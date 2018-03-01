Conference provides tools to teen parents

Being a single mom teen parent has not been easy for 18-year-old Elice Ramírez.
Ramírez, who is currently attending her first year at Fresno City College, became pregnant when she was only 13 years old.
Hiding her pregnancy, Ramírez didn’t go to see any doctors while expecting because she was scare the doctor would tell her mother.
Ramírez gave birth a month before she turned 14. Her daughter, Daisy, is 4 years old now and going to preschool.
Ramírez said when her mother found out she was pregnant she didn’t talk to her as much. But when the baby was born, they started to communicate better and became closer.
Ramírez was among the 200 youth in Fresno County from school districts and community based programs that attended the 32th annual Central Valley Teen Parent Conference ‘Education is the Way’ on Feb. 21 at Doubletree Hotel in downtown Fresno.
The conference was hosted by the Office of the Fresno County Superintendent of Schools.
This was Ramírez third time attending the conference - once with her old high school and twice with Fresno Barrios Unidos.
“New things, I learn new things,” Ramírez said of what she gets out of the conference.
Ramírez is part of Barrios Unidos’ Teen Success program which provides a stepping stone for first-time teen mothers to be successful as well as Cara y Corazón program, a parent support group open to young parents ages 14 to 24 with children 0-5 years old.
According to Kayla Wilson, conference coordinator with the Fresno County Superintendent of Schools, the goal of the conference was to provide teen parents with the knowledge, tools and information they need to succeed as parents and as an individual.
The conference also included special keynote presentation by Richard Santana, a once tough-talking Latino gangster, now a college-educated, nationally recognized speaker also known as ‘Señor Chocolate.’
“Knowledge is power, and there is not simple way around that,” said Santana to the students, adding that because someone reached out to him, it changed his world.
Santana encourage students to used their circumstances to move forward in life and not as an excuse.
The main message Santana wanted to get across to all teen parents at the conference was that “it is not about ‘if’ they can succeed, is ‘when’ they can succeed. And when they change their perspective about life, the opportunities will open up. Changing if to when, that is the main thing I want to tell them.”
Ramírez, who is studying psychology in college, said she was very inspired by Santana’s presentation.
“His speech gave me more motivation, more inspiration to continue with school,” Ramírez said. “I am in college right now and it does get hard.”
She is planning on transferring to a UC school after she is done at the community college.
Santana also wanted students to know the importance of parenting is and how important parents are for someone like him who didn’t had parents - his father left before he was born and his mother died when he was only three-months old.
“I’ve never been able to say mom or dad to anybody,” Santana said, who currently lives in Oakland.
Students had the opportunity to attend three breakout sessions that covered a wide variety of topics from parenting activities to healthy relationships as well as a health and career fair where agencies and organizations provided information of specific programs for teen parents.
“We want you to have this information,” said Jim Yovino, superintendent of school, to the students.
Yovino said told students that one of the most amazing things that would happen in their life is their child.
“Today is really about preparing you for life. Our children need the best parents,” Yovino said, adding that just as Mr. Santana said, there are people that will come into their lives and tell them they can go to college. “Listen to them, trust them.”
“I want to applaud all the young men and women who are here. Thank you for coming today,” Yovino said. “The fact you are here, means you want to have this information so you can go on and take care of your children,” Yovino said.
Conferencia proporciona herramientas para padres adolescentes
El ser madre soltera y adolescente no ha sido algo fácil para Elice Ramírez de 18 años.
Ramírez, quien actualmente asiste a Fresno City College en su primer año de estudios, se embarazó cuando apenas tenía 13 años.
Escondiendo su embarazo, Ramírez no fue al doctor cuando estaba embarazada porque ella temía que el doctor le dijera a su mamá.
Ramírez dio a luz un mes antes de cumplir los 14 años. Su hija, Daisy, ahora tiene 4 años y asiste al preescolar.
Ramírez dijo que cuando su madre se enteró de que estaba embarazada ella no se comunicó con ella mucho. Pero cuando el bebé nació, ellas empezar a tener más comunicación y a ser más apegadas.
