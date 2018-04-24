ABC’s of your Health: April is National Autism Awareness Month

April is National Autism Awareness Month and many schools across Fresno United School District as well as other entities in the Central Valley such as Valley Children’s Hospital and the Fresno Grizzlies are doing their part to promote autism awareness.
According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, autism spectrum disorder (ASD) affects about one in every 68 children, making it the fastest-growing developmental disability nationwide.
In the 1970s, autism affected about one in every 10,000 children. ASD is about five times more common among boys than girls.
Valley Children’s hosted its third annual ‘Run with the Heroes 5k Run and Awareness Walk’ on April 8 with proceeds benefiting the George’s Pass Autism Program – the only program of its kind in Central California that expanded Hospital-wide two years ago.
“I am amazed at how community support has grown so much over the last three years,” said Shelly Reyes, the program’s founder who is also a day surgery nurse and mother of a 13-year-old boy diagnosed with ASD.
More than 1,450 participants signed up to run or walk the course, which started at the south lawn of Valley Children’s Hospital. The event also featured a resource fair, autism-friendly activities, music, food and booths and each child received a free superhero cape.
Reyes says the funds from the race will help expand the program “to reach patients beyond the hospital and to help children with other special needs, as well.”
According to hospital officials, the Perioperative Department at Valley Children’s launched George’s Pass in 2014 and it is designed to improve care and ease the hospital experience for children with autism spectrum disorder.
“We plan to build another ‘quiet wake-up’ room for children recovering from surgery and we will also purchase more sensory support toys and items,” Reyes says. “To bring smiles to children’s faces and provide comfort for their families is everything to me.” On April 14 the Fresno Grizzlies hosted Strike Out Autism Night: A partnership with Focused Behavioral Services at Fresno State.
Some of the Fresno Unified schools promoting autism awareness includes Anthony Elementary, Ayer Elementary, Baird Middle School, Ericson Elementary, Ewing Elementary, Greenberg Elementary, Holland Elementary, Fresno High, Bullard High, and Roosevelt High.
“Teaching our students and staff about autism creates a positive, accepting environment for all of our students,” said district superintendent Bob Nelson.
At some schools facts about autism are being read every day during morning announcements while colorful posters displaying facts about autism are being placed around the campuses and teachers would be facilitating discussions and activities promoting autism awareness.
At Ericson Elementary School everyone was encouraged to wear blue clothing and ‘Light it Up Blue’ to give students and teachers a renewed sense of acceptance and understanding for students with autism.
At Bullard High, students and staff held rallies in the quad on April 6, 13 to expand awareness of autism and a student band performed and stickers were handed out promoting autism awareness.
At Roosevelt High, students are conducting research on well-known people with autism as well as facts about autism and in the following weeks, their research will be read during morning announcements.
On April 27, students at Ayer Elementary School will compete for candy by sharing facts they learned about people with autism.
Ewing Elementary held an Autism Awareness Brunch on April 6 in the Ewing Community Center to engage its staff with a fun activity to learn more about autism and understand the unique, individual qualities of all students.
At Greenberg Elementary School, autism inclusion teachers planned several events for students and staff during April, including a Sensory Friendly Dance for students on the autism spectrum and their families on April 13.
On April 20, Greenberg hosted a soccer-themed Special Olympics event. On April 27, the school will host its seventh annual Autism Awareness Breakfast to celebrate Bearcat families who are affected by autism. The school will also ‘Light it Up Blue’ every Friday by wearing blue or this year’s autism awareness T-shirt.
“All means all. As a district, we’re committed to promoting inclusion at each of our schools and talking about autism in its entirety is part of that,” Nelson said.
Abril es Mes de Concientización del Autismo
Abril es el Mes Nacional de Concientización del Autismo y muchas escuelas en todo el Distrito Escolar Unificado de Fresno, así como en otras entidades del Valle Central como Valley Children’s Hospital y Fresno Grizzlies están haciendo su parte por promover la concientización del autismo.
De acuerdo a los Centros para Control y Prevención de Enfermedades, el trastorno del espectro autista (ASD, por sus siglas en inglés) afecta a cerca de 1 de cada 68 niños, lo cual la hace la discapacidad de desarrollo de más rápido aumento a nivel nacional.
En los años 1970, el autismo afectaba a cerca de uno de cada 10,000 niños. El ASD es casi cinco veces más común entre niños que en niñas.
El Hospital Valley Children’s present su tercera anual ‘Run with the Heroes 5k Run and Awareness Walk’ (Carrera de 5k Corra con los Héroes y Caminata de Concientización), el 8 de abril con lo recaudado para beneficio del Programa George’s Pass Autism – el único programa de su tipo en el Centro de California que se extendió a todo el hospital hace dos años.
“Estoy sorprendida de cómo ha crecido el apoyo comunitario durante los últimos tres años,” dijo Shelly Reyes, fundadora del programa que también es enfermera quirúrgica diurna y madre de un niño de 13 años que fue diagnosticado con ASD.
Más de 1,450 participantes se inscribieron para la carrera o la caminata, que empezó en el jardín sur de Valley Children’s Hospital. El evento también contó con una feria de recursos, actividades para niños con autismo, música, comida y puestos y cada niño recibió una capa de súper héroe.
Reyes dice que los fondos de la carrera ayudarán a extender el programa “para llegar a los pacientes más allá del hospital y para también ayudar a los niños con otras necesidades especiales.”
De acuerdo a los funcionarios del hospital, el Departamento Perioperativo de Valley Children’s lanzó George’s Pass en 2014 y está diseñado con el propósito de mejorar el cuidado y hacer más fácil la experiencia de hospital para los niños con el trastorno del espectro autista.
“Tenemos planes de construir otra sala ‘quiet wake-up’ (despertar silencio) para niños que se están recuperando de cirugías y también vamos a comprar más juguetes de soporte sensorial y otros artículos,” dijo Reyes. “El poner sonrisas en los rostros de los niños y dar comodidad para sus familias es todo para mí.” El 14 de abril los Fresno Grizzlies presentaron Strike Out Autism Night (Noche para Sacar al Autismo): Una sociedad con Servicios de Comportamiento Enfocado de Fresno State.
Algunas de las escuelas del Distrito Escolar Unificado de Fresno que promueven la concientización del autismo son las primarias, Anthony, Ayer, Ericson, Ewing, Greenberg, Holland, Secundaria Baird, y preparatorias Fresno, Bullard, y Roosevelt.
“El enseñarle a nuestros estudiantes y a nuestro personal sobre el autismo es algo que crea un ambiente positivo y de aceptación para todos nuestros estudiantes,” dijo el Superintendente del Distrito Bob Nelson.
En algunas escuelas se están leyendo datos sobre el autismo a diario durante los anuncios matutinos al mismo tiempo que se ponen coloridas pancartas por la escuela para mostrar datos sobre el autismo, y los maestros están presentando actividades y pláticas promoviendo la concientización del autismo.
▪ En la Escuela Primaria Ericson se ha animado a todos a que participen en ‘Light it Up Blue’ y vistan de azul para dar a los estudiantes y a los maestros un renovado sentido de aceptación y comprensión para los estudiantes con autismo.
▪ En la Preparatoria Bullard, los estudiantes y el personal llevaron a cabo asambleas el 6 y el 13 de abril para ampliar la concientización sobre el autismo y una banda estudiantil tocó música y se dieron calcomanías para promover la concientización del autismo.
▪ En la Preparatoria Roosevelt, los estudiantes están llevando a cabo una investigación sobre gente conocida que tiene autismo, así como datos sobre el autismo y en las siguientes semanas, su investigación será leída durante los anuncios matutinos.
▪ El 27 de abril, los estudiantes de la Primaria Ayer competirán por dulces al compartir datos que han aprendido sobre la gente con autismo.
▪ La Primaria Ewing llevó a cabo un Brunch de Concientización sobre el Autismo el 6 de abril en el Centro Comunitario Ewing para que el personal participara en actividades divertidas para aprender más sobre el autismo y comprender las cualidades únicas e individuales de cada estudiante.
▪ En la Primaria Greenberg, los maestros de inclusión de autismo planearon varios eventos para los estudiantes y el personal durante abril, incluyendo una Danza Sensorial Amistosa para los estudiantes con el espectro de autismo y sus familias el 13 de abril.
▪ El 20 de abril, Greenberg presentó un evento se fútbol de Olimpiadas Especiales. El 27 de abril, la escuela presentará su séptimo anual Desayuno para Concientización del Autismo para celebrar a las familias Bearcat que son afectadas por el autismo. La escuela también celebra ‘Light it Up Blue’ cada viernes al vestir de azul, o la camiseta de este año de concientización sobre el autismo.
“Todo significa todo. Como distrito, estamos comprometidos a promover la inclusión de cada una de nuestras escuelas y hablar sobre el autismo en su totalidad, es parte de eso,” dijo Nelson.
María G. Ortiz-Briones: 559-441-6782, @TuValleTuSalud
Autism Resources
- Autism Speaks: www.autismspeaks.org
- Center for Disease Control and Prevention: www.cdc.gov/ncbddd/autism/index.html
