esta emplazamiento, los activistas se han acercado lo más que han podido a la malla que separa Tijuana (México) y San Diego (California), por el lado de la playa, y a través de cánticos y banderas de los países centroamericanos han expresado su respaldo a los cerca de 400 migrantes que en las próximas horas pedirán de manera formal asilo en el puesto fronterizo.
“Estas personas tienen el derecho pleno de venir a este país y buscar asilo, buscar asilo es un derecho internacional,” dijo Claudia Treminio, una inmigrante que llegó a los 12 años de edad a EE.UU. como menor no acompañada y fue parte de la llamada “Marcha Sin Fronteras, que días atrás partió desde Los Ángeles para sumarse a esta concentración.
La activista aún recuerda su viaje desde El Salvador a la frontera, de donde salió huyendo de la violencia y pobreza que aqueja a su país de origen, y señaló que tomaron la decisión de reunirse con la caravana, aunque fuera del otro lado del muro, al ver la retórica negativa que ha surgido en los últimos días.
Desde que inició su travesía, el pasado 25 de marzo en Chiapas (México), este “Viacrucis Migrante”, como se llama a esta caravana que comenzó con unas 1,500 personas, en su mayoría de Honduras, El Salvador y Guatemala, ha enfrentado la oposición del presidente de EEUU, Donald Trump, quien en coincidencia con su avance ordenó el despliegue de efectivos de la Guardia Nacional a la frontera.
Enrique Morones, director del grupo Ángeles de la Frontera, recordó que ya antes han habido otras caravanas de migrantes centroamericanos que han llegado hasta la garita para pedir refugio, pero ninguna otra había atraído tanta atención como esta y ello es consecuencia, dijo, “a las mentiras de Trump.”
Madera team fourth in world
MADERA
The Madera High School MadTown Robotics Team 1323 won fourth place out of 400 teams at the Robotics World Championships in Houston April 18-21.
The 400 teams were broken up over 6 fields in the Houston Convention Center. For 2 days, the Madtown Robotics team played on the Roebling Field against 67 other teams. At the end of the second day, Madera was in 2nd place for their field. On April 21, Madera battled through many matches and finished first for Roebling Field. They were given medals and an award for finishing first for their field.
Madera was also selected to receive an outstanding autonomous award for their programming skills.
Luzca Bien Sientase Mejor workshops
FRESNO
The Luzca Bien Sientase Mejor 2-hour classes will be held from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. at Kaiser Permanente Medical Center, 7300 N Fresno Street in Fresno the following Mondays: May 14, July 9, September 10 and November 12.
Luzca Bien Siéntase Mejor –Classes are free to attend and participants will receive a free cosmetic kit.
The 2-hour classes are led by bilingual, licensed beauty professionals who volunteer their time to help cancer patients with their appearance-related side effects from treatment. During the classes, patients will be led through a 12-step cosmetic application process, including how to draw on eye brows, then head coverings such as wigs, hats, scarves and turbans will be demonstrated. Classes are small (usually no more than 6 participants), so it’s a great opportunity to bond with others.
Cancer patients must call to register at least 3 days in advance of the class they wish to attend at (800) 227-2345 and bilingual ACS staff are available 24/7/365.
Merced residents to vote on how to allocate $40,000
MERCED
Merced County District 2 Supervisor Lee Lor wants constituents to cast a vote on how to spend $40,000 of District 2’s Project Funds, part of the county’s budget. This is made possible through the People’s Budget, a new pilot process of how to spend discretionary funds.
“Merced County is fostering different perspectives, new relationships, and young leadership to create positive change in our communities. This is an opportunity for our residents to impact our future with their voices and help shape our community,” said Lor. “We lowered the voting age for this process, giving our young people in District 2 the chance to have their voices heard as well.”
Merced County District 2 residents who are 16 years and older can go to http://bit.ly/peoplesbudgetmerced to access the online ballot and view voting locations. Voting is open until May 4.
