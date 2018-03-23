University, Edison take their Academic Decathlon rivalry to state

The University High School Academic Decathlon Team has won four straight Fresno County titles. The team is coached by Sean Canfield. Team members include Lady Abangan, Arti Patel, Jack Randall, Andrew Her, Dong Lee, Bary Mortichesky, Ethan Enríquez, Miranda Lara and Lexi Patterson. JUAN ESPARZA LOERA jesparza@vidaenelvalle.com