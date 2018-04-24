Mexican immigrants top numbers in naturalization ceremony

Officials from U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services (USCIS) Fresno office, administered the oath of allegiance to 943 applicants from 55 countries at a naturalization ceremony held at the Fresno Convention Center on April 17.
Immigrants from México made up more than half of the total amount of those swearing their allegiance to the United States. México topped the chart with 561 applicants. Immigrants from India represented the next-highest of applicants with 114; and immigrants from the Philippines rounded off the top three with 66.
Mexican immigrants usually make up the largest amount of applicants.
Candidates forum set
PORTERVILLE
The Tulare County Candidate Forum Coalition will host a dual candidate forum for southeast Tulare County residents at 5:30 p.m. Thursday (April 26) at the Comisión Honorífica Mexicana Americana, 466 E. Putnam Ave.
The forum will feature state Assembly District 26 candidates Warren Gubler, Devin Mathis, Jack Lavers and José Sigala; and Tulare County Board of Supervisors District 5 candidates Virginia Gurrola and Dennis Townsend.
The coalition is comprised of more than 15 organizations. Candidates will be asked a variety of questions relating to immigration, the environment, agriculture, food and poverty.
The forum will be moderated by Vanessa Ramirez of Telemundo 51 and accommodations will made for English and Spanish speakers.
Valadao honored
WASHINGTON, D.C.
Congressman David G. Valadao, R-Hanford, was honored by the Biotechnology Innovation Organization (BIO) as an innovator in biotechnology. The biotechnology industry supports 267,844 jobs across 9,924 establishments in California.
“Biotechnology provides innovative health care solutions, revolutionizes our agriculture industry, and minimizes environmental impacts across the board, all while creating thousands of jobs,” said Valadao. “I am honored to receive this award today and will continue to advocate on behalf of this critical industry.”
“Congressman Valadao’s leadership in supporting the biotechnology industry has supported 267,844 jobs in California,” said BIO presidenti/CEO Jim Greenwood. “As we continue to grow and innovate, these good-paying jobs will not only strengthen the economy, but they will help to heal, fuel, and feed the world.”
Trump dice que podría condicionar TLCAN
WASHINGTON, D.C.
El presidente, Donald Trump, insinúo en Twitter que podría condicionar el acuerdo sobre el Tratado de Libre Comercio de América del Norte (TCLAN) a un endurecimiento en la aplicación de las leyes migratorias por parte de México.
“México, cuyas leyes de inmigración son muy estrictas, debe evitar que la gente pase por México y entre en Estados Unidos. Debemos hacer esto una condición del nuevo acuerdo sobre el TLCAN,” afirmó Trump en referencia al acuerdo que renegocia Estados Unidos con México y Canadá.
“¡Nuestro país no puede aceptar lo que está sucediendo! También debemos obtener financiación para el muro rápido,” añadió el mandatario en su cuenta de la red social Twitter.
Trump hizo estas declaraciones poco después de que medios estadounidenses informaran de la llegada a California de 50 miembros de una caravana de inmigrantes centroamericanos que durante semanas recorrió México y acabó oficialmente su recorrido a principios de abril en Ciudad de México.
EU, México conclude new trade agreement negotiations
BRUSSELS
The European Union (EU) and México concluded negotiations for a new trade agreement that will eliminate tariffs on virtually all products, the European Commission said on April 21.
“Today we have concluded a deal with México ... (for a) modern and comprehensive FTA (free trade agreement) in less than two years. Good for our consumers and business. EU and México (are) partners for sustainable, rule-based trade,” European Commissioner for Trade Cecilia Malmstrom said on Twitter.
The negotiation aimed to update the EU-México trade agreement signed in the year 2000 regarding issues such as rules of origin, sanitary and phytosanitary measures, industrial property rights and the trading of goods, including agricultural products.
According to the European Commission, the new trade agreement will facilitate customs procedures, benefiting many EU industries, including in sectors like pharmaceuticals, machinery and transport equipment.
The new agreement also establishes sustainable development rules and both parties “committed to effectively implementing their obligations under the Paris Agreement on climate change,” the European Commission said in a statement.
In addition, this would be “the first EU trade agreement to tackle corruption in the private and public sectors,” the statement says.
Más de 700 niños separados de padres en frontera
WASHINGTON, D.C.
Más de 700 menores han sido separados de sus padres en la frontera entre México y Estados Unidos desde octubre, incluyendo un grupo de niños de menos de cuatro años, según el diario The New York Times, que revisó datos oficiales del Gobierno estadounidense.
Las agencias del Departamento de Seguridad Nacional (DHS), que se encargan de procesar a los inmigrantes que llegan a EE.UU., confirmaron al diario neoyorquino que “aproximadamente 700” menores fueron separados de adultos que aseguran ser sus padres en la frontera con México.
El Times estima que el número es algo mayor a 700 después de haber revisado datos de la Oficina de Reasentamiento de Refugiados de los Estados Unidos, parte del Departamento de Salud y Servicio Sociales y que se encarga de la custodia de los niños que han sido separados de sus padres.
Hasta ahora, el Gobierno se había negado a proporcionar datos a la prensa y al Congreso sobre esas separaciones en la frontera.
Los legisladores temen que el Gobierno de Donald Trump tome la decisión de implementar una nueva política migratoria para separar a los padres de sus hijos cuando cruzan la frontera, en un intento por disuadir a los inmigrantes que entran en Estados Unidos de manera irregular.
En respuesta a la información del Times, el Departamento de Seguridad aseguró que no separa a los niños en la frontera con intención de intimidar a los inmigrantes.
