University, Edison take their Academic Decathlon rivalry to state

The powerhouses that have dominated the Fresno County Academic Decathlon since before any of the current crop of competitors were born are not just about brain power.
Spend a few minutes with the brainiacs from University and Edison high schools and you’ll discover:
▪ Coaches Sean Canfield (University) and Gary Mrkaich have been described as monsters. Think visions of the Monster from the Black Lagoon.
▪ One student (University’s Bary Mortichesky) was recruited minutes after playing ‘Kabalevsky Cello Concerto No. 1.’ Who knew Canfield is a classical music aficionado?
▪ The rivalry between the two schools that have pocketed 23 of the last county Academic Decathlon trophies (University has won seven of the last nine) is intense but friendly. Asked if he had any words for Canfield, Mrkaich replied, “Tell him the state final has been moved to Irvine!”
The coaches and their underlings are in Sacramento for the state competition that begins today and concludes with Saturday’s Super Quiz at the Sacramento Memorial Auditorium.
University is ranked 10th going into the state meet based on its winning score at the county meet in February. Edison, which has been competing minus one student, has been peaking at the right time.
The likely winner will be either Los Ángelos County champion El Camino Real Charter School or defending champion Granada Hills Charter School.
Why?
Answer: Because some of those schools have multiple coaches (Mrkaich doubled as Edison’s Mock Trial coach this year), some specializing in one of the 10 areas of study.
While Mrkaich has had trouble rounding up three varsity, or C students, the last few years, Canfield has been blessed with an overabundance of students.
For the record, University won the county title with 51,371 points to Edison’s 50,690.5 points. Edison did sweep the top three individual titles.
University High
There are no sports teams at the school, so the Fresno Unified School District charter school that opened in 2000 leans on its Aca Deca squad as a sports substitute.
The school has won nine national small school titles, but lost its opportunity for a 10th last year when the Super Quiz scores were thrown out at the state competition because someone had posted the Super Quiz used in Alaska on Facebook prior to the California competition. Organizers decided the fair thing to do would be to not use the Super Quiz scores, and University finished second in state and did not qualify for the national, online competition.
Here is a look at the University team:
▪ Miranda Lara, a 17-year-old senior, is a second-year Aca Deca member. She is a varsity competitor.
“I’m an active procrastinator,” said Lara, who was slightly hesitant about adding an extracurricular activity to her school load.
After showing up for the first team meeting, Lara was hooked.
“I actually enjoyed the challenge,” said Lara, who discovered that her preparation on economics (one of 10 subjects in the competition) led to better grades in her economics class. “I can teach it as well.”
Being a county powerhouse can create “a lot of pressure,” she said, but it can also motivate the team and the school.
The state competition, said Lara, creates memories for the members, who get to eat at a nice restaurant.
“Last year, I had absolutely no idea what to expect at state,” said Lara. “But now, I’m less stressed out.”
Her job, she said, is to calm the juniors
Lara hopes to major in psychology and political science in college.
▪ Andrew Her, a 16-year-old senior, is on his first year on the team. He is a scholastic competitor.
He joined the team at the urging of a cousin who competed for University.
“It’s a unique experience,” said Her. “Yes, it’s exacting, but being there is really special. You have to experience it yourself.”
Her believes his strongest subjects are science and social science. “I really enjoy science itself, and I’m interested in history.”
He said the competition is a positive for school work.
“Academic Decathlon is a very rigorous event,” said Her, but it has helped him learn how to balance his schoolwork.
Her hopes to attend UC Santa Cruz or UC San Diego and major in computer science or bio engineering.
▪ Lexi Patterson, a 17-year-old senior, is in her first year with the team. She is a varsity competitor.
Even though she’s in her first year, the Aca Deca experience is not new to Patterson. Last year, she videotaped the Super Quiz from the stands.
“It was interesting and inspirational to see them in competition,” she said.
This time, she got to experience it from the inside. “It was a nerve-wracking experience but absolutely worth it.”
The Edison rivalry, she explained, is good because the teams feed off each other.
Patterson believes her strongest subjects are speech and interview, along with science and music.
Prepping for the competition and making sure her schoolwork doesn’t suffer can be a challenge, she said, “but I just have to fit it into my time management.”
Patterson plans on attending Stanislaus State and entering its nursing program.
▪ Lady Abangan, an 18-year-old senior, is on her third year on the team. She is on the honors team.
Her mother suggested she try out for the team, but Abangan wasn’t thrilled at the idea.
