Conference provides tools to teen parents

Being a single mom teen parent has not been easy for 18-year-old Elice Ramírez. She was among the 200 youth in Fresno County from school districts and community based programs that attended the 32th annual Central Valley Teen Parent Conference ‘Education is the Way’ on Feb. 21 at Doubletree Hotel in downtown Fresno. MARÍA G. ORTIZ-BRIONES mortizbriones@vidaenelvalle.com