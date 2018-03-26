Students call for change, action, school safety, gun legislation at March for Our Lives event Fresno

Yasmin Mendoza honored the lives lost at Stoneman Douglas, the Pulse, Sandy Hook and demanded change to end senseless gun-violence.
“We are gathered on the universal issue of student safety. This is not about democrats or republicans, this is about prioritizing the safety of the youth in our schools,” Mendoza said.
Sophia Bautista had a message to all the teenagers present - “I want you to use your voice because silence is not your savior. Silence will not protect you form being bullied, silence will not protect you from the patronizing glances of your professors.”
Grace Miller said “no to arming teachers because the solution to guy violence is not and will never be ‘more guns.’”
Joanne Park expressed her concerns regarding school safety and gun legislation.
Kathia Osuna said she “will no longer be scare into silence” and that as a student she shouldn’t have to go to school worried that she might not make it back home.
“I’d much rather worry about my SAT scores than having to wonder whether or not I’m going to be shot,” said Osuna who is a junior at Edison High School and a member of Mi Familia Vota’s Youth Leadership and Civic Engagement Program.
Elizabeth Grubb said her generation has been titled the generation of mass shootings.
Mendoza, Bautista, Miller, Park, Osuna, and Grubb, who are students from different high schools throughout Fresno County, spoke to the crowd of hundreds of people gathered Saturday afternoon at Fresno High School’s Warrior Park for the March for Our Lives event.
“The Stoneman Douglas shooting brought about two very important issues, the need for the availability of mental health resources and the need for gun law reform,” said Park.
The Fresno event was one of the many March for Our Lives marches taking place across the county - from Washington, D.C to Los Angeles to Visalia to Turlock - to bring awareness to gun violence and to call on the country’s leaders to put an end to gun violence.
“More than 400 people have been shot in over 200 schools since Sandy Hook. There have been over 3,052 deaths due to gun violence in this year alone, and it is March,” said Miller, who is a student at Sanger High School. “And we are done bickering over whether the solution is mental health care or stricter gun laws. We demand both. We demand change.”
The student speakers addressed the crowd on the importance of ending gun violence, ensuring school safety and the impact and power of young people.
“Our safety is not a partisan issue. No American should be scare to go to a concert, a movie theater, their work, a place of worship, or school,” said Brubb in reference to the mass shooting that took place in Aurora, Navy yard, Charlestown, San Bernardino, Pulse, Las Vegas, Sutherland and Parkland. “Through every single tragedy, there’s been one commonality, Congress’ utterly disappointing inaction. That ends now. Congress has sent their thoughts and prayers for too long.”
March For Our Lives is a student driven and student led movement and came to be after the tragic events at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, Florida. Students immediately rose to the moment to demand politicians act now to protect the lives of students and citizens.
In Fresno, families and community members gathered with signs demanding change.
Some of the signs read ‘Stop Gun Violence,” “Am I next?,” “Thoughts and Prayers are not enough,” “Protect our kids not NRA,” “This is not normal,” among many more posters.
The march in Fresno also held a voter registration drive to encourage all who are eligible to get out and vote in the upcoming elections.
Bautista called for people who haven’t registered to vote to register.
“This November 2018, I want you to use your voice in the midterm elections. The Fresno representative who couldn’t take our repeated calls for statement in this issue is the same Fresno representative that took $23,030 from the NRA in donation money,” said Bautista of congressman Devin Nunes.
“Individually, we are one drop. Together, we are an ocean. Let’s activate the future and make the America we imagine it could be,” Bautista said.
“My name is Joanne Park and the reason I remind you of my name is because the politicians who are afraid to act on their conscience have neglected me and I may very well be one of the victims of another mass shootings and I don’t want to be forgotten and buried away from the minds of corrupt legislators,” said Park. “I remind you of my name because my name holds power in the ballot box. Use your name and make a difference. Because your name holds authority.”
“We don’t want thoughts and prayers, we want to see action. We as youth have a voice, we have momentum, we have power. Just because we’re from the small town of Fresno does not mean we can’t be loud, we will make ourselves heard all the way over in Washington until we see the changes we demand,” said Osuna. “Call your representatives, let them know what you want, fill their regional offices, blow up their phones, and, most importantly, get out and vote.”
María G. Ortiz-Briones: 559-441-6782, @TuValleTuSalud
