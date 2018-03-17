Farmworker communities on edge over ICE actions

It was a quiet morning in Huron, a small Fresno County city of 6,941 souls inside a 1.591 square miles a few miles east of Interstate 5.
A couple of people waited in a parking lot for the Coalinga-Huron Rural Transit bus.
On the morning of March 6, 57-year-old Juan Flores took a break to with some friends before heading to lunch.
Flores, who works in the fields driving tractors and doing irrigation, had no work that morning. Rain the previous days had made it a slow work week.
“I already have (worked) seven years at that ranch,” said Flores in Spanish.
Flores hopes to get a work call.
For the last 38 years Flores has lived in Huron in a town that doesn’t have a single traffic light, two gas stations and a small branch of the West America Bank on its main road.
“I have worked here all my life,” said Flores, who left Atotonilco el Alto, Jalisco, México in 1979.
Flores, a legal permanent resident, is aware of the recent activity by U.S. Immigration and Custom Enforcement (ICE) officials in the Central Valley.
Flores said there are concerns among the immigrant community.
“Stop the raids. That’s what we want so they do not separate families,” said Flores, who took advantage of the Immigration Reform and Control Act of 1986 to become legal. “They feel afraid to go to the street, to go out to work.”
“I do not feel afraid,” Flores.
However, Flores said the community is still afraid because as many said they can’t be too trusting as they have heard that ICE have taken people who were born here by mistake.
“There are several (workers) where I work that they do not have (legal papers) and they are in fear,” Flores said, adding that he has not witnessed any ICE raids in his work area.
Jesús Díaz, who has lived in Huron for 50 years, worked in the fields for most of his life but now is retired.
Díaz, 75, immigrated from his home town of San Martín Hidalgo, Jalisco, México, making the Central Valley his home and obtained his legal status thanks to Reagan’s immigration reform.
Díaz, wearing a grayish baseball cap and a light-brown jacket, agrees with his friend Flores about the concerns in the immigrant community.
“They are afraid to go to work because maybe they will be stop by la migra (ICE),” said Díaz in Spanish.
Díaz worries about some relatives who are undocumented.
“That they are going to take them out,” said Díaz, adding his relatives are worried about going to work and being stop by immigration.
“They are not working. They work in the field crews and there is work, but they are afraid to go out,” said Díaz, adding that he hopes ICE activity doesn’t reach Huron.
“We haven’t seen it here. I know they are in Fresno and doing raids,” Díaz said.
Across the street from the bank, Enrique Esteban, 26 and Gabriel Pascual, 28, who are both from Guatemala, were having a meal at a restaurant.
Esteban has been in the U.S. for 12 years; Pascual has been in Huron for 8 years.
Both work in pistachios and almonds, but haven’t work for the last few days because of the recent weather.
“We work in the fields, because we don’t have studies,” said Esteban, adding that because of lack of education they can’t get work at other places.
Pascual is undocumented, but tries not to stress about the recent ICE activity in the Valley.
“There is always concern,” said Pascual.
Huron Police Chief George Turegano is not aware that ICE has been to Huron recently.
“I am sure there is concern. There is always concerns about ICE” said Turegano.
Huron police, he said, doesn’t “look for undocumented people.”
Instead, he added, they “deal with people who committed a crime.”
María Valencia, who owns the convenient store El Mercadito on Lassen Avenue, has noticed fewer people on the streets after the news of recent ICE raids in the Valley.
“People are afraid. People don’t walk around like before, mothers with their strollers up and down the street,” said Valencia, in Spanish.
Valencia, 66, who has lived in Huron for more than 35 years, said jobs in the area need the hands of immigrants to do the work.
Due to his immigration status, Luis Enrique, is worried about the recent ICE activity.
Enrique was walking on Lassen Avenue on his way to do some handyman work at one of the local businesses.
Enrique, who has live in United States for 24 years, works in the fields when work is available or as a handyman if work in the field is not available.
When his mother died last year, Enrique wasn’t able to go to her funeral in México.
The last time he saw her was 24 years ago before he left México. His brother told him to stay in Huron knowing that trying to go back to the United States would be difficult and costly.
Huron Mayor Rey León said he personally hasn’t heard much from his constituents about concerns from the recent ICE raids in the Valley.
“Families are here to work. They are here because in their countries, in Latin American, it have become difficult,” León said.
León said the Valley is full of families that have sacrificed a lot to provide better opportunities to their children.
“And for the federal government to threaten and caused grief, and additional stress on these families is really unjustified,” León said. “Without farmworkers, without these families, California is not the same.”
