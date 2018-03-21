ABC’s of your Health: Soon-to-be physicians across the state celebrate Match Day

Match Day ceremonies throughout the country gave future physicians a glimpse of their future.
The annual, national event occurs simultaneously at medical schools when graduating medical students find out if they have matched for a residency program at a hospital or health system of their choosing.
Students are handed envelopes to open at precisely the same time. The envelopes contain the name of the hospital or health system where they will do their training after graduation this year.
It’s part of a lengthy process that begins in the final year of medical school, when students send applications to residency programs around the country. Throughout fall and early winter, the applicants visit and interview at various hospitals and clinical programs. The students and residency directors at those sites then rank each other in order of preference, with those preferences submitted to the National Resident Matching Program, which uses an algorithm to match each student with a clinical program.
At UC Davis School of Medicine, 113 fourth-year medical students found out where they have “matched” for their residency trainings over the next three to five years.
“I’m really excited about today,” said Keyon Mitchell, who’s continuing his medical training in obstetrics and gynecology.
A majority (79 per cent) of the UC Davis medical students who matched on March 16 are staying in California for their residency training. A record 60 percent chose primary care residencies, with internal medicine being the most popular residency program this year, followed closely by family medicine.
Nearly 20 percent of the students will stay close by, having matched to residencies at UC Davis Medical Center, which is right across the street from their classrooms.
“One of the most important things to communicate to our graduating students is that this is really the beginning of a new phase, a new chapter, in their training,” said Mark Servis, vice dean for medical education at UC Davis School of Medicine.
For many medical students, because the residency match sets a trajectory for their medical careers, Match Day is as important as commencement.
“This day is bigger than me and all of us,” Zakir Safdar, a Stockton resident who’s staying at UC Davis Medical Center for a residency in primary care.
At UC Riverside School of Medicine, 49 UC Riverside medical students were matched for a residency program, with the majority staying in California.
This year, more than 80 percent of the medical school’s 2018 class will do their residencies in California, with about 39 percent staying in the Inland Empire. More than 50 percent of the students will take part in primary care residencies.
At the UCSF Fresno Medical Education Program Match Day was celebrated with two events: The celebration of the conclusion of clinical training for the fourth graduating class of medical students from the UC San Joaquín Valley Program in Medical Education (SJV PRIME) as they await their residency notifications and UCSF Fresno program directors announcing the incoming medical residents and fellows who matched with UCSF Fresno and who will begin their training this coming summer.
“It is a rite of passage for medical students as they learn where they will spend the next three to seven years of their lives living, working and caring for patients in a community, and fine-tuning the skills necessary to be excellent patient care providers,” said Dr. Michael W. Peterson, associate dean and chief of medicine at UCSF Fresno. “We look forward to welcoming the physicians who will start their training with us later this summer.”
“UCSF Fresno is the largest physician-training program between Sacramento and Los Ángeles,” said Dr. Lori Weichenthal, assistant dean for graduate medical education at UCSF Fresno. “Our goal is to give residents, fellows and all of our learners experiences and opportunities that motivate and inspire outstanding physicians to stay here in the San Joaquín Valley to provide high-quality care.
Ten SJV PRIME medical students were matched with residency programs including: Arturo Gasga, who was born in Reedley, grew up in Acapulco, Mexico, and graduated from Fresno State; Ángel Mendoza, who grew up in Livingston, and graduated from UCLA; Emmanuel Mendoza, who grew up in Hughson and graduated from UC Davis; and, Yolanda Tinajero, who was born in Sanger, grew up in Corcoran, and graduated from UCLA.
“An aim of UC San Joaquín Valley PRIME is to train physicians for our medically underserved region and to increase the diversity of the physician workforce,” said Kenny Banh, MD, assistant dean for undergraduate medical education at UCSF Fresno. “All of these graduating students have an ultimate interest in practicing medicine in the Valley or working with underserved populations. We are incredibly proud of them as they wrap up their training at UCSF Fresno and we’re excited to celebrate their future.”
The UCSF Fresno residency programs that participated in the NRMP match received 5,280 applications and conducted 1,057 interviews for 89 positions. UCSF Fresno fellowship programs that took part in the October/December NRMP match received 1,082 applications and conducted 165 interviews for 18 positions. The remaining programs filled available positions through another matching service or through interviews.
UCSF Fresno currently offers residency training in eight medical specialties, one oral and maxillofacial surgery dental residency, fellowship training in 17 medical sub-specialties and three residency programs for physician assistants.
The Valley Children’s Pediatric Residency Program, which is affiliated with Stanford University School of Medicine, also unveiled its second class on national Match. Of the 13 residents who will arrive at Valley Children’s in June, 12 have ties to California. Valley Children’s interviewed 128 candidates from around the country.
Some of the new residents include Myrna González Arellano, Indiana University School of Medicine: From Chula Vista, CA, aims to work in communities that serve low-income families and bridge the language gap for the Latino community; Kevin Nguyen, UC Davis School of Medicine: From El Dorado Hills, CA, goal to become a teacher, mentor and advocate for community change; Daniel Orellana, UCLA/Drew Medical Education Program: From Downey, CA, has mission to conduct clinical and basic science research while actively educating patients and families about health; Crystal Takada, MD, UC Davis School of Medicine: From Sacramento, advocate for the lives of vulnerable populations and positively influence behavioral change
“As we continue to grow this program, we see the positive change and benefits that our community will reap from having new pediatricians graduate, starting with our inaugural class in 2020,” said Dr. Jolie Limon, Valley Children’s chief of pediatrics and executive director of medical education. “These young physicians inspire and give us hope for the future, where every child has access to the highest quality of healthcare in the Valley.”
