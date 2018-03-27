Trump: Construction of U.S.-México border wall to begin immediately

President Donald j. Trump said Sunday that construction of his much-touted wall along the U.S.-México border will begin “immediately” given that Congress last week approved $1.6 billion to launch the task.
“Much can be done with the $1.6 Billion given to building and fixing the border wall. It is just a down payment. Work will start immediately,” said Trump on Twitter.
Last Friday, just hours before funding for federal government operations was expected to run out, Congress approved and Trump signed a $1.3 trillion budget bill for Fiscal 2018, including $1.6 billion to start building the controversial wall the president claims will choke off illegal migration from México.
The funding provided by lawmakers for the wall – with the support of Democratic legislators – will not be nearly enough to build the entire $25-billion structure demanded by Trump, but it will be enough to build a stretch of fencing and/or actual wall some 33 miles long.
“The rest of the money will come – and remember DACA, the Democrats abandoned you (but we will not)!” Trump continued in his tweet, referring to the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals program that sheltered from deportation - until the president eliminated it – hundreds of thousands of young undocumented migrants brought to the U.S. as children.
The funding bill sets forth restrictions on how the $1.6 billion may be spent, including how long the stretch of allowed wall will be and where it will be located. Of the funds, $251 million must be used to renovate or revamp the double fence that already stands between San Diego, California, and Tijuana, Mexico.
“Building a great Border Wall, with drugs (poison) and enemy combatants pouring into our Country, is all about National Defense. Build WALL through M(éxico)!” Trump said in another tweet.
On his recent visit to California, the president reviewed eight prototypes for the border wall, one of his key election promises, erected at a spot between Otay Mesa, California, and Tijuana.
Trump said at the time in a speech to US troops after inspecting the prototypes that “two or three” of the models were quite good and would work fine at keeping illegal migrants on the Mexican side of the border.
Meanwhile, Trump also tweeted on Sunday that the $1.3 trillion federal budget passed by Congress last week includes increased funding to help “rebuild” the U.S. military, which will create many new jobs and ensure that “our Military is again rich.”
Habitat for Humanity homes
FRESNO
The City of Fresno held a ground breaking ceremony to celebrate the start of construction of three new homes in west Fresno by Habitat for Humanity Fresno County.
The project marks the first time that Habitat for Humanity and the City of Fresno have partnered on this type of development in Council District 1.
The project was made possible through a land donation by Central Community Church and the support of a $445,000 contribution from the City’s HOME funds program. These funds will be utilized to construct three new homes for homeownership for our community’s hard working low income families that otherwise would not have a chance at the American Dream of owning a home.
These funds will be matched dollar for dollar by private sector sources. Wells Fargo also presented a check of $100,000 to Habitat for Humanity Fresno County to contribute to this effort.
Future homeowners are required to put at least 500 hour of sweat equity in into their home which is used as their down payment, and must quality for a Habitat Home Mortgage Loan that in return is reinvested in future home construction.
The HOME Investment Partnerships Program (HOME) is the largest Federal block grant to state and local governments designed exclusively to create affordable housing for low-income households.
Habitat for Humanity Fresno County has built approximately 110 homes in the City of Fresno since 1985.
Kite Festival
LIVINGSTON
Kite fliers and spectators of all ages will experience a visual feast at the 7th Annual Knights of Columbus “Time to Fly” Kite Festival and Community Health Fair Sunday, April 8 at Livingston Middle School, 101 F Street Livingston.
The festival will feature a variety of activities for kids of all ages from 0 - 99+! The Merced County Sheriff’s Huey Helicopter will land to kick of the event and the first 500 Kids get a free Kite.
The Kite Festival is presented by Livingston Community Health, Hot 104.7 and Radio Lobo. 98.7 Admission to the kite festival is FREE.
Livingston Community Health will provide a free preventative screenings and resources for the community including free blood glucose and blood pressure checks.
Details: https://www.facebook.com/LivingstonKiteFestival. Proceeds benefit local youth sports.
Avocado Lake Park reopens
FRESNO
Fresno County has reopened Avocado Lake Park after completing work to remove hundreds of hazardous trees. The park had been closed as crews worked to remove more than 800 trees that had been left damaged or destroyed due to the extended period of drought.
The tree removal work at Avocado Lake and other County parks over the last several months has been part of the County’s ongoing efforts to address high tree mortality resulting from the drought and ensure public safety.
At this time all Fresno County parks are open.