“The ICE raids are very concerning to Dreamers and our families. Even those of us that have DACA know that ICE officers operate on their own terms and often do not care if you have DACA or are a green card holder,” said América Yareli Hernández, Fresno resident who has been sharing her story to highlight the need for a Dream Act.
“It’s important to know our rights and now more than ever we need to continue to pressure lawmakers to pass a permanent solution for everyone,” Hernández said. “We need to stay united and organized and tell Trump to keep his word and get ICE out of California, we don’t want them and we don’t need them.”
Manuel Cunha, president of the Nisei Farmers League, blames the state’s policy for the visits by U.S. Immigration and Custom Enforcement (ICE) officials.
“I believe it is retaliation and I know it is against California for being a sanctuary state, which we shouldn’t have gotten involved in,” Cunha said in an interview last month.
Cunha added the state shouldn’t protect criminals and should have allowed Homeland Security to work with the sheriff or police to get rid of the criminal that is in a jail or a prison.
“Homeland Security is doing these audits in retaliation because of what the state is trying to do, from everything, from the sanctuary city or state and the marijuana laws,” Cunha said.
Cunha said Homeland Security is not protecting the jobs of American citizens if those same citizens don’t want to the labor undocumented immigrants are willing to do and many U.S. citizens prefer to be in welfare than work on the fields.
“The United States has a third employer, and it’s called welfare,” he said.
Joe Del Bosque farms about 2,000 acres in the Firebaugh area. This year he should harvest asparagus, cherries and melons. He has 20 full-time employees, a crew of about 15 harvesting asparagus, until we get going, and an approximate total of about 40 to finish the asparagus harvest in May
“And there’s caps, meaning on how many new immigrants can come here and work. We think there are unreasonable and unrealistic measures. We know that every year, thousands of farmworkers retire from farm work, so the cap that they put on new immigrants is too small,” added Del Bosque.
“The president has his base, and they’re largely anti-immigrant; I believe, the administration may not listening that much to California. Immigration is a hot topic, but that includes water, DACA, All the focus has been on DACA, that’s fine, but you got to include the parents, but make it a little more comprehensive,” said Del Bosque.
In 2014, President Barack Obama met with Del Bosque at his farm. Should Trump visit Del Bosque, he’s poised to speak out on a few issues.
“I would say focus on immigration, I would also talk about water and trade. His administration is possibly hurting a lot of exports, not just for California, but the whole country, corn growers are very concerned, and that’s a big concern, I would get him to understand how important our immigrant work force is in the Central Valley,” said Del Bosque.
With regard to verification of employees by federal officials, Del Bosque said they have not heard or received any notices.
“We haven’t heard from them. Obviously a potential threat are the I-9s and make sure they are done properly, so it doesn’t raise any red flags. Any farm, any dairy, any packing shed, there are going to be people losing their jobs, families they’re supporting,” said Del Bosque.
ICE spokesperson James Schwab said worksite enforcement is nothing new and remains an ongoing priority for special agents with Homeland Security Investigations to ensure employers comply with federal laws.
ICE agents served notices of inspection, also known as I-9 audit notices, from Jan. 29 to 31, to approximately 77 businesses across the San Francisco Field Office area which extends from the Bakersfield area north to the Oregon border, and also includes Hawaii, Saipan, and Guam. The form is used to verify the identity and legal authorization of the employee.
Schwab said no arrest were made during this particular ICE operation in January.
However, during a 4-day (Feb. 25-28), ICE-targeted operation in Northern California, officers arrested 232 individuals for violating federal immigration laws.
Some arrests were made in the Sacramento area, as well as Fresno County.
Romel Martínez Escárrega, with media and public relations at the Consulate of México in Fresno, said the consulate’s department of protection has not received consular notification about the arrests made by ICE recently.
“But this does not imply the lack of collaboration between the Consulate and ICE. Consular notification is a right that is made known to them at the time of their arrest and it is a decision of the persons whether they use it or not,” said Oscar Sánchez, Cónsul of Protection, adding that “I can confirm that the detainees had access to this information.”
According to Sánchez, the majority of the calls his department received were from the relatives of the detainees, coming from the different counties that the Consulate covers.
The Consulate in Fresno covers Merced, Mariposa, Madera, Fresno, Kings, Tulare, Inyo and Kern counties.
“In all cases, information was provided on their rights, the process to be followed and legal advice was offered either at the Consulate or in different law offices that were willing to cooperate in the situation,” Sánchez said.
Sánchez said the staff of the Fresno Consulate made daily visits to the ICE detention center in Fresno and also traveled to Bakersfield for a visit to the Mesa Verde Center.
