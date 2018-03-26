10 Questions with Dr. Guadalupe Solis: ‘It is difficult for me to imagine doing anything other than education’

Dr. Guadalupe Solís, deputy superintendent for Tulare County Office of Education, once faced all the adversity English learners struggle with in their education, but a discovered talent for running turned him to college.
Solís, 67, remembers enduring through the English language in California. He comes from the small border town of Tornillo, Texas, near El Paso. His parents, Jesús José Solís and Berta Hernández Solis, were from Chihuahua, México. The two were farm laborers all their lives, but it was Guadalupe’s father who remained in the fields because health issues kept Hernández Solis away from the fields. Neither of his parents were educated.
Guadalupe was a standout runner for East Bakersfield High School. His newfound talent as a runner opened the proverbial doors and he earned a college scholarship to the Fresno Pacific Vikings. Since his graduation from high school, he’s obtained two master’s degrees and a doctorate. He’s an accomplished semi-professional musician, the sax, both alto and tenor, who has taught at numerous universities in his career.
Guadalupe is married to Anita Solis, a recently retired school nurse in the migrant education program in Kings and Tulare counties. Together 44 years, they raised adult kids Kristi Marie Solis and Rene Anthony Solis. Dr. Guadalupe Solis can be found each year shaking the hands of award winners competing in the Tulare County Academic Decathlon.
His teachings reach throughout the Valley from Orange Cove, Avenal and Visalia, and further.
1. How is that you were instilled education though your parents were uneducated? You mentioned your father went as far as the first grade.
“Since I was the oldest of the seven, the expectation was that I would help the family, the plan was not really to go to college, but get a high school education, and go to work in the fields and support the family. After that I felt it was time to go to college.”
2. What is your education?
“I graduated from East Bakersfield High School in 1970 then I attended Bakersfield College, then onto Fresno Pacific College. I graduated from Fresno Pacific College in 1974, in those days, they were called the Vikings, not the Sunbirds. And it was called Fresno Pacific College, today it’s Fresno Pacific University.”
(He’ also obtained a master’s degrees in education from Fresno Pacific University, and a doctorate was acquired in 1998 in international multi-cultural education from San Francisco University.)
3. How did you discover your love for running?
“I was a little guy, I was about 4-foot-10 in high school. There was not many sports that you can do, but I noticed that I could run and do really well. I just started running and got pretty descent with it. I ran a marathon and qualified to the Olympic Trials in 1972. The Madera Marathon in 2 hours, 42 minutes or something like that, and then at Fresno Pacific College, I ran like in the 2:30s. I love running, but unfortunately today, I have some issues with my ankle, and my doctor says, no more running.
4. You have and extensive background working in education throughout the Valley. What are those?
“After I graduated, I got a job working as an elementary school teacher in Orange Cove at McCourt Elementary in 1974. I then went o Lemoore as a English language learner, arts and crafts, and coached cross country until 1984. In 1984, I had the opportunity to be the principal at Parlier High School. My career in administration started at that time. After one year, I became the vice principal of Lemoore High School then the principal. Between 1974 and 1984 I obtained two master’s degrees: one in administration and the other one in reading specialist (Fresno Pacific).
5. What did you first do with Tulare County?
I’ve been with Tulare County Office of Education since 1991 as an instructional consultant. My job was to prepare teachers to get their English learners certificate to work with English learners in Tulare and Kings counties. In 1997, I went to work in Avenal at Reef Sunset Unified School District as the assistant superintendent of instruction. After four years I became the superintendent there. I did that until about 2004 then I was hired back by Tulare County in 2008 I became the deputy superintendent of instruction for Tulare County.
6. You’re mulling retirement. After all these years, will you be able to step away from education?
“Probably, not. I’ve always been an adjunct professor somewhere. I taught for Fresno Pacific University up until about eight years ago. I also worked at Fresno State, Long Beach State, Chapman University, and presently, I work for Brandman University.”
7. I understand you have a hobby. What do you do away from education?
“I’m a musician. I play sax, both alto and tenor. I do little gigs here and there. I do jazz.”
8. You have and extensive background working in education throughout the Valley. What are those?
“After I graduated, I got a job working as an elementary school teacher in Orange Cove at McCourt Elementary in 1974. I then went o Lemoore as a English language learner, arts and crafts, and coached cross country until 1984. In 1984, I had the opportunity to be the principal at Parlier High School. My career in administration started at that time. After one year, I became the vice principal of Lemoore High School then the principal. Between 1974 and 1984 I obtained two master’s degrees: one in administration and the other one in reading specialist (Fresno Pacific).”
9. What sort of support you would like from the federal level?
“The federal government has offered a variety of educational opportunities that recently have been cut. Some that have been cut perhaps rightfully so, However for those programs that have made a positive impact on students, they should be continued and increase funding. The needs of student throughout our country have increased with time. The needs of families and their students grown greatly.”
10. What else do you see yourself doing other than education?
“It is difficult for me to imagine myself doing anything other than education. In my forty fifth year in education as a career not to mention thirteen years in K-12 and another eight plus in post high school, I’ve been a student, instructional aide, teacher, coach and administrator. I have met the most amazing students and colleagues. I have personally been enriched by the experience I’ve had at every level of my career. I am the person that I am today as a result of my relationships with students, parents, family and colleagues. I believe we have a purpose and responsibility to contribute to our society. Being an educator is one of the most powerful careers to contribute. We impact children’s lives and they in turn impact the future of our communities. There is not a job that is not impacted by education. As Dr. Seuss says: The more that you learn, the more places you'll go.”
Comments