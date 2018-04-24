Caballero looks to move up to state Senate

Assemblymember Anna Caballero is no stranger to the San Joaquín Valley, having launched an unsuccessful state Senate race against Republican Anthony Cannella in 2010.
Now, Caballero is running for the state Senate 12th District again, a seat that is currently held by Cannella, who is termed out.
“The most important thing is that I am a fighter for rural California and that is one of the reasons why I am back, because rural California is not getting what we need from the state,” Caballero said.
The district takes in the Salinas Valley and a swath of the Central Valley between Modesto and Fresno. The rural district is primarily agricultural and Latinos make up 64 percent of the population.
“I want to make sure there is someone there that is a champion for rural California and for our families,” said Caballero, who has lived in the district for 38 years.
The district has changed much since the first time Caballero ran. It has picked up a greater chunk of the San Joaquín Valley. It now includes all of Merced and San Benito counties and parts of Stanislaus (27.6 percent), Monterey (54.2 percent), Madera (81.1 percent) and Fresno (14.3 percent) counties.
“It has changed quite a bit,” Caballero said. “The district, it did not used to include any Fresno County. The biggest city in the district used to be Modesto and then the next biggest city was Turlock. Those are not longer in the district.“
Caballero said the biggest city in the district now is Salinas, followed Merced and then Madera.
“If you look at the district is 966,000 people, más o menos, and those three communities is about 300,000 people. So it means that 666,000 people live in small little communities,” Caballero said. “Like the communities I am familiar with: Greenfield, Gonzales, Soledad, I represented small communities a lot, small agricultural communities.”
Even though the district is split by Interstate 5, the issues affecting the west and the east side of the district are very comparable from water to poverty to immigration, Caballero said.
Caballero said she has met with community groups throughout the district and they all talked about the same issues.
“The issues in all the communities I’ve visited have been strikingly similar, because we are a rural agriculture district,” she said. “Everybody is concerned about water. And in particular water quality and availability. The drought really showed us how vulnerable our communities are when there is a limited water supply. So water is a big issue.”
Other issues include poverty, housing, jobs, internet access, and immigration.
“Rural California is falling further and further behind economically the rest of the state,” Caballero said. “And there is a concern that people cannot longer afford to live in their communities and have to commute further and further.”
Caballero said rural communities don’t have access to broadband services or internet which play a roll in children’s education.
“If you drive around the district, and you are on a phone call it will drop you on the regular basis and that is because we don’t have internet service,” Caballero said. “And if you don’t have internet service, then you really are going to fall behind the rest of the state.
“Kids can’t learn, they can’t do research, many of the communities only have internet service at their libraries or at their community colleges and not everybody has that, so that is a big issue.”
Caballero said the poverty issue is related to jobs, the lack of job ladder so people can start working and then move up in their field to make more money.
“So there is concern because then you can’t afford the housing and that leads to overcrowding housing situations,” Caballero said job opportunities in the rural areas.
“And of course the whole issue of immigration it has people very concerned. And that is all over the district,” Caballero said, adding that throughout the district there are families with mixed immigration status where some family members have permits to stay and some that don’t have documents.
“So it’s leading to a lot of fear,” Caballero said. “I am told in many communities that when there is someone who is picked up and deported, it affects the number of children that are showing up to school because they are afraid.”
“Even if they are U.S citizens they are afraid that someone if their family is going to be picked up,” Caballero said. “Some of the schools districts have brought in some mental health counselors to deal with some of these issues and that is a shame. Kids should be studying not worry about things that are going on outside of their control.”
Throughout her public service career, Caballero has represented rural agricultural communities, has served as city councilmember, mayor and state assembly member.
Caballero’s 2010 District 10 race was very close; she obtained 48.5 percent of the votes while Cannella, a moderate Republican, won with 51.5 percent.
Voter turn out in the June 5 primary will be important for Caballero to move from the primary to the general election as one of the top-two candidates. “It’s all going to depend on voter turnout,” Caballero said. “And that is part of what we have to do is have voters understand or have people understand the power of their vote, and that it makes a difference, and that someone is listening, and that we can change things by voting.”
Caballero has been active in the district.
“I am trying to get to know some of the leaders in every single community, and talk to them about the issues they are concerned about, and have them help me to talk to their neighbors and to other votes,” Caballeros aid. “And start a dialogue, having a conversation about why it is important for them to vote and what are the changes people want to see happen in their community.”
