Telestroke program improves stroke patients outcomes

Rhonda Sgro is showing all signs of an apparent stroke that could possible end her life if not treated soon in the emergency ward at Kaiser Permanente Fresno Medical Center.
Dr. Kevin Sawchuk, a neurologist, is quickly briefed of Sgro’s condition and signs by the stroke team at Kaiser. After asking some questions, Sawchuck directs them to get Sgro’s blood sugar and blood pressure right away.
Sawchuk, who is observing what is taking place inside the emergency ward from a screen monitor, asks Sgro to blink her eyes. She did. However, when Sawchuk asked Sgro to show him all her teeth, she was not able to do that.
He asked her to open her eyes really big and to look to the left with her eye and then to the right. Sgro was able to do as asked.
Then Sawchuk asked the patient to hold her arms up, demonstrating through the monitor what she needed to do. Sgro couldn’t hold up her right arm.
Before proceeding with treatment, the doctor explained that whenever he sees someone with stroke they like to use a clot-busting medication called alteplase, which on average improves the outcome in stoke patients but it does comes with a five-to-six-percent risk of bleeding
Sgro, a registered nurse, could be having the worst day of her life if it wasn’t for the mock demonstration of the process of the new telestroke program at Kaiser Permanente.
“Since we instituted our stroke express program, we’ve been able to reduce the time to treat our patients by about half,” said Sawchuk.
Stroke EXPRESS was rolled out in all Kaiser Permanente hospitals in Northern California from September 2015 to January 2016.
With the Stroke EXPRESS program (EXpediting the PRocess of Evaluating and Stopping Stroke), all Kaiser Permanente emergency departments in Northern California are equipped with telestroke carts, which include a video camera and access to scans and tests results, enabling the stroke specialist to conduct a patient’s neurologic physical exam remotely via video even when they are many miles away.
“This means our patients have access to highly-trained specialists regardless of their physical location,” said Dr. Richard S. Isaacs, executive director and CEO of The Permanente Medical Group.
Each member of the stroke team is responsible for executing tasks in tandem, meticulously and quickly. Paramedics provide advance notification to the emergency department that a stroke patient is on the way. A “stroke alert” notifies a stroke neurologist, who meets the patient upon arrival, in person or via video, to coordinate the stroke alert. Pharmacists prepare clot-busting medication early so it is ready to be administered once a radiologist has read neuroimaging and confirmed that the patient is not having a hemorrhagic stroke and is thus a good candidate for the clot-busting medication.
The region-wide adoption of the integrated telemedicine program has allowed Kaiser Permanente hospitals to deliver clot-busting medication to new stroke patients more than twice as fast as the national average, according to new research published recently in the journal Stroke.
The research compared Kaiser Permanente members treated with intravenous r-tPA – also know as alterplase – in the nine months before implementation (337 patients) with those treated in the nine months afterward (557 patients).
Alteplase is the only medication approved by the Food and Drug Administration to treat acute ischemic stroke.
Sawchuk said that studies have shown that in every 10 to 15 minutes of faster response time to provide stroke patients with critical life-saving medication treatment, there’s a difference in medical to patients outcome.
American Heart Association and American Stroke Association guidelines recommend “door-to-needle” times of 60 minutes or less for intravenous r-tPA.
“So being able to go from an average of an hour to an average of half an hour, truly makes a difference in our patients lives,” said Sawchuk.
The new study in Stroke shows that across Kaiser Permanente’s 21 Northern California hospitals, 87 percent of stroke patients were treated in 60 minutes or less, 73 percent in 45 minutes or less, 41 percent in under 30 minutes, and the average treatment time for intravenous r-tPA was 34 minutes.
“So we are treating more patients and we are treating them faster,” said Sawchuk.
In January, Kaiser Permanente Fresno Medical Center received the American Heart Association/American Stroke Association’s Get With The Guidelines Stroke Quality Achievement Award and earned a place on the Target: StrokeSM Honor Roll-Elite Plus, the organization’s award for excellence in rapid stroke care, for reaching an aggressive goal of achieving 85 percent or higher of all the Get With The Guidelines- Stroke achievement indicators for two or more consecutive years.
The award recognized Kaiser Permanente’s commitment to providing the most appropriate stroke treatment according to nationally recognized, research-based guidelines based on the latest scientific evidence.
Signs of stroke
Recognizing the signs of stroke, visit kp.org/stroke.
