Words from Galilea Montijo, Pope Francis; Mariah Carey birthday today

THEY SAID IT • ELLOS LO DIJERON
Galilea Montijo (Twitter, about $364 million raised from telethon): “What a thrill! México always shows how great it’s people are.” / “¡Qué emoción! México siempre demostrando lo grande que es su gente.”
Pope Francis (Twitter): “To defend the earth and to safeguard water is to protect life.” / “Defender la tierra, defender el agua, es defender la vida.”
HAPPY BIRTHDAY! • ¡FELIZ CUMPLEAÑOS
49: Mariah Carey (March 27, 1969)
The singer is of Irish-American, African-American/Venezuelan descent and does consider herself part Latina. She made her musical debut in 1990 with ‘Mariah Carey,’ which went multi-platinum due to her songs: ‘Vision Of Love,’ ‘Love Takes Time,’ ‘Someday,’ and ‘I Don’t Want to Cry.’ She married Tommy Mottola but that did not last and she filed for divorce. She even dated Mexican singer Luis Miguel. / La cantante es de descendencia Americana-irlandesa, afro-americana y venezolana y se considera parte latina. Ella hizo su debut musical en 1990 con el disco ‘Mariah Carey,’ el cual llegó a multi-platino gracias a sus canciones: ‘Vision Of Love,’ ‘Love Takes Time,’ ‘Someday’ y ‘I Don’t Want to Cry.’ Ella estuvo casada con Tommy Mottola pero se divorciaron. La cantante salió con el cantante mexicano Luis Miguel.
SPORTS • DEPORTES
Giancarlo Stanton
Former Florida Marlins player Giancarlo Stanton hit a homerun with his new team, the New York Yankees, last Saturday (March 24). Sportscasters called the homerun a “Stanton ovation” for the 28-year-old right fielder. Stanton played for the Miami Marlins in 2010 through 2017 and led the National League with 59 homers last year. He’s a four-time Major League Baseball All-Star player, who also was the Most Valuable Player last season in the National League./ SEl ex jugador de los Marlins de Florida, Giancarlo Stanton, pegó un jonron el 24 de marzo para su nuevo equipo, los Yankees de New York. Comentaristas deportivos llamaron el jonron el "Stanton ovation" para el jugador de 28 años de edad. Stanton jugó para los Marlins de Miami desde 2010 hasta 2017, y lideró la Liga Nacional con 59 jonrones el año pasado. Es un jugador de la Liga Mayor de Beísbol Estrella cuatro veces, que también fue Jugador Más Valioso de 2017 de la NL.
AT THE MOVIES • EN EL CINE
Opening this weekend / Esta semana: ‘Ready Player One,’ ‘Tyler Perry’s Acrimony,’ ‘God’s Not Dead: A Light in Darkness,’ ‘Outside In.’
