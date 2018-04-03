March for Our Lives Fresno

Students gathered on March 24 at Fresno High School’s Warrior Park for the March for Our Lives event where students call for change, action, school safety, and gun legislation. Families and community members gathered with signs demanding change. March For Our Lives is a student driven and student led movement and came to be after the tragic events at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, Florida. The Fresno event was one of the many March for Our Lives marches taking place across the county.
MARIA G. ORTIZ-BRIONES
mortizbriones@vidaenelvalle.com
Students gathered on March 24 at Fresno High School’s Warrior Park for the March for Our Lives event where students call for change, action, school safety, and gun legislation. Families and community members gathered with signs demanding change. March For Our Lives is a student driven and student led movement and came to be after the tragic events at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, Florida. The Fresno event was one of the many March for Our Lives marches taking place across the county.
MARIA G. ORTIZ-BRIONES
mortizbriones@vidaenelvalle.com
Students gathered on March 24 at Fresno High School’s Warrior Park for the March for Our Lives event where they called for change, action, school safety, and gun legislation. Families and community members gathered with signs demanding change. March For Our Lives is a student driven and student led movement and came to be after the tragic events at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, Florida. The Fresno event was one of the many March for Our Lives marches taking place across the county.
MARIA G. ORTIZ-BRIONES
mortizbriones@vidaenelvalle.com
Students gathered on March 24 at Fresno High School’s Warrior Park for the March for Our Lives event where students call for change, action, school safety, and gun legislation. Families and community members gathered with signs demanding change. March For Our Lives is a student driven and student led movement and came to be after the tragic events at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, Florida. The Fresno event was one of the many March for Our Lives marches taking place across the county.
MARIA G. ORTIZ-BRIONES
mortizbriones@vidaenelvalle.com