Madera County voters to have election information at their fingertips thanks to new partnership

Madera County voters will have greater flexibility when they go out to vote in elections this year.
Madera is one of the five counties in the state (Napa, Nevada, Sacramento and San Mateo) that are adopting the California Voter’s Choice Act.
The new election model, which was passed in 2016, allows voters to choose how, when, and where to cast their ballot. The program mails every voter a ballot, expands in-person early voting, and allows voters to cast a ballot at any vote center in their county.
Secretary of State Alex Padilla has partnered with Nextdoor to provide registered voters in those five counties election information directly to them.
“Nextdoor’s online social network provides a powerful platform to directly communicate with voters,” said Padilla.
The partnership was announced on March 13 at the Nextdoor Headquarters in San Francisco.
This is an exciting public-private partnership that shows how government and tech can work together to empower citizens to participate in our democracy.
“There are a lot of exciting changes coming to voters in the five counties adopting the Voter’s Choice Act in 2018. Through Nextdoor we can share nonpartisan election information that helps inform voters and allows them to take advantage of these new improvements,” Padilla said. “This is an exciting public-private partnership that shows how government and tech can work together to empower citizens to participate in our democracy.”
State spokesman Jesse Melgar said messages will inform voters about the changes, provide reminders about election deadlines, and direct them to the vote centers in their county.
Melgar said Nextdoor already reaches 92 percent of neighborhoods in the five counties adopting the Voter’s Choice Act. This is the first time Nextdoor partners with a secretary of state’s office.
Melgar said the Secretary of State’s office wants to make sure everybody including Latino voters, get the information they need to cast their ballot.
With the vote center model, Melgar said voters will be able to cast a ballot at any vote center located within the county vote anywhere in the county, with the flexibility to vote 11 days in a row before election day.
“We are honored to announce this first of a kind partnership in our home state of California that will engage local residents in an even more efficient electoral process,” said Nextdoor co-founder/ CEO Nirav Tolia. “Voting is a critical part of the citizen engagement required to build strong communities, and Nextdoor is increasingly the forum for neighbors across the nation to engage with each other regarding pressing local policy issues and to connect with their local officials.
“As California’s election process evolves to meet the needs of the voters, we look forward to partnering with the Secretary of State’s office to help educate the public about the process of democracy,” Tolia said.
Nextdoor is the free and private social network for neighborhoods available on Web, iOS, and Android. On Nextdoor, neighbors create private online communities where they get to know one another, ask questions, and exchange advice and recommendations.
“We have a diverse state, so there should be diverse ways in which to participate as voters,” said Carl Guardino, CEO of the Silicon Valley Leadership Group. “The Voter’s Choice Act allows us to do just that; to vote in person, drop off our ballot, vote using an accessible voting machine, get help with voting materials in multiple languages representing the beautiful diversity of our state or simply learn how to register to vote.
“All of these choices help equip Californians eager to participate in making our country a stronger union,” Guardino said.
María G. Ortiz-Briones: 559-441-6782, @TuValleTuSalud
California Voter’s Choice Act - Madera County
- Contact: Rebecca Martinez, County Clerk-Recorder
- 200 W. 4th Street, Madera, CA 93637
- (559) 675-7720, (559) 675-7870 Fax
- Hours: 8:00 a.m. - 5:00 p.m.
- E-Mail: electionsinfo@co.madera.ca.gov
- Website: www.votemadera.com
Quick Statistics:
- Total Registered Voters as of 02/10/2017 – 57,887
- No. of Precincts in November 2016 Election – 102
- Total number of incorporated cities – 2
- Estimated Population as of 1/1/2016 – 155,349
- Square miles – 2,147
Turnout for November 2016 Election
- 1.Total Voters – 44,186
- 2.VBM Votes – 65.58%
- 3.Turnout Percentage – 76.07%
