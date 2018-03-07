Miss Kings County 2018 / Hanford / March 3, 2018

Miss Kings County 2017 Laura Sparks places the crown on Sophia Medina, her successor.
JUAN ESPARZA LOERA
jesparza@vidaenelvalle.com
Sophia Medina was crowned Miss Kings County 2018 on March 3 in front of a sold-out crowd at the Hanford High School Presentation Center. She performs the Sinaloa dance ‘El Toro Mambo’ for her talent.
Sophia Medina was crowned Miss Kings County 2018 on March 3 in front of a sold-out crowd at the Hanford High School Presentation Center. She performs in the physical fitness competition.
Sophia Medina participates in the physical fitness competition of the Miss Kings County pageant.
Miss Kings County 2017 Laura Sparks sang 'Faith' at the Miss Kings County pageant on March 3.
Nathalia De Souza sang 'Will They Be Heard' in the talent competition of the Miss Kings County Outstanding Teen pageant.
Paulina Medina played the violin in the talent competition of the Miss Kings County Outstanding Teen pageant.
Anna Rioux sang ‘A Thousand Years’ in the talent competition of the Miss Kings County Outstanding Teen pageant.
Abigail Salyer did a dance routine to the song ‘Speaking French’ in the talent competition of the Miss Kings County Outstanding Teen pageant.
Ally Ryan sang ‘I Dreamed a Dream’ in the talent competition of the Miss Kings County Outstanding Teen pageant.
Samantha Blanchard sang ‘If I Ain’t Got You’ in the talent competition of the Miss Kings County pageant.
Kelsey Grabill did rifle spinning in the talent competition of the Miss Kings County pageant.
Nathalia De Souza participates in the evening wear competition of the Miss Kings County Outstanding Teen pageant.
Paulina Medina participates in the evening wear competition of the Miss Kings County Outstanding Teen pageant.
Anna Rioux participates in the evening wear competition of the Miss Kings County Outstanding Teen pageant.
Abigail Salyer participates in the evening wear competition of the Miss Kings County Outstanding Teen pageant.
Ally Ryan participates in the evening wear competition of the Miss Kings County Outstanding Teen pageant.
Samantha Blanchard participates in the evening wear competition of the Miss Kings County pageant.
Brynn Hudson participates in the evening wear competition of the Miss Kings County pageant.
Kelsey McNary participates in the evening wear competition of the Miss Kings County pageant.
Miss Fresno County 2017 Hannah Huyck made an appearance at the Miss Kings County pageant.
Miss Tulare County Outstanding Teen 2018 Janessa Christensen made an appearance at the Miss Kings County pageant.
Miss Central Valley 2018 Alexandra Macedo made an appearance at the Miss Kings County pageant.
Miss Tulare County 2018 Bella Rodríguez made an appearance at the Miss Kings County pageant.
Miss Kings County Outstanding Teen 2017 Jillian Rogers made her farewell appearance at the Miss Kings County pageant.
Miss Kings County 2017 Laura Sparks made her farewell appearance at the Miss Kings County pageant.
Paulina Medina listens to the awards winners of the 2018 Miss Kings County Outstanding Teen pageant on March 3.
Sophia Medina listens to the awards winners of the 2018 Miss Kings County pageant on March 3.
Miss Kings County Outstanding Teen 2017 Jillian Rogers places the crown on her successor, Abigail Salyer.
Abigail Salyer, a 15-year-old student at Sierra Pacific High School, won the Miss Kings County Outstanding Teen title.
Miss Kings County 2017 Laura Sparks places the crown on Sophia Medina, her successor.
Sophia Medina was crowned Miss Kings County 2018 on March 3 in front of a sold-out crowd at the Hanford High School Presentation Center. She will now compete in the Miss California Pageant in Fresno this summer.
Miss Kings County 2018 Sophia Medina, Miss Central Valley 2018 Alexandra Maceda and Miss Kings County Outstanding Teen 2018 Abigail Salyer pose for a photo.
Sophia Medina was crowned Miss Kings County 2018 on March 3 while her younger sister, Paulina Medina, was first runnerup for Miss Kings County Outstanding Teen.
The Miss Kings County Outstanding teen contestants perform a group dance at the March 3 pageant.
The Miss Kings County candidates take part in an opening dance March 3 at the Hanford High School Presentation Center.
The Kings Dance Center dancers perform at the 2018 Miss Kings County pageant.
Miss 2017 Kings County Outstanding Teen Jillian Rogers performs a dance to the song 'Dream' at the March 3 pageant.
Miss Kings County Outstanding Teen 2017 Jillian Rogers performs a dance routine at the pageant.
Miss Kings County 2017 Laura Sparks sings ‘Scars to You Beautiful’ at the March 3 pageant.
Sophia Medina performed ‘El Toro Mambo’ for her talent and was crowned Miss Kings County 2018 on March 3 in front of a sold-out crowd at the Hanford High School Presentation Center. She will now compete in the Miss California Pageant in Fresno this summer.
Miss Kings County 2018 Sophia Medina poses with a supporter after winning the crown at the March 3 pageant.
Miss Kings County 2018 Sophia Medina chats with a princess after winning the crown at the March 3 pageant.
Miss Kings County 2018 Sophia Medina poses with her parents, Consuelo and Juan Medina, after winning the crown at the March 3 pageant.
Miss Kings County 2018 Sophia Medina poses with her family after winning the crown at the March 3 pageant at Hanford High School Presentation Center.
Bailee Lyles, Miss Kings County 2013, sings the national anthem at the March 3 Miss Kings County Pageant.
Paulina Medina participates in the physical fitness competition of the Miss Kings County Outstanding Teen pageant.
Anna Rioux participates in the physical fitness competition of the Miss Kings County Outstanding Teen pageant.
Abigail Salyer participates in the physical fitness competition of the Miss Kings County Outstanding Teen pageant. She won the title.
Ally Ryan participates in the physical fitness competition of the Miss Kings County Outstanding Teen pageant.
Kelsey Grabill participates in the physical fitness competition of the Miss Kings County pageant.
Brynn Hudson participates in the physical fitness competition of the Miss Kings County pageant.
Contestants in the 2018 Miss Kings County Outstanding Teen Pageant perform a group dance at the March 3 event.
Tony Moises served as emcee for the 2018 Miss Kings County Pageant March 3 in Hanford.
Miss Kings County 2017 Laura Sparks and Miss Kings County Outstanding Teen 2017 Jillian Rogers participated in the 2018 pageant.
