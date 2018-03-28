University High, Edison fulfill their missions at state Academic Decathlon

Neither University High School nor its Fresno County rival Edison High were able to penetrate the top 10 list that was dominated by state champion El Camino Real Charter High School and its counterparts from the Los Ángeles area, but they accomplished their mission at last weekend’s California Academic Decathlon held in Sacramento.
▪ University, coached by Sean Canfield, claimed the small school title and will now compete for its 11th national small school championship starting next week. The team finished with 51,606.20 points.
▪ Edison, coached by Gary Mrkaich, continued to pick off schools that were ranked ahead of it heading into the state final and finished 11th with 52,025 points. That was good enough to finish ahead of University, the 2018 Fresno County champion.
El Camino Real, which knocked off defending national champion Granada Hills Charter in the Los Ángeles Unified competition, amassed 61,612.40 points in the academic competition where students were challenged on 10 categories ranging from math to music to science.
Granada Hills finished with 60,949.20 points. Eight of the top 10 schools were from Los Ángeles County, and two were from neighboring San Bernardino County. Seventeen of the Division I competitors broke the 50,000-point mark. (Last year, only six schools surpassed that level).
Each school has nine decathletes, with three honors, three scholastic and three varsity students based on their school grades.
Last year, University saw its small school winning streak busted when organizers threw out the Super Quiz results after someone in Alaska posted the questions on Facebook prior to the California competition. That allowed St. Helena High to finish less than 507 points ahead of University and earn a ticket to the small school, online competition.
University High, a charter school located on the Fresno State campus, had two students (Miranda Lara and Lady Abangan, both seniors) returning from last year’s team. Junior Jack Randall, an honors competitor, was on the squad but didn’t compete at the county or state level.
Abangan, an honors decathlete, was the highest-scoring student for University, with 8,609 points.
University senior Lexi Patterson finished second in the varsity essay competition. Junior Bary Mortichesky won a third in scholastic speech.
Other University members are senior Miranda Lara, junior Andrew Her, senior Arti Patel, junior Doung Lee; and junior Ethan Enríquez.
Edison High, which competed at the Division I level this year, was led by junior Madeleine Fischer’s 9,162.90 points. This is her third year on the team.
Edison High competitors also picked up several medals:
▪ Fischer tied for second in the honors economics competition (940 points); tied for second in honors science (980 points); and tied for third in honors mathematics (942.9 points).
▪ Senior Daniel Clark tied for second in honors science (980 points).
▪ Senior Sumanjit Gill tied for second in the honors mathematics (971.4 points), and tied for second in honors social science (980 points).
▪ Senior Juana Serrato finished among the top scholastic competitors in the interview (980 points).
▪ Senior Xitlali Pacheco finished third in Division I varsity speech.
Other Edison members are junior Elizabeth Rodríguez; senior Luis Moreno; and senior Michael Gifford.
Kings County champion Lemoore Middle College High School finished with 47,811.90 points in Division I.
Stanislaus County winner Oakdale High finished Division II competition with 45,470.20 points.
Wasco High School was seventh in Division III scoring with 45,784 points; while Merced High (42,159.50 points) and Tracy High (41,695.10 points) were 11th and 12th, respectively.
Madera County champion Yosemite High had 34,598.90 points; and, Tulare County champion Granite Hills High had 30,170 points, both in Division III.
Area individual winners
Highest-scoring student by school: Madeleine Fischer (Edison, 9,162.90 points); Savannah Bañuelos (Granite Hills, 5,964.70); Randen Bañuelos (Lemoore Middle College, 8,422.10); Laura Ness (Merced, 7,733.10); Jude Markel (Oakdale, 7,625.40); Lady Abangan (University, 8,609.0); Christian Figueroa (Wasco, 8,319.90); Olivia Mattos (6,075.0, Yosemite).
Art
Third: Michael Dunn, Oakdale, Division II varsity; Karen Ramírez, Stockdale, Division II varsity; Surya Nehra, Tracy, Division III honors.
Economics
First: Michael Dunn, Oakdale, Division II varsity; Second: Madeleine Fischer, Edison, Division I honor; Third: Jude Markel, Oakdale, Division II scholastic; Nashoba Nelson, Merced, Division III varsity; Ethan Jaimes, Merced, Division III varsity.
Essay
First: Surya Nehra, Tracy, Division III honor; Third: Lexi Patterson, University, Division I varsity.
Interview
Third: Juana Serrato, Edision, Division I scholastic; Hannah Hurtado, Yosemite, Division III honor.
Literature
First: Lysol Patiño, Wasco, Division III honor.
Mathematics
First: Emily McGlumphy, Stockdale, Division II scholastic; Second: Sumanjit Gill, Edison, Division I honor; Third: Madeleine Fisher, Edison, Division 1 honor; Michael Gifford, Edision, Division I scholastic; Joseph Navarro, Oakdale, Division II honor; Jenna Shih, Stockdale, Division II honor; Christian Figueroa, Wasco, Division III honor.
Music
Third: Christian Figueroa, Wasco, Division III honor.
Science
First: Emily McGlumphy, Stockdale, Division II scholastic; Second: Daniel Clark, Edision, Division I honor; Madeleine Fischer, Edison, Division I honor; Third: Randen Bañuelos, Lemoore Middle College, Division I honor; Nashoba Nelson, Merced, Division III varsity.
Social science
Second: Sumanjit Gill, Edison, Division I honor; Surya Nehra, Tracy, Division II honor; Third: Jenna Shih, Stockdale, Division III honor; Michael Dunn, Oakdale, Division II varsity; Alejandro Oropeza, Wasco, Division III varsity.
Speech
Third: Bary Mortichesky, University, Division I scholastic; Xitlali Pacheco, Edison, Division I varsity; Bruce Talbot, Yosemite, Division III scholastic.
