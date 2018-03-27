Kaylie Gudino’s essay on César E. Chávez relates to her own family’s struggle

Kings Canyon Middle School Kaylie Gudino knows more about César E. Chávez than most kids her age.
Gudino has won two-consecutive essay contests on the late co-founder of the United Farm Workers in the 18th annual César E. Chávez Day of Service and Learning downtown. At least 700 Fresno County school kids were bussed to the Saroyan Theatre to watch numerous performances, such as folkloric groups, student monologues, speeches from local dignitaries, then the traditional march to nearby César E. Chávez Adult School, which was cancelled this year because of rain. Essay winners each receive a $200 check and $50 goes to the winning student’s lead teacher.
April 23 marks 25 years since Chávez died (1993), the event, hosted by El Concilio de Fresno, Fresno Unified School District, and Fresno Adult School-César E. Chávez Adult Education Center, honors the memory of Chávez’s movement in the early 1960s to improve conditions for field workers and social justice.
Gudino, a 14-year-old eighth grader, was raised by a single farmworking mother bringing up four girls. After winning the essay contest, Gudino posed for photos on stage of the Saroyan Theatre with other winners and Fresno school board members Christopher De La Cerda and Claudia Cazáres.
Students at the event praised the effort of Chávez; one student believed Chávez owned land and hired farm workers. Gudino, now a two-time winner of the essay contest, was surprised about one aspect of Chávez legacy.
“I was really shocked though to find out that some of my friends still don’t know who Chávez is. I feel like everybody should know his name, a little about him. I’ve done this now for a second year, and I’ve gathered a lot of information about him,” said Gudino.
She was nearly in tears recounting her essay.
“I connected the struggle with my family with César Chávez. My great grandfather, Benjamín Rivera, left behind his marriage and his first child to work. He left them behind so he can go and create a better life for them; it was him helping the most needy,” she said.
In Gudino’s touching story, Rivera left México in search of field work in the United States in the mid 1950s. The daughter, then only six years old, is Gudino’s grandmother, Josefina Rivera.
Kaylie’s lead teacher on the essay was Laura Matthews, a Kings Canyon Middle School AVID and world history teacher, who praised Kaylie’s diligence.
“Her story is exceptional. She put all her emotion into it. She’s such a great student,” said Matthews.
In last year’s winning essay, Gudino connected her mother, Molly Gudino, a native of León, México, who raised four girls as a single mother while obtaining a college degree, to Chávez’s struggle.
“She appreciates everything she has, and is proud of being part of the Hispanic culture,” said Molly, “I’m very impressed with her. She’s above a 4.0 (grade point average), and since she was little, school was very important to her.”
Molly was a student at Fresno City College. She worked for a local tax preparer for approximately 20 years, but now owns and operates her own tax preparation business.
“I was able to finish college and also become a paralegal, I went to Fresno City College in 2010. a mother, a single mom, I finished college, same time working for seasonal jobs,” she said.
As folkloric dance groups from Roosevelt, McLane and Sunnyside performed, some had student-actor monologues, a slide presentation showed images on a large screen of Chávez, UFW co-founder Dolores Huerta, farm worker marches, and field workers.
Former El Concilio member and event co-organizer Venancio Gaona said it was a struggle to develop the Chávez event. The school district was already and rightfully recognizing Martin Luther King, Jr. and women’s rights, which Gaona strongly supports.
“If we didn’t have the school (Chávez Adult School), then we probably wouldn’t have made it. The adult school has done many things to encourage students to participate in the celebration, perhaps the district could encourage more,” said Gaona.
“We wanted a day of community service, so that students be involved in some sort of community service.”
Fresno School board member Claudia Cazáres, District 6, joined Dr. Sudarshan Kapoor, a professor emeritus at Fresno State, in the garlanding ceremony over the bust of Chávez at the adult school after the festivities at the Saroyan Theatre.
“I think it’s meaningful for us here in the Central Valley because this is a farmworking community. It’s meaningful to me in particular because both of my parents are farm workers, they’re retired now, and I got to see them struggle in the fields of the Salinas valley,” said Cazáres.
Design Science Middle College freshman wins high school essay division
Isabel Cooper sported a blouse with the word “Love” printed on the front during the downtown event at the Saroyan Theatre.
She’s never worked the fields and hasn’t know anyone who has, but the 14-year-old Design Science Middle College freshman, whose favorite subject is math, feels it’s her best work so far.
“I didn’t know a lot about Cesar Chavez to begin with, but I learned just how much he was willing to fight for his people and to make a change for the better,” said Cooper.
“I think it’s one of the best essays I’ve written; not only because of Cesar Chavez, but because it was about how I can relate to him, and not just about what he did. I feel I can put myself into their shoes and develop a closer connection to exactly what they went through and how they felt throughout all their effort.”
“She’s involved in all kinds of student government, she’s a member of our community services club, and she’s an excellent writer,” said lead teacher Cheryl Catanzarite.
Comments