Fresno Foxes Football Club delivers pro soccer to Fresno

Fresno Football Club team owner Ray Beshoff rallies fans from the field before the team’s home opener against Las Vegas Lights FC at Chukchansi Park on March 17.
Fresno Football Club and Las Vegas Lights FC players scuffle after a crash on the field at Chukchansi Park on March 17.
Fresno Football Club captain Juan Pablo Caffa (No. 10) helps Las Vegas Lights FC midfielder Daigo Kobayashi to his feet at Chukchansi Park on March 17.
Fresno Football Club Renato Bustamante directs his celebration to the crowd after scoring during the team’s home opener against Las Vegas Lights FC at Chukchansi Park on March 17.
Former Monarcas Morelia player, Joel Huiqui, now playing for Las Vegas Lights FC, signs autographs at Chukchansi Park after captaining his squad to victory over Fresno Football Club on March 17.
Fresno Football Club, in blue jerseys, and visiting Las Vegas Lights FC players during the national anthem at Chukchansi Park on March 17.
Valley junior soccer players were part of the introduction on the field prior to the home opener of Fresno Football Club at Chukchansi Park on March 17.
Las Vegas Lights FC forward Samuel Ochoa advances the ball in the match against host Fresno Football Club at Chukchansi Park on March 17.
Las Vegas Lights FC midfielder Daigo Kobayashi falls over a Fresno Football Club player at Chukchansi Park on March 17.
Las Vegas Lights FC forward Samuel Ochoa argues for a call in the match against Fresno Football Club at Chukchansi Park on March 17.
Las Vegas Lights FC player Samuel Ochoa, on right, battles a Fresno Football Club player for the ball at Chukchansi Park on March 17.
Fresno Football Club Zach Ellis-Hayden, on left, rushes to the ball during the team’s home opener against Las Vegas Lights FC at Chukchansi Park on March 17.
Fresno Football Club goalie Kyle Reynish watches the ball on a strike on goal during the team’s home opener against Las Vegas Lights FC at Chukchansi Park on March 17.
Fresno Football Club Alex Cooper, on left, keeps the ball in play during the team’s home opener against Las Vegas Lights FC at Chukchansi Park on March 17.
Fresno Football Club midfielder Agustín Cazárez, on right, looks for the ball against Las Vegas Lights FC player Daigo Kobayashi at Chukchansi Park on March 17.
Fans during the Fresno Football Club team's home opener against Las Vegas Lights FC at Chukchansi Park on March 17.
‘Somos Zorros’ merchandize during the Fresno Football Club team's home opener against Las Vegas Lights FC at Chukchansi Park on March 17.
Amayah Moreno Moon, Cristina Moreno and José Huerta during the Fresno Football Club team's home opener against Las Vegas Lights FC at Chukchansi Park on March 17.
Matt Pentsa during the Fresno Football Club team's home opener against Las Vegas Lights FC at Chukchansi Park on March 17.
Julian Nevarez, Adrian Nevarez, and Christian Nevarez during the Fresno Football Club team's home opener against Las Vegas Lights FC at Chukchansi Park on March 17.
Fans during the Fresno Football Club team's home opener against Las Vegas Lights FC at Chukchansi Park on March 17.
James McHenry, of Coarsegold, during the Fresno Football Club team's home opener against Las Vegas Lights FC at Chukchansi Park on March 17.
Leticia Nevarez with her sons Julian and Adrian Nevarez during the Fresno Football Club team's home opener against Las Vegas Lights FC at Chukchansi Park on March 17.
Fans during the Fresno Football Club team's home opener against Las Vegas Lights FC at Chukchansi Park on March 17.
Fire Squad Fresno's members during the Fresno Football Club team's home opener against Las Vegas Lights FC at Chukchansi Park on March 17.
Fresno Football Club Fox mascot during the team's home opener against Las Vegas Lights FC at Chukchansi Park on March 17.
Fire Squad Fresno's members during the Fresno Football Club team's home opener against Las Vegas Lights FC at Chukchansi Park on March 17.
Fire Squad Fresno's members during the Fresno Football Club team's home opener against Las Vegas Lights FC at Chukchansi Park on March 17.
Fans during the Fresno Football Club team's home opener against Las Vegas Lights FC at Chukchansi Park on March 17.
Fire Squad Fresno's members during the Fresno Football Club team's home opener against Las Vegas Lights FC at Chukchansi Park on March 17.
Fans during the Fresno Football Club team's home opener against Las Vegas Lights FC at Chukchansi Park on March 17.
Employees during the Fresno Football Club team's home opener against Las Vegas Lights FC at Chukchansi Park on March 17.
Fans during the Fresno Football Club team's home opener against Las Vegas Lights FC at Chukchansi Park on March 17.
Fans during the Fresno Football Club team's home opener against Las Vegas Lights FC at Chukchansi Park on March 17.