Besides the series of house meetings, Caballero has also been communicating with constituents through social media.
“That is really important part of the picture,” she said. “We want to make sure that they are getting the message.”
Fowler City Mayor Pro-Tem Daniel Parra, a Democrat, is also in the race.
A native of the Central Valley, Parra’s city council term expires in November 2020. He was first elected to the Fowler City Council in 2008.
Parra has been a computer systems analyst at Northrop Grumman’s NAS Lemoore facility for over 20 years. He holds a bachelor’s degree in Business Administration, a master’s in Public Administration from National University and a certificate in state and local government from Harvard’s Kennedy School of Business.
In 2016, Parra was a Democratic candidate for the 21st congressional district in California running against incumbent David Valadao.
Parra has also run unsuccessfully for Fresno County board of supervisors.
Republicans Rob Poythress and Johnny Tacherra are also running.
The top two vote-getters, regardless of party, will advance to the November election.
Caballero considera subir al Senado estatal
La Asambleísta Anna Caballero no es ninguna desconocida en el Valle de San Joaquín, habiendo lanzado una exitosa contienda para el Senado estatal contra el republicano Anthony Cannella en 2010.
Ahora, Caballero está postulándose una vez más para el Senado estatal en el 12avo Distrito, un puesto que actualmente ocupa Cannella, quien concluyó su término de servicio.
“Lo más importante es que soy una combatiente de la California rural y esa es una de las razones por las que estoy de regreso, porque la California rural no está recibiendo lo que necesita del estado,” dijo Caballero.
El distrito abarca el Valle de Salinas y una porción del Valle Central entre Modesto y Fresno. El distrito rural es principalmente agrícola y los latinos llegan a ser un 64 por ciento de la población.
“Yo quiero asegurarme de que haya alguien allí que sea un defensor de la California rural y de nuestras familias,” dijo Caballero, quien ha vivido en el distrito durante 38 años.
El distrito ha cambiado mucho desde la primera vez que Caballero se postuló al puesto. Ahora tiene una mayor porción del Valle de San Joaquín. Ahora incluye los condados de Merced y San Benito y partes de los condados de Stanislaus (27.6 por ciento), Monterey (54.2 por ciento), Madera (81.1 por ciento) y Fresno (14.3 por ciento).
“Ha cambiado bastante,” dijo Caballero. “El distrito no incluía nada del Condado de Fresno. La ciudad más grande del distrito era Modesto y la siguiente era Turlock. Esas ciudades ya no están en el distrito.”
Caballero dijo que ahora la ciudad más grande es Salinas, seguida por Merced y Madera.
“Si se mira al distrito, tiene 966,000 habitantes, más o menos, y esas tres comunidades tienen como 300,000 personas. Así que significa que 666,000 personas viven en comunidades pequeñitas,” dijo Caballero. “Como las comunidades con las que yo estoy familiarizada: Greenfield, Gonzales, Soledad, yo represento mucho a las comunidades pequeñas, comunidades agrícolas pequeñas.”
Aunque el distrito está dividido por la Interestatal 5, los problemas que afectan al lado este y oeste del distrito son muy comparables desde el agua, la pobreza y la inmigración, dijo Caballero.
Caballero dijo que ella se ha reunido con grupos comunitarios en todo el distrito y todos hablaron sobre los mismos problemas.
“Los problemas en todas las comunidades que he visitado han sido muy similares, porque somos un distrito agrícola rural,” dijo ella. “Toda la gente está preocupada por el agua. Y en particular la calidad y la disponibilidad del agua. La sequía en verdad nos mostró lo vulnerables que nuestras comunidades son cuando hay un abastecimiento limitado de agua. Así que el agua es un asunto grande.”
Entre otros asuntos están la pobreza, vivienda, empleos, acceso a Internet e inmigración.
“La California rural está quedándose cada vez más atrás en lo económico que el resto del estado,” dijo Caballero. “Y existe la preocupación de que la gente ya no puede pagar por el costo de la vida en sus comunidades y tiene que viajar cada vez más lejos.”
Caballero dijo que las comunidades rurales no tienen acceso a servicios de banda ancha ni a Internet lo cual juega un papel en la educación de los niños.
“Si usted maneja por el distrito, y va hablando por teléfono, por lo regular la llamada se va a cortar y eso es porque no hay acceso al Internet,” dijo Caballero. “Y si no se tiene acceso al Internet, entonces en realidad se va quedar atrás del resto del estado.
“Los niños no pueden aprender, no pueden hacer investigaciones, muchas de las comunidades solo tienen servicio de Internet en sus bibliotecas o en sus universidades comunitarias y no todo mundo tiene eso, así que es un gran problema.”
Caballero dijo que el asunto de la pobreza se relaciona a los empleos, la falta de un escalafón laboral para que la gente puede empezar a trabajar y luego avanzar en su campo para ganar más.
“Así que existe la preocupación porque luego no se puede pagar por vivienda y eso lleva a una situación de sobrecupo en las viviendas,” dijo Caballero de las oportunidades de trabajo en las áreas rurales.
“Y por supuesto todo el problema de la inmigración que tiene preocupada a la gente y que está en todo el distrito,” dijo Caballero, añadiendo que en todo el distrito hay familias con estatus migratorio mixto donde algunos de los familiares tienen permisos para quedarse y algunos no tienen documentos.”
“Así que es algo que está produciendo mucho temor,” dijo Caballero. “Me han dicho en muchas comunidades que cuando a alguien lo recogen y lo deportan, es algo que afecta la cantidad de niños que van a la escuela porque tienen miedo.”
“Hasta cuando son ciudadanos estadounidenses tienen miedo de que alguien en su familia vaya a ser arrestado,” dijo Caballero. “Algunos de los distritos escolares han traído a consejeros en salud mental para tratar con algunos de estos asuntos y eso es una lástima. Los niños deberían de estudiar sin preocuparse sobre cosas que pasan fuera de su control.”
Durante su carrera de servicio público, Caballero ha representado a comunidades agrícolas rurales, ha prestado servicio como concejal de ayuntamiento, alcalde y ha sido miembro de la asamblea del estado.
La contienda de Caballero en el 2010 por el Distrito 10 estuvo reñida; ella obtuvo el 48.5 por ciento de los votos mientras que Cannella, un republicano moderado, ganó con un 51.5 por ciento.
La asistencia a la elección primaria del 5 de junio va a ser importante para que Caballero avance de la elección primaria a la elección general como uno de los primeros dos candidatos. “Todo va a depender de la participación electoral,” dijo Caballero. “Y eso es parte de lo que tenemos que hacer, hacer que los electores entiendan, o que la gente entienda el poder de su voto, y eso hace la diferencia, y que alguien esté escuchando, y que podemos cambiar cosas al votar.”
Caballero ha estado activa en el distrito.
“Estoy tratando de conocer a algunos de los líderes en cada comunidad, y hablar con ellos sobre los problemas que les preocupan, y que me ayuden a hablar con sus vecinos y otros votos,” dijo Caballero. “Y empezar un diálogo, tener una conversación sobre por qué es importante que ellos voten y cuáles son los cambios que la gente quiere ver en su comunidad.”
Aparte de la serie de reuniones en casa, Caballero también se ha estado comunicando con los electores a través de los medios sociales.
“Eso es parte verdaderamente importante del asunto,” dijo ella. “Queremos asegurarnos de que ellos reciben el mensaje.”
El Alcalde de la Ciudad de Fowler, Pro-Tem Daniel Parra, un demócrata, también está en la contienda.
Parra, es nativo del Valle Central y su término en el ayuntamiento de la ciudad termina en noviembre. Él primero fue electo al puesto del Ayuntamiento de la Ciudad de Fowler en 2008.
Parra ha sido analista de sistemas en NAS Lemoore de Northrop Grumman durante más de 20 años. Él tiene un título de licenciatura en administración de empresas, maestría en administración publica de National University y un certificado en gobierno estatal y local de la Escuela de Administración Kennedy en Harvard.
En 2016, Parra fue candidato demócrata para el distrito 21 del congreso en California contra el titular David Valadao.
Parra también se postuló sin éxito para el Consejo de Supervisores del Condado de Fresno.
Los republicanos Rob Poythress y Johnny Tacherra también están en la contienda.
Los candidatos que obtengan más votos, independientemente del partido, avanzarán a la elección de noviembre.
María G. Ortiz-Briones: 559-441-6782, @TuValleTuSalud
Anna Marie Caballero
Occupation: Politician, Lawyer
Party affiliation: Democratic
Residency: Salinas
Campaign website: annaforsenate.com
Daniel Thomas Parra
Occupation: Politician, Analyst
Party affiliation: Democratic
Residency: Fowler
