Guatemalan star Ricardo Arjona makes his Fresno stop

Ricardo Arjona during a performance at the Fresno Convention Center on March 15, 2018. Arjona, a musician and composer, has sold more than 40 million albums and is a Grammy and Latin Grammy recipient with numerous compositions on charts globally.
MARTÍN SOLIS
Special to Vida en el Valle
At center, Ricardo Arjona poses with fans prior to a performance at the Fresno Convention Center on March 15, 2018. Arjona, a musician and composer, has sold more than 40 million albums and is a Grammy and Latin Grammy recipient with numerous compositions on charts globally.
MARTÍN SOLIS
Special to Vida en el Valle
Fans cheer during the Ricardo Arjona performance at the Fresno Convention Center on March 15, 2018. Arjona, a musician and composer, has sold more than 40 million albums and is a Grammy and Latin Grammy recipient with numerous compositions on charts globally.
MARTÍN SOLIS
Special to Vida en el Valle
Ricardo Arjona during a performance at the Fresno Convention Center on March 15, 2018. Arjona, a musician and composer, has sold more than 40 million albums and is a Grammy and Latin Grammy recipient with numerous compositions on charts globally.
MARTÍN SOLIS
Special to Vida en el Valle
Ricardo Arjona during a performance at the Fresno Convention Center on March 15, 2018. Arjona, a musician and composer, has sold more than 40 million albums and is a Grammy and Latin Grammy recipient with numerous compositions on charts globally.
MARTÍN SOLIS
Special to Vida en el Valle
Ricardo Arjona posed with fans prior to a performance at the Fresno Convention Center on March 15, 2018. Arjona, a musician and composer, has sold more than 40 million albums and is a Grammy and Latin Grammy recipient with numerous compositions on charts globally.
MARTÍN SOLIS
Special to Vida en el Valle
Musician with Guatemalan artist Ricardo Arjona during a performance at the Fresno Convention Center on March 15, 2018. Arjona, a musician and composer, has sold more than 40 million albums and is a Grammy and Latin Grammy recipient with numerous compositions on charts globally.
MARTÍN SOLIS
Special to Vida en el Valle