Ramírez estuvo entre los 200 jóvenes que asistieron de diferentes distritos escolares y de programas comunitarios en el Condado de Fresno, a la 32da Conferencia Anual para Padres Adolescentes del Valle Central titulada ‘La Educación es el Camino’ (Education is the Way), el 21 de febrero en el Hotel Doubletree en el centro de Fresno.
La conferencia fue presentada por la Oficina del Superintendente de Escuelas del Condado de Fresno.
Esta fue la tercera vez que Ramírez asistió a la conferencia – una vez con su anterior preparatoria y dos veces con Fresno Barrios Unidos.
“Cosas nuevas, aprendo cosas nuevas,” dijo Ramírez de lo que ella saca de la conferencia.
Ramírez es parte del Programa Teen Success de Barrios Unidos, mismo que provee un paso para las madres de familia adolescentes que tienen su primer hijo lleguen a tener éxito, así como el programa Cara y Corazón, un grupo de soporte que está disponible para los padres de familia entre los 14 y 24 años que tengan hijos de 0-5 años.
De acuerdo con Kayla Wilson, la coordinadora de la conferencia de la oficina del Superintendente de Escuelas del Condado de Fresno, la meta de la conferencia es proveer a los padres de familia adolescentes el conocimiento, las herramientas, y la información que ellos necesitan para tener éxito como padres de familia y como individuos.
La conferencia también incluyó la presentación del orador invitado Richard Santana, quien en un tiempo fue un pandillero latino de habla ruda, y ahora es un orador graduado de la universidad y con reconocimiento nacional también conocido como ‘Señor Chocolate.’
“El conocimiento es poder, y no hay una manera simple de cambiar eso,” dijo Santana a los estudiantes, añadiendo que debido a que alguien se interesó en él, fue ese interés lo que cambió su mundo.
Santana anima a los estudiantes a que usen sus circunstancias para avanzar en la vida y no como excusa.
El mensaje principal que Santana quería comunicar a todos los padres de familia en la conferencia fue que “no tiene que ver con ‘si es que’ ellos pueden tener éxito, sino que es ‘cuando’ ellos puedan tener éxito. Y cuando ellos cambien su perspectiva en cuanto a la vida, las oportunidades llegarán. El cambiar de si es que, a cuando, es lo principal que les quiero decir.”
Ramírez, quien estudia psicología en la universidad comunitaria, dijo que ella se sintió inspirada con la presentación de Santana.
“Su discurso me dio más motivación, más inspiración para continuar con la escuela,” dijo Ramírez. “Yo estoy en la universidad comunitaria ahora y sí se pone difícil”
Ella tiene planes de transferirse a una universidad del sistema UC después de que termine con sus estudios en la universidad comunitaria.
Santana también quería que los estudiantes supieran la importancia de la crianza y lo importante que son los padres para alguien como él que no tuvo padres – su padre se fue antes de que el naciera y su madre murió cuando él tenía tres meses de edad.
“Yo nunca he podido decirle mamá o papá a nadie,” dijo Santana, quien actualmente vive en Oakland.
Los estudiantes tuvieron la oportunidad de asistir a tres sesiones que cubrieron una amplia variedad de temas desde actividades de crianza hasta relaciones saludables, así como una feria de salud y profesiones donde las agencias y las organizaciones suministraron información sobre programas específicos para los padres de familia adolescentes.
“Queremos que tengan esta información,” dijo a los estudiantes Jim Yovino, superintendente de escuelas.
Yovino les dijo a los estudiantes que una de las cosas más sorprendentes que les pudiera pasar en la vida es su hijo.
“En realidad, este día tiene que ver con prepararles para la vida. Nuestros niños necesitan los mejores padres,” dijo Yovino, añadiendo que como lo dijo el Sr. Santana, hay gente que llegará a sus vidas y les dirán que pueden ir a la universidad. “Escúchenles, confíen en ellos.”
“Yo quiero aplaudir a todos los hombres y mujeres jóvenes que están aquí. Gracias por haber venido hoy,” dijo Yovino. “El hecho de que ustedes estén aquí, significa que ustedes quieren esta información para ir y cuidar de sus hijos, dijo Yovino.
María G. Ortiz-Briones: 559-441-6782, @TuValleTuSalud
Comments