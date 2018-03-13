Free U.S. citizenship workshop Saturday in Fresno

Are you a legal resident and have questions about the process of becoming a U.S. citizen?
The U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services office in Fresno will host a free, 1-hour workshop on Saturday (March 17) at the Betty Rodríguez Branch Library, 3040 North Cedar Ave.
The workshop will cover the naturalization process, the test, and the rights and responsibilities of U.S. citizenship. A demonstration citizenship test will be provided, and free materials will be handed out.
The workshop is open to the public. Interpreting in Spanish will be available if needed.
The session is part of a larger CIS initiative to help immigrants better understand the many services available, according to spokeswoman Sharon Rummery.
Taller gratuito de ciudadanía de EE. UU. Sábado en Fresno
¿Es usted residente legal y tiene preguntas sobre el proceso de convertirse en ciudadano de los EE.UU.?
La oficina del Servicio de Ciudadanía e Inmigración de EE.UU. en Fresno realizará un taller gratuito de una hora el sábado (17 de marzo) en la Biblioteca de Betty Rodríguez, 3040 North Cedar Ave.
El taller cubrirá el proceso de naturalización, la prueba y los derechos y responsabilidades de la ciudadanía de Estados Unidos. Se proporcionará una prueba de ciudadanía demostrativa y se entregarán materiales gratuitos.
El taller está abierto al público. Estará disponible interpretación en español si la necesita.
La sesión es parte de una iniciativa más grande del CIS para ayudar a los inmigrantes a comprender mejor los muchos servicios disponibles, según la vocera Sharon Rummery.
USCIS citizenship workshop
- WHAT: USCIS free workshop on naturalization
- WHEN: March 17, 10 a.m.
- WHERE: Betty Rodriguez Branch Library, 3040 North Cedar Ave., Fresno
Comments