Palomas Mensajeras, un evento emotivo

Los padres de Ramón Rubio - Audelia Vázquez, de 60 años de edad y Ramón Rubio Fajardo, de 61 años de edad, quienes viven en El Sauz de Magaña, Michoacán, México - estuvieron entre las 45 personas o ‘palomas mensajeras’ procedentes del municipio de Chavinda, Michoacán que viajaron a Fresno el 3 de marzo para reencontrarse con sus familiares. El gobierno de Michoacán, a través de la Secretaria del Migrante, puso en marcha en el 2017 el programa piloto Palomas Mensajeras, que tiene como objetivo reunir a padres y madres de paisanos michoacanos que viven en los Estados Unidos y que no han podido verse en décadas.
MARÍA G. ORTIZ-BRIONES mortizbriones@vidaenelvalle.com
Fresno

Hasta ahora, nadie ha resultado infectado con los mosquitos que se encuentran en California. Pero si usted viaja a áreas con Zika, incluyendo México, se pone en riesgo de contraer el virus del Zika. El Zika representa un riesgo aún más grave para

Siguiendo los pasos de su padre Antonio Aguilar, Pepe Aguilar llevará a la tercera generación de los Aguilar de gira con Jaripeo Sin Fronteras, una nueva versión del tradicional jaripeo de la familia Aguilar, un espectáculo musical y ecuestre que

Celebración de Nuestra Señora de Guadalupe por la Sociedad Guadalupana de la Iglesia Santa Brígida en Hanford, California el domingo 10 de diciembre del 2017. Cientos de feligreses participaron en la procesión en honor a la Virgen de Guadalupe. Má

Covered California kicked off open enrollment Nov. 1 with a comprehensive marketing and outreach campaign including ads and a 22-city bus tour to promote enrollment in health insurance. The “Covered in Art” bus tour traveled 1,300 miles during the seven-day outreach campaign to promote enrollment in health insurance making stops in communities across California, including several in the Central Valley. The statewide bus tour stopped in Fresno on Saturday, Nov. 3 at Clínica Sierra Vista on Divisadero Street.

Viva México! David Manuel Preciado Juárez, Cónsul Titular del Consulado de México en Fresno, invitó a la comunidad el miercoles (13 de septiembre) a la celebración del Aniversario de la Independencia de México con El Grito de Independencia.

Thanks to a generous donation of $ 5,000 from the Kings County Breastfeeding Coalition and partnerships with local businesses, the Family Birth Center at Adventist Medical Center – Hanford this year unveiled the results of a much-anticipated photo