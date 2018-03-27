ABC’s of your Health: Health advocates look into their next step to provide care for all in California

SACRAMENTO
As state health advocates celebrated the eighth anniversary of the Affordable Care Act last Friday (March 23) in Los Ángeles, they embarked on the next steps to ensure everyone in California have health care.
The new Care4ALL California campaign aims to improve access to health care by moving beyond the debate over repealing the ACA to the work that still needs to be done.
The campaign was unveiled on March 15 in at the state Capitol by more than 50 organizations representing health care advocates, labor unions, women’s groups, communities of color, people of faith, immigrants, consumer and progressive groups.
“Californians have responded to the call to action against Congressional plans to catastrophically cut Medicaid and our health care system, and to repeal and rollback the gains we made under the ACA – and to stop the sabotage from the federal government’s administrative attacks,” said Anthony Wright, executive director of Health Access California, the statewide health care consumer advocacy coalition.
The coalition is behind the #Care4AllCA campaign that pushes for universal and affordable health coverage in California while also making the system more accountable to reduce costs, improve care quality, and overall health equity.
“Californians recognize it is not good enough to just protect our progress in health care, but that we can, and must, take the additional steps to universality and affordability. While some reform proposals require a federal partnership we won’t have for a while, there’s much we can do this year, and in the next few years without federal approval,” said Wright.
The Care4All California is contained in at least 20 pieces of legislation and budget items, spanning Assembly and state Senate authors. It includes:
▪ Advance California to universality and affordability in coverage, by expanding Medi-Cal to remove key exclusions for income-eligible Californians, based on immigration status, as well as age. It seeks to increase affordability assistance in Covered California on a sliding scale based on income. It also plans to lower premiums.
▪ Contain costs while holding the health care industry accountable for improved quality and reducing healthcare disparities, through increased oversight over the industry, including on issues of industry consolidation, rising health insurance premiums, and other cost drivers.
▪ Stop the Trump administrative attacks on the ACA from eroding existing coverage and consumer protections, loosen standards on health plans, and undermine our insurance market, public programs, and health system.
“Immigrants are an integral part of our state and shape our neighborhoods, workplaces, schools, and communities,” said Cynthia Buiza, executive director, California Immigrant Policy Center. “With Health4All, California has an opportunity to remove barriers to healthcare based on immigration status. This bold step can help ensure that low-income undocumented Californians can access the healthcare they need to thrive.”
“Western Center is proud to be part of the Care4AllCalifornia coalition which will protect & expand Medi-Cal, make health care affordable, and improve the quality of care our low-income residents receive,” said Jen Flory, policy advocate with the Western Center on Law & Poverty.
“California has made big investments in expanding Medi-Cal, which now covers one in three people and half of the kids in our state. Even though more Californians than ever before have access to health care, barriers to better health still persist,” said Sarah de Guia, executive director of the California Pan-Ethnic Health Network.
“This new campaign of over 50 organizations calls on the California Legislature to take on this ambitious agenda that is aspirational yet achievable without federal approval,” said Wright.
“We vow to advance a legislative package that seeks to cover all Californians and remove unfair exclusions from coverage, provide additional affordability assistance to low and middle-income Californians, and insist on industry accountability to contain costs while improving quality and equity. With our high cost-of-living and cost of care, Californians can’t wait years for this relief – we need action as soon as possible.”
María G. Ortiz-Briones: 559-441-6782, @TuValleTuSalud
