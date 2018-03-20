Fresno State student is new Miss Fresno County

The newest Miss Fresno County, 22-year-old Fresno State student Kindle Lynn Cowger, can belt out a mean rendition of ‘Gimme, Gimme’ from the Broadway play ‘Thoroughly Modern Millie.”
Cowger, however, showed she is much more than a vocalist in winning the crown at the March 17 pageant against a nine-woman field. After all, the talent portion of the pageant accounts for 30 per cent of the total score.
To claim the $2,500 top prize of scholarship funds and $1,000 competition wardrobe for the June 23-30 Miss California Pageant at the Saroyan Theatre, Cowger had to survive a private interview, field the onstage question, compete in the swimsuit portion, and show poise in evening wear.
Cowger covered her face in shock when her name was announced as the winner of the 68th annual Miss Fresno County Pageant at the Tower Theatre.
First runner-up and $1,500 in scholarship money went to speed painting specialist Jana Miller, 22.
Fresno State student Stephanie Velásquez, 22, was second runner-up. She won a $1,000 scholarship. The Turlock native was also selected Miss Congeniality by her fellow competitors.
Other candidates, who each received a $500 scholarship, included Jasmine Romero and Karmelita Francheska Medina.
The Miss Fresno County Outstanding Teen crown went to Rachel Nichole Axt, who won a $1,000 scholarship and $500 for competition wardrobe at the state pageant.
Axt sang ‘There Are Worse Things I Could Do’ from the play ‘Grease.’ She succeeds Tara Durán.
Among the other teen contestants was Maya Sosa, a 16-year-old junior at Roosevelt High School.