Residents can vote in person Monday - Friday from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Board of Supervisors Office. On Wednesday, May 2, a voting celebration event will be held at the new United Way Office, 531 W Main St. at 5:30 pm.
In the fall of 2017, Lor held forums and tabling activities across her district to gather ideas on how to make Merced County District 2 even better. Resident volunteers facilitated these meetings and gathered hundreds of ideas ranging from policy changes to construction projects. Since then, residents have been busy taking those ideas and working with county staff to craft 10 project proposals that are eligible for discretionary funding.
Supervisor Lor is the first county supervisor in the nation to use discretionary funds in a participatory budgeting process. Projects on the ballot include: intergenerational programming for seniors and youth, projects to beautify Merced, and projects to address food access for residents.
Madera Unified broke ground for Matilda Torres High School
MADERA
Madera Unified held a groundbreaking ceremony for Matilda Torres High School on April 24. The campus is scheduled to be completed by August 2020 and will accommodate up to 2,200 students. This will be the third comprehensive high school in Madera Unified.
Matilda Torres High School will be the first fully integrated educational complex in the community. The school will have state of the art classrooms that will house high quality Career Technical Education (CTE) pathways. The campus will also include a fully operational school based health center which will be managed by the Camarena Health Center.
The new high school will be location at 16645 Road 26, in Madera at the Southeast Corner of Martin Street & Road 26.
Tulare County Sheriff Boudreaux promotes four
VISALIA
As colleagues, families and friends looked on Monday at Sheriff’s Headquarters, Sheriff Mike Boudreaux promoted the following individuals: Gabriel Macias to the rank of Captain, Steve Sanchez III to the rank of Lieutenant, William Seymour to the rank of Sergeant and Ricardo Cerda to the rank of Sergeant.
Sheriff Boudreaux said these four individuals raised the bar.
Cerda said it was an honor to be promoted in front of many of the people he’s worked with and worked for over the past 12 years at the Sheriff’s Office.
Lt. Sanchez has been assigned as the station commander at the Orosi Substation.
“I will continue to do my best to improve the quality of life for the people in the area,” he said.
Cpt. Gabriel Macias said “Nobody would be up here wearing this patch without the support of their families.”
Be a Voice for the Valley
Candidate forum set
OROSI
The Tulare County Candidate Forum Coalition will be hosting a dual candidate forum for the constituents of northeast Tulare County on Thursday, May 3 at 5:30 p.m. at Orosi High School gymnasium, 41815 Rd 128.
In an effort to make sure that the voters of Tulare county are heard, candidates running for Tulare County Supervisor District 4 (Eddie Valero) and State Senate District 14 (Abigail Solis and Melissa Hurtado) have confirmed their attendance. Candidates will be asked a variety of questions relating to immigration, the environment, agriculture, food and poverty. Accommodations will made for English and Spanish speakers.
TCCFC is comprised of more than fifteen organizations.
Online Community College to develop medical coding credential program
A new partnership between the California Community Colleges Chancellor’s Office and the Service Employees International Union–United Healthcare West Joint Employer Education Fund has established the first program pathway to develop medical coding credential program for the new fully online community college detailed in Gov. Jerry Brown’s budget.
Brown’s plan to serve workers who need skills and credentials to move ahead but cannot access traditional college courses. The new fully online community college will offer access, equity and flexibility for working adults who cannot attend a campus or follow a traditional academic calendar year.
The program pathway will develop a credential program for workers to advance into the field of medical coding, a field projected to grow by 15 percent through 2024.The fully online program will provide new access to career advancement and wage growth for working adults who have struggled to get ahead in today’s economy.
The SEIU-UHW Joint Employer Education Fund represents 100,000 SEIU eligible members and affiliated unions, and 18 employers.
More than 80 percent of California’s medical coding certificates are currently from private colleges – an expensive option that is out of reach for many workers who are juggling family responsibilities and full-time jobs.
For more information about the online college, visit to http://ccconlinecollege.org.
Ceremony celebrated grand opening of Visalia’s Sequoia Legacy Tree
VISALIA
The Visalia Convention and Visitors Bureau held a dedication ceremony for its newly installed giant sequoia tree educational exhibit, The Sequoia Legacy Tree, on April 28.
“We are so excited to open this special feature to the public and to share Visalia’s connection to Sequoia and King Canyon National Parks,” said Suzanne Bianco of the Visalia Convention and Visitors Bureau.
The historic Sequoia Legacy Tree is located at the corner of Locust Street and Acequia Avenue in Downtown Visalia.
Through informational exhibits, visitors will learn about water conservation, giant sequoia trees, Visalia’s historic links to the National Parks and how this special tree got its ‘roots’ in Visalia. Tourists to the area will find the exhibits educational and a great stopping point before heading up to Sequoia National Park.
Visalia Convention and Visitors Bureau, a nonprofit organization, reached out to the community for help completing this project.
To learn the history of the tree visit at http://www.visitvisalia.org/sequoiatree
Asthma Educator Institutes coming to Fresno
FRESNO
The American Lung Association in California will be hosting an Asthma Educator Institutes in Fresno on June 12-13 at UCSF Fresno, 155 North Fresno Ave, Fresno.
The Asthma Educator Institute (AEI) is a two-day professional development course to increase the ability of health care professionals to provide guidelines-based care and asthma education for patients and their families.
The curriculum covers EPR-3 guidelines and content outlined in the National Asthma Educators Certification Board (NAECB) Candidate Handbook. This course will help attendees prepare for the Certified Asthma Educator exam. The interactive format includes a hands-on skill building session and an exhibit hall. And participants can earn 10 Continuing Education Units units.
The AEI course benefits include but are not limited to: Learn skills necessary to be an effective asthma educator; Participate in a hands-on skill building session to learn correct techniques for using asthma inhalers, spacers, peak flow meters and patient relaxation techniques; Interact with experts and peers involved in asthma education; Learn about outstanding asthma programs and resources; Prepare to take the NAECB Asthma Educator Certification Exam and earn 10 Continuing Education Units.
The institute is open to advanced practice nurses, respiratory therapists, internal medicine nurses, pulmonary nurses, community health workers, pharmacists, health educators and care managers.
Registration Fee: $350 and includes comprehensive take-home materials, continental breakfast and lunch. Discount registration special: $325 before May 12. Space is limited.
To register visit http://action.lung.org/site/TR?fr_id=17402&pg=entry.
Care2 Petition Urges San Diego to remain Sanctuary City
SAN DIEGO
A former San Diego resident has started a Care2 petition urging the city to remain a sanctuary city after the Board of Supervisors voted to support the Trump administrations’ lawsuit against California’s pro-immigrant sanctuary laws. The petition has gathered over 15,000 signatures.
“As a Californian who used to live in San Diego, I am extremely disappointed in San Diego’s decision to support the Trump administration’s racist immigration policies,” writes Rebecca Gerber, who now lives in San Francisco. “Immigration is extremely important for a vibrant, healthy America. Counter to what many conservatives believe, immigrants actually contribute to the growth of the American economy, creating a better future for the next generation. Through entrepreneurship, immigrants create more jobs than they take, and they contribute more to social security than they use.”
The Care2 petition was started after San Diego, California’s second-largest county, voted to support the Trump administration’s lawsuit against California’s law that limits police cooperation with federal immigration authorities.
Fourteen cities in Southern California and two counties passed ordinances and/or filed lawsuits against the state law.
A separate Care2 petition recently gathered over 18,000 signatures from people asking California not to deploy the National Guard to the southern border as part of Trump’s anti-immigration strategy.
Gov. Jerry Brown ultimately decided to send less troops than requested, and in a statement said the troops would “combat criminal gangs, human traffickers and illegal firearm and drug smugglers,” but not enforce immigration laws.