“It sounded like Mr. Canfield is so scary,” said Abangan, who is 5-feet tall. That changed when she attended a meeting. “He was not as scary as he was made out to be.”
Abangan, who had a first-place speech at the county competition, has learned to balance her AP courses with the Aca Deca preparation. “You have to think long term (for Aca Deca),” she said about the reading and preparation.
The rivalry with Edison, she said, “has helped us push our boundaries. It is good for both teams.”
Abangan was selected to the Smittcamp Honors Class at Fresno State, where she will work on a nursing degree before going into pre med or pre nursing. She hopes to become a neurologist.
▪ Arti Patel, an 18-year-old senior, is on his first year on the team. He is on the honors team.
After hearing from Lara about all the positive experiences, Patel decided to sign up for the Aca Deca team. “She just talked about all the good experiences and how she was able to learn,” he said.
Patel, who describes himself as “more of a quiet person,” was looking forward to the interview and speech portion of the state competition. Math is his weakest subject, he said.
The team competition is what he is focused on.
“We want to work as hard as we can and be in the top position,” said Patel.
He wants to major in business or economics in college.
▪ Dong Lee, a 17-year-old junior, is in his first year with the team. He is on the scholastic level.
Canfield convinced Lee to join the Academic Decathlon team while eating at the on-campus Taco Bell. “He told me I’d make a great addition,” he recalled.
“It’s definitely a unique experience,” said Lee about the competition. The friendships are great, he said.
Lee said science and math are his best subjects. “I’m not a humanities’ person,” he said.
However, studying other areas makes him a more rounded student, he added.
When Lee joined the team, he had two fewer months of preparation but managed to score the third-highest scholastic point total in the county.
Lee wants to study bio chemistry at Fresno State or on the East Coast. He hopes to go into medicine or become an engineer.
▪ Bary Mortichesky, a 16-year-old junior, is in his first year with the team. He is on the scholastic team.
He met Canfield during a study session.
“I knew instantly I’d be a part of the team. I knew I had made a smart choice,” said Mortischesky, who has played the cello for six years.
The competition, he said, “brings out the utmost confidence, pride and teamwork..
Having a rivalry with Edision, said Mortichesky, “is what really motivates us at University High to do so well.”
Mortichesky loves to write, whether it is essays, music or poetry.
The powerhouses will be at the state meet, he said, so “I mainly try to keep a chill attitude.”
He wants to attend a university on the East Coast and major in biology. He wants to be a pathologist.
▪ Ethan Enríquez, a 16-year-old junior, is a first-year competitor. He is on the varsity level.
He heard about the Aca Deca team from his parents and a letter from Canfield. He has fallen in love with the learning experience.
“I’m learning about subjects I had never heard about,” said Enríquez. He is especially jazzed that he is learning much more about Africa, this year’s theme, beyond just the continent.
There is the culture, the history of colonialism and the culture to learn, he said.
He lists history and math as his strongest subjects.
Enríquez wants to attend UC Davis because of its aerospace program. He eventually wants to join a space program like NASA.
▪ Jack Randall, a 17-year-old junior, is in his second year with the team. He is on the honors level.
Last year, he was a back-up on the honors team.
“I looked into the team and valued the multitude of study,” said Randall, who lists math as his strongest subject. “I like to help people solve problems.”
Randall feels “a lot closer” to this year’s team. Last year, he was one of only two sophomores on the team.
At last year’s county competition, Randall lost his voice from yelling and shouting for his teammates.
At state, his main focus is that “we do well in the Super Quiz.”
Edison High School
This year, Mrkaich has only two C students on his team. “You’re only as good as the last team member,” said Mrkaich, who watched as his three honors students finished 1-2-3 at the county competition.
Mrkaich is hoping Edison continues to peak at the right moment. “We just keep getting better. We start slow, and then we reel them in,” he said of the Edison team’s improvement from November scrimmages to today.
Here is a look at the Edison team:
▪ Elizabeth Rodríguez, a 16-year-old junior, is a varsity team member. This is her first year on the team.
Like most, she was recruited by Madeline Fischer.
“She said, ‘Elizabeth, this is something you’d like too,” recalled Rodríguez. “She made it seem so exciting.”
Rodríguez feel in love with the competition.
“It exceeded my expectations,” said Rodríguez, who didn’t mind giving up two weeks of winter break to study.
Getting introduced to geometry, calculus and algebra 2 was difficult at first, she said.
“I was actually really stressed, but the preparation was not in vain,” said Rodríguez, who enjoyed getting several medals at the county meet.