In addition to Valley Children’s affiliation with Stanford University School of Medicine, the pediatric residency program also features partnerships with hospitals and medical groups throughout the area. Valley Children’s residents will rotate at partner locations – including Kaiser Permanente and Saint Agnes Medical Center in Fresno and Dignity Health – and local pediatricians’ offices.
Valley Children’s Hospital continues to serve as a teaching site for more than 210 residents and medical students in a dozen other programs, including those based at Kaweah Delta Health Care District in Visalia, Mercy Medical Center in Merced and Clínica Sierra Vista in Fresno.
Futuros médicos de todo el estado celebran Match Day
Las ceremonias Match Day en todo el país les dieron a los futuros médicos un vistazo a su futuro.
El evento nacional anual ocurre simultáneamente en las escuelas de medicina cuando los graduandos se enteran si han sido seleccionados para el programa de residencia en un hospital o en el sistema de salud de su elección.
Los estudiantes reciben sobres que abrirán precisamente al mismo tiempo. Los sobres contienen el nombre del hospital o sistema de salud en donde ellos harán su entrenamiento después de la graduación este año.
Es parte del largo proceso que empieza el último año de la escuela de medicina, cuando los estudiantes mandan sus solicitudes a los programas de residencia en todo el país. Durante todo el otoño y a principios de invierno, los solicitantes visitan y acuden a entrevistan en varios hospitales y programas clínicos. Después, los estudiantes y los directores de residencias se clasifican entre sí en orden de preferencia, y sus preferencias se entregan al Programa Nacional de Residencias, mismo que utiliza un algoritmo para poner en contacto a cada estudiante con un programa clínico.
En la Escuela de Medicina de UC Davis, 113 estudiantes de medicina en su cuarto año de estudios se enteraron del lugar al que habían sido recomendados para hacer su entrenamiento de residencia durante los próximos tres a cinco años.
“Yo estoy muy entusiasmado por el día de hoy,” dijo Keyon Mitchell, quien continuará su entrenamiento médico en obstetricia y ginecología.
Una mayoría (79 por ciento) de los estudiantes de medicina de UC Davis que recibieron su notificación el 16 de marzo, se quedarán en California para hacer su entrenamiento de residencia. Una cantidad récord de 60 por ciento escogieron residencias de cuidado, y la medicina interna llegó a ser el programa de residencia más popular este año, seguido muy de cerca por la medicina familiar.
Casi un 20 por ciento de los estudiantes se quedará cerca, habiendo sido seleccionados para residencias en el Centro Médico de UC Davis, que está justo al otro lado de la calle de sus salones de clases.
“Una de las cosas más importantes para comunicar a nuestros estudiantes graduandos es que esto en realidad es el inicio de una nueva fase, un nuevo capítulo en su entrenamiento,” dijo Mark Servis, vicedecano de educación médica en la Escuela de Medicina de UC Davis.
Para muchos estudiantes de medicina, debido a que el programa de residencias establece una trayectoria en sus carreras, el Match Day es tan importante como la ceremonia de graduación.
“Este día es más grande que yo y que todos nosotros,” dijo Zakir Safdar, un residente de Stockton que se quedará en el Centro Médico de UC Davis para hacer su programa de residencia en cuidado primario.
En la Escuela de Medicina de UC Riverside, 49 estudiantes de medicina de UC Riverside recibieron sus notificaciones para programas de residencia, y la mayoría de ellos se quedarán en California.
Este año, más de un 80 por ciento de la clase 2018 de escuelas de medicina harán sus residencias en California, con cerca de un 39 por ciento por quedarse en Inland Empire. Más de un 50 por ciento de los estudiantes formarán parte de residencias en cuidado primario.
En el Programa de Educación Médica de UCSF en Fresno, el Match Day se celebró con dos eventos: La celebración de la conclusión del entrenamiento clínico para la cuarta clase de graduandos del Programa de Educación Médica de UC del Valle de San Joaquín (SJV PRIME) mientras esperan sus notificaciones de residencia y los directores de programa de UCSF Fresno por anunciar a los nuevos médicos residentes y colegas que fueron seleccionados para estar en UCSF de Fresno y que iniciarán su entrenamiento el próximo verano.
“Es un rito de iniciación para los estudiantes de medicina el enterarse a dónde irán a vivir para pasar los próximos tres a siete años de sus vidas, trabajando y cuidando de pacientes en una comunidad, y para afinar las habilidades necesarias para ser excelentes proveedores de cuidado,” dijo el Dr. Michael W. Peterson, decano asociado y jefe de medicina en UCSF de Fresno. “Esperamos con entusiasmo dar la bienvenida a los médicos que empezarán su entrenamiento con nosotros en el verano.”
“UCSF de Fresno es el programa de entrenamiento de médicos más grande entre Sacramento y Los Ángeles,” dijo la Dra. Lori Weichenthal, asistente de decano en educación médica de posgrado en UCSF de Fresno. “Nuestra meta es dar a los residentes, colegas y a todos nuestros estudiantes experiencias y oportunidades que motiven e inspiren a los sobresalientes médicos a quedarse aquí en el Valle de San Joaquín para proveer cuidado de alta calidad.
Diez de los estudiantes de medicina de SJV PRIME recibieron notificación de sus programas de residencia, entre ellos: Arturo Gasga, quien nación en Reedley, creció en Acapulco, México, y se graduó de Fresno State; Ángel Mendoza, quien creció en Livingston, y se graduó de UCLA; Emmanuel Mendoza, quien creció en Hughson y se graduó de UC Davis; y, Yolanda Tinajero, quien nació en Sanger, creció en Corcoran, y se graduó de UCLA.
María G. Ortiz-Briones: 559-441-6782, @TuValleTuSalud
Comments