Dolores Huerta speaks at Fresno City College

When national labor leader and civil rights activist Dolores Huerta was asked to give a final comment, she didn’t hesitate to talk about the power an individual has, and how that power can make a change in this world.
Huerta spoke on March 23 Fresno City College, which in partnership with ValleyPBS hosted a film screening of ‘Dolores’ at the Old Administration Building’s auditorium.
The free event included a question-and-answer session and a photo opportunity with Huerta after the film.
The film documentary explores the life of the activist who founded the Dolores Huerta Foundation and co-founded the United Farm Workers. The documentary shows how Huerta tirelessly led the fight for racial and labor justice as one of the most defiant feminists of the 20th century.
As the film credits rolled, the chant “Sí se puede, sí se puede, sí se puede” (Yes we can), could be heard loudly throughout the auditorium as those in attendances welcomed Huerta, who was with her daughter Camila Chávez, to the stage.
Making a reference to the film, Huerta said that in the film people could see that they were able to organize farmworkers even though they didn’t have money or speak English. Huerta said the reason was because those farmworkers had power.
“Where is the power? In their person, right,” said Huerta, who still continues her activism. “That is the only power we need.”
Huerta said if people are not active or don’t take responsibility, nothing changes.
“Nobody is going to do it for us. We have to do it for ourselves,” she said.
Never stopping being an activist, Huerta asked the audience a simple question: “Who got the power?” And encouraged them to respond “We got the power” while asking a second question “What kind of power?” She asked them to respond “People power.”
“I want you to shout it ‘sin miedo’ (without fear),” Huerta said, adding that they need to be loud.
As Huerta lead the audience with those two questions, those in attended delivered a loud powerful answer.
“Are we going to organized? What do we say? Se puede o no se puede,” Huerta said, to which the audience replied in unison chanting very loudly “Sí se puede” multiple times.
Since 2018 is an election year, Huerta said it was important for people to go out and vote and use their people power to make a change.
“It’s an election year. We are going to build our own wall in the U.S. Congress with progressive congress people,” Huerta said, adding that the only way to change what is going on at the federal level is to go to the polls, vote and elect people who can stop that.
“And right here in the Central Valley we have that opportunity, and it is not going to be enough to vote,” Huerta said. “I am going to ask all of you to please volunteer to go out there and to knock on doors or to do phone banking so we can get somebody good congress people elected.”
When asked about California’s 21st Congressional District, which is currently represented by incumbent David Valadao, R-Hanford, Huerta said “I think we are still going to support the Democrat” in reference to Fresno engineer T. J. Cox.
Her son Emilio Huerta dropped out of the race against Valadao early in March.
“My son didn’t have the money to be able to compete,” Huerta said of one of the reason her son dropped out of the race.
“He felt he shouldn’t stand in the way of someone else,” Huerta said. “He stepped out of the way.”
“It’s his life, you know what I mean. The decision was his and I am going to support him in whatever he wants to do,” Huerta said.
Huerta enfatiza el poder de uno
Cuando a la lideresa laboral de la nación y activista por los derechos civiles, Dolores Huerta, se le pidió que hiciera un comentario final, ella no dudó en hablar sobre el poder que un individuo tiene, y sobre cómo es que ese poder puede hacer un cambio en este mundo.
Huerta habló el 23 de marzo en Fresno City College, institución que en sociedad con ValleyPBS fue anfitrión para exhibir la película ‘Dolores’ en el auditorio del Edificio denominado Old Administration.
El evento gratuito incluyó una sesión de preguntas y respuestas y la oportunidad de tomarse una fotografía con Huerta después de la película.
La película documental explora la vida de la activista que inició la Fundación Dolores Huerta fue cofundadora del UFW. El documental muestra cómo Huerta incansablemente dirigió la lucha por justicia social y racial como una de las más desafiantes feministas del siglo 20.
En lo que se mostraban los créditos de la película, se podía escuchar el canto a voz alta de “Sí se puede, sí se puede, sí se puede,” en todo el auditorio en lo que los asistentes daban la bienvenida a Huerta, quien estuvo acompañada de su hija Camila Chávez, hasta el escenario.
Haciendo referencia a la película, Huerta dijo que en la película la gente pudo ver ellos tenían la habilidad de organizar a los campesinos, aunque ellos no tenían dinero ni hablaban inglés. Huerta dijo que la razón fue porque aquellos campesinos tenían poder.
“¿Dónde está el poder? En su persona, ¿verdad?” dijo Huerta, quien todavía sigue con su activismo. “Ese es el único poder que necesitamos.”
Huerta dijo que, si la gente no está activa o no toma responsabilidad, nada cambia.
“Nadie lo va ha hacer por nosotros. Nosotros tenemos que hacerlo por nosotros mismos,” dijo ella:
No habiendo dejado nunca el activismo, Huerta le hizo una pregunta sencilla al público: ¿Quién tiene el poder? Y los animó a responder “Nosotros tenemos el poder” al mismo tiempo que les hizo una segunda pregunta “¿Qué tipo de poder?” Ella les pidió que respondieran “El poder de la gente.”
“Yo quiero que lo griten ‘sin miedo,’ dijo Huerta, añadiendo que tenían que decirlo en voz alta.
Mientras Huerta dirigía a los asistentes con esas dos preguntas, ellos le respondían con una fuerte y poderosa respuesta.
“¿Nos vamos a organizar? ¿Qué decimos? ¿Se puede, o no se puede?,” dijo Huerta, a lo cual ellos respondieron al unísono con fuerte voz “Sí se puede” múltiples veces.
Ya que el 2018 es un año de elección, Huerta dijo que era importante que la gente saliera y votara y usara su poder para hacer un cambio.
“Es un año de elección. Nosotros vamos a construir nuestro propio muro en el Congreso de los Estados Unidos con gente progresiva,” dijo Huerta, añadiendo que la única manera de cambiar lo que está pasando a nivel federal es saliendo a votar, y elegir a gente que pueda ponerle un alto a eso.
“Y aquí mismo en el Valle Central tenemos esa oportunidad, y no va a ser suficiente con votar,” dijo Huerta. “Yo les voy a pedir a todos ustedes que se den de voluntarios para salir y tocar puertas o hacer llamadas telefónicas para que podamos elegir a gente buena para el congreso.
Cuando se le preguntó sobre el Distrito 21 de Congreso en California, el cual actualmente está representado por David Valadao, republicano de Hanford, Huerta dijo “Yo creo que todavía vamos a apoyar al demócrata” refiriéndose al ingeniero de Fresno T. J. Cox.
Su hijo Emilio Huerta se dijo de baja en la contienda contra Valadao a principios de marzo.
“Mi hijo no tenía el dinero para poder competir,” dijo Huerta de una de las razones por las que su hijo dejó la contienda.
“Él sintió que no debería de quedarse en el camino de alguien más,” dijo Huerta. “Él se quitó del camino.”
“Es su vida, ustedes saben lo que digo. La decisión fue de él y yo lo voy a apoyar en lo que el quiera hacer,” dijo Huerta.
María G. Ortiz-Briones: 559-441-6782, @TuValleTuSalud