At the state meet, she hopes to “create new memories” with her teammates. “Hopefully, we’ll win medals.”
She hopes to become a veterinarian someday.
▪ Luis Moreno, an 18-year-old senior, is a scholastic team member. This is his first year on the team.
He and a friend were looking at clubs to join when they noticed the Aca Deca team. “He convinced me to join. A few weeks into it, he dropped out. It’s become part of my life,” said Moreno.
The preparation, he said, has helped make him a better student. “Before, I would just read and remember the stuff for a test. Now, I take notes,” he said.
Moreno said the team’s goal is to finish among the top 10 at state. “It’s all about the team and what we can accomplish,” he said.
His strongest subjects, he said, are social science and economics.
He hopes to go into physics at a research university and “maybe make some discoveries.”
▪ Sumanjit Gill, a 17-year-old senior, is an honors team member. This is her second year on the team.
“My sister had done it, and she encouraged me to go for it,” said Gill, who was the third-highest points winner at the county competition. “I saw her grow to become a better person. I wanted to go through it myself.”
This year’s team is closer than previous years, she said. “Everyone on the team is equally important.
Her best strengths are math and economics.
Gill, who hopes to study computer science at either Cal Poly San Luis Obispo or UCLA, wants to “create something the whole world can use.”
She will be rooting for Edison at the state meet, but won’t mind if University wins some medals also because “they’re from Fresno County too.”
▪ Xitlali Pacheco, an 18-year-old senior, is a varsity team member. This is her second year on the team.
A current teammate encouraged her to try out for the team. “I loved it, and I was not intimidated by the long hours of study,” she said.
Pacheco, whose best subjects are literature and speech, also played volleyball and takes multiple AP classes.
“It has taught me how to manage my schedule,” she said. “At the beginning, it was rough and some of my grades went down, but now they’re back up.”
Pacheco, who wants to major in political science at a UC or CSU school, is looking to make improvements at the state competition.
▪ Daniel Clark, an 18-year-old senior, is on the honors team. This is his second year on the team.
He finished with the second-highest point total at the county competition.
Despite hearing “horror stories” from a teammate about the school’s Aca Deca team, Clark thought “it sounded like a cool idea” to go out for the team. He was usually done with his homework by 8 p.m., so adding extra work was not a problem.
“It’s not just a perk you put on your résumé,” said Clark, whose best subjects are arts and essay. “There is so much more to art than the life of an artist.”
Clark wants to study at UC Berkeley and study biological science in hopes of becoming a veterinarian. But, he is also interested in becoming a psychiatrist.
At the state meet, he looks forward to “sleeping in a queen-sized bed.”
▪ Michael Gifford, an 18-year-old senior, is on the scholastic team. This is his first year on the team.
He was in an AP class when Mrkaich made a pitch for the Aca Deca team.
“I always thought of a Science Olympiad or Academic Decathlon opportunity, so why not give it a shot?” said Gifford, who had to adjust to the extra hours of study.
The work, though, has paid off. He feels more focused “on getting things done, and I’m more focused in the classroom.”
What he loves most about the competition is getting to know his teammates.
“They are all part of my family,” he said.
Gifford wants to major in liberal studies at Fresno State.
▪ Madeleine Fischer, a 17-year-old junior, is on the honors team. This is her third year on the team.
She knew about the competition from her father, an AP chemistry teacher at Bullard High, who would talk about the competition. Basically, she heard about how the Aca Deca students “were the cool kids.”
“After the first meeting with Mr. Mrkaich, it was something I was going to be hooked on,” said Fischer, who scored the most points at the county competition.
Being the top-scoring student carries some pressure, she said, but “we’re constantly trying to score as high as humanly possible.”
Previous Edison teams functioned like a clique, she said. “There was the A clique vs. everyone else,” said Fischer, who considers math, economics, science and literature as her strongest subjects.
That has changed, she said.
“There’s an opportunity to form lasting friendships. It’s too good of an opportunity to pass up,” said Gifford.
She is not certain about her college plans yet.
▪ Juana Serrato, a 17-year-old senior, is a scholastic team member. This is her first year on the team.
She joined the team after hearing about it from her AP government and economics instructor.
“Do I really want to do something new?” she asked herself. “I was hooked on it from the first day.”
Serrato said the Aca Deca preparation has “improved my way of using my time.”
She was excited when her parents showed up at the county Super Quiz, and realized the reason she missed a lot of Sundays.
She hopes to attend Fresno Pacific and study psychology. Serrato hopes to become a clinical psychologist.